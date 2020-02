Revisional Surgery, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 37-3

Guest edited by Dr. Sean Grambart, this issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery will cover several key areas of interest related to Revisional Surgery. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Thomas Chang. Articles in this issue include but are not limited to: Revision of Failed First MTPJ Implant; Failed Hammertoe Revision; Revision for Failed Brostrum; Revision Surgery for Failed TAR; Revision of Malalinged Nonunion Lapidus; Revision of Recurrent Neuroma; Revision Surgery Failed OLT; Revision Surgery for the Achilles Tendon; Revision Surgery for Peroneal Tendon Tears; Revision of the Malreduced Syndesmosis; and Biologics for Tendon Surgery, among others.