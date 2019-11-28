Revision Facial Plastic Surgery: Correcting Bad Results, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 27-4

This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Paul S. Nassif and Julia L. Kerolus, is devoted to Revision Facial Plastic Surgery: Correcting Bad Results. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Correction of Ectropion and Lower Eyelid Retraction Following Blepharoplasty; Complications Associated with Fat Grafting to the Lower Eyelid; Approach to Correction of Septal Perforation; Correction of the Over-reduced Nose; Management of Post-Surgical Empty Nose Syndrome; Correction of Nasal Pinching; Approach to Alar Notching; Treatment Protocol for Compromised Nasal Skin; Management of Surgical Scars; Common Complications in Rhytidectomy; Neck Deformities in Plastic Surgery; Filler Associated Vision Loss; Management of Lip Complications; Tips to Avoid Complications Following Mohs Reconstruction; and Miscellaneous Botched Nasal Procedures.