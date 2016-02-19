Reviews of Clinical Infectious Diseases, 1982 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122503504, 9781483269177

Reviews of Clinical Infectious Diseases, 1982

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Fekety
eBook ISBN: 9781483269177
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1978
Page Count: 310
Description

Reviews of Clinical Infectious Diseases, 1982 is a compendium of pertinent articles concerning infectious diseases that are significantly important and interesting to clinicians.

The book provides summaries and interpretations of each article to stimulate interest and ease of discernment. The reviews are grouped into seven chapters discussing topics such as pathogenesis and host factors; prevention of infection; diagnosis and diagnostic imaging; antimicrobial agents and chemotherapy; specific clinical syndromes; and specific etiologic agents and infectious diseases and diseases of uncertain etiology.

Clinicians, medical students, hospital epidemiologists, and clinical microbiologists will find the book very useful.

Table of Contents


Preface

Host-Parasite Relationships and the Pathogenesis of Infectious Diseases

Host-Parasite Interactions: Surface Factors

Host-Parasite Interactions: Non-specific Serum Factors

Host-Parasite Interactions: Leukocytes

Immunologic Responses to Infection

Prevention of Infection

Nosocomial Infections

Compromised Hosts

Immunization

Prophylactic Antibiotics and Postoperative Infections

Laboratory Diagnosis and Diagnostic Imaging

Clinical Microbiology and Serology

Diagnostic Imaging

Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy

Susceptibility Testing and Interpretation

General Principles of Antimicrobial Therapy

Resistance to Antimicrobials

Side Effects of Antimicrobial Therapy

Antibiotic Associate Colitis

Penicillins

Cephalosporins

Thienamycin

Aminoglycosides and Other Aminocyclitols

Chloramphenicol

Clindamycin and Erythromycin

Metronidazole

Tetracycline

Rifampin

Sulfonamides and Trimethoprim

Vancomycin

Miscellaneous Antibacterial Agents

Antimycobacterial Therapy

Antifungal Therapy

Antiviral Therapy

Antiparasitic Therapy

Specific Clinical Syndromes

Fever

Upper Respiratory Tract Infections

Lower Respiratory Tract Infections

Cardiovascular Infections

Septicemia and Septic Shock

Skin and Soft Tissue Infections

Intra-abdominal Sepsis

Gastroenteritis

Urinary Tract Infections

Gonococcal Infections and Urethritis

Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Gynecologic Infections

Toxic Shock Syndrome

Central Nervous System Infections

Bone, Joint and Muscle Infections

Perinatal Infections

Specific Etiologic Agents and Infectious Diseases

Bacterial Diseases

Staphylococci

Streptococci

Clostridia

Listeria

Mycobacteria

Nocardia and Actinomycetes

Neisseria

Haemophilus

Enterobacteriaceae

Pseudomonas

Vibrios and Campylobacteriosis

Salmonella and Shigella

Brucella, Francisella and Pasteurella

Legionella

Bacteroides

Other Gram-Negative Bacilli

Spirochetes

Mycoses

Candida

Aspergillus

Cryptococcus

Histoplasmosis

Coccidioidomycosis

Other Mycoses

Rickettsioses

Viruses

Rhinoviruses

Coxsackieviruses, Echoviruses and Enteroviruses

Poliovirus

Influenza

Paramyxoviruses

Rubella

Rabies

Herpes Simplex

Varicella Zoster

Cytomegalovirus

Epstein-Barr Virus

Adenovirus

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

Non-A, Non-B Hepatitis

Other Viruses

Chlamydia

Mycoplasmas

Protozoa and Helminths

Amebiasis

Malaria

Giardia

Pneumocystis

Helminths

Other Protozoa

Diseases of Uncertain Etiology

Special Problems

First Author Index

Subject Index

About the Author

Robert Fekety

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI

