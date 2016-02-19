Reviews of Clinical Infectious Diseases, 1982 is a compendium of pertinent articles concerning infectious diseases that are significantly important and interesting to clinicians.

The book provides summaries and interpretations of each article to stimulate interest and ease of discernment. The reviews are grouped into seven chapters discussing topics such as pathogenesis and host factors; prevention of infection; diagnosis and diagnostic imaging; antimicrobial agents and chemotherapy; specific clinical syndromes; and specific etiologic agents and infectious diseases and diseases of uncertain etiology.

Clinicians, medical students, hospital epidemiologists, and clinical microbiologists will find the book very useful.