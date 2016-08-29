Return to Play Following Musculoskeletal Injury, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 35-4

The decision process for determining when to return an injured or ill athlete to practice or competition includes many factors. This issue will cover Return to Play Following Cervical Disc Surgery; Return to Play Following Anterior Shoulder Dislocation and Stabilization Surgery; Return to Play Following Shoulder Surgery in Throwers; Return to Play Following Ulnar Collateral Ligament Reconstruction; Return to Play Following Hand and Wrist Fractures; and many more articles on returning to play post musculoskeletal injuries.