Return to Play Following Musculoskeletal Injury, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323463355, 9780323463362

Return to Play Following Musculoskeletal Injury, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 35-4

1st Edition

Authors: Brett Owens
eBook ISBN: 9780323463362
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323463355
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th August 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The decision process for determining when to return an injured or ill athlete to practice or competition includes many factors. This issue will cover Return to Play Following Cervical Disc Surgery; Return to Play Following Anterior Shoulder Dislocation and Stabilization Surgery; Return to Play Following Shoulder Surgery in Throwers; Return to Play Following Ulnar Collateral Ligament Reconstruction; Return to Play Following Hand and Wrist Fractures; and many more articles on returning to play post  musculoskeletal injuries.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323463362
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323463355

About the Authors

Brett Owens Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Uniformed Services University, Brown University Alpert Medical School, Providence, Rhode Island

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.