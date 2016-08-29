Return to Play Following Musculoskeletal Injury, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 35-4
1st Edition
Authors: Brett Owens
eBook ISBN: 9780323463362
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323463355
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th August 2016
Description
The decision process for determining when to return an injured or ill athlete to practice or competition includes many factors. This issue will cover Return to Play Following Cervical Disc Surgery; Return to Play Following Anterior Shoulder Dislocation and Stabilization Surgery; Return to Play Following Shoulder Surgery in Throwers; Return to Play Following Ulnar Collateral Ligament Reconstruction; Return to Play Following Hand and Wrist Fractures; and many more articles on returning to play post musculoskeletal injuries.
About the Authors
Brett Owens Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Uniformed Services University, Brown University Alpert Medical School, Providence, Rhode Island
