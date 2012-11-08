Rethinking Valuation and Pricing Models
1st Edition
Lessons Learned from the Crisis and Future Challenges
Description
It is widely acknowledged that many financial modelling techniques failed during the financial crisis, and in our post-crisis environment many techniques are being reconsidered. This single volume provides a guide to lessons learned for practitioners and a reference for academics. Including reviews of traditional approaches, real examples, and case studies, contributors consider portfolio theory; methods for valuing equities and equity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, and hybrid products; and techniques for calculating risks and implementing investment strategies. Describing new approaches without losing sight of their classical antecedents, this collection of original articles presents a timely perspective on our post-crisis paradigm.
Key Features
- Highlights pre-crisis best classical practices, identifies post-crisis key issues, and examines emerging approaches to solving those issues
- Singles out key factors one must consider when valuing or calculating risks in the post-crisis environment
- Presents material in a homogenous, practical, clear, and not overly technical manner
Readership
Addresses issues relevant for upper-division undergraduates, graduate students, and professionals worldwide working in asset management / trading / risk control of banks and insurance companies / consultancy firms / auditing / regulation / applied mathematics and finance
Table of Contents
Editor’s Disclaimers
Foreword
Editors
Contributors
1. The Effectiveness of Option Pricing Models During Financial Crises
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Methodology
1.3 Data
1.4 Results
1.5 Concluding Remarks
References
2. Taking Collateral into Account
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Notations and Problem
2.3 Black–Scholes Partial Differential Equation in the Presence of Collateral
2.4 Collateral Discount Curve Bootstrapping
2.5 Pricing and Bootstrapping of the IR Vanilla Swap Term Structure
2.6 European Swaption Pricing Framework
2.7 Collateral Effect and Term-Structure Models
2.8 Conclusion
References
3. Scenario Analysis in Charge of Model Selection
3.1 Introduction to Model Risk
3.2 Classical Calibration Procedure
3.3 Processes, Dynamics and Model Definition
3.4 Importance of Risk Premia
3.5 Equity Volatility Modeling
3.6 Foreign Exchange Volatility Modeling
3.7 Conclusions
Note
References
4. An “Economical” Pricing Model for Hybrid Products
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Pricing Convertible Bonds
4.3 Two-Factor Numerical Procedure
4.4 Default Risk
4.5 Pricing Convertible Bonds Subject to Interest Rate Risk and Default Risk
4.6 Conclusion
Note
References
5. Credit Valuation Adjustments– Mathematical Foundations, Practical Implementation and Wrong Way Risks
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Mathematical Foundations of CVA
5.3 Practical Implementation: Issues and (Wrong Way) Risks
5.4 Model Risks in CVA Calculation
5.5 Summary and Prospects
Notes
References
6. Counterparty Credit Risk and Credit Valuation Adjustments (CVAs) for Interest Rate Derivatives–Current Challenges for CVA Desks
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Traditional Counterparty Risk Management Approaches
6.3 Modeling Credit Exposure and Pricing CCR
6.4 New Challenges and Reactions
6.5 Practical Problems
6.6 Conclusions and Lessons Learned
References
7. Designing a Counterparty Risk Management Infrastructure for Derivatives
7.1 Need for an Integrated Counterparty Risk Management
7.2 Building Blocks for an Adequate Infrastructure
7.3 General Computing Approach
7.4 Trade Assessment
Notes
References
8. A Jump–Diffusion Nominal Short Rate Model
8.1 Introduction
8.2 The Economy
8.3 Equilibrium Interest Rates and Monetary Policy
8.4 A Nominal Interest Rate Model
8.5 Conclusion
Appendix: Proof of Proposition 2
Acknowledgments
References
9. The Widening of the Basis: New Market Formulas for Swaps, Caps and Swaptions
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Assumptions on the Discount Curve
9.3 Fra Rates: Definition and Pricing
9.4 IRS Valuation
9.5 Pricing of Caplets and Swaptions
9.6 Conclusions
References
10. The Financial Crisis and the Credit Derivatives Pricing Models
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Brief Description of Credit Derivatives
10.3 CDO Pricing Models and the Financial Crisis
10.4 Conclusion: Risk Premia and Asset Pricing Models
References
11. Industry Valuation-Driven Earnings Management
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Literature Review and Hypotheses Development
11.3 Data and Variables
11.4 Empirical Tests and Results
11.5 Conclusion
References
12. Valuation of Young Growth Firms and Firms in Emerging Economies
12.1 Introduction
12.2 The Basic Problem
12.3 Data and Numerical Procedure
12.4 Results
12.5 Conclusion
References
13. Towards a Replicating Market Model for the US Oil and Gas Sector
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Model
13.3 Data
13.4 Preliminary Analysis and Results
13.5 Main Results
13.6 Conclusion
References
14. Measuring Systemic Risk from Country Fundamentals: A Data Mining Approach
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Financial Crises and Leading Indicators
14.3 Financial Crises and Risk Signals
14.4 Analysis and Results
14.5 Conclusions
References
15. Computing Reliable Default Probabilities in Turbulent Times
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Brief Review of the KMV-Merton Model
15.3 Brief Review of the ZPP Model
15.4 Empirical Analysis
15.5 Conclusion
References
16. Discount Rates, Default Risk and Asset Pricing in a Regime Change Model
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Proxy for Discount Rates from a Regime Change Model
16.3 Leveraging, Risk Premia and Asset Prices using Brownian Motions
16.4 Discount Rates, Risk Premia and Asset Prices in a Dynamic Model
16.5 Results of the Numerical Study
16.6 Conclusions
References
17. A Review of Market Risk Measures and Computation Techniques
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Market Risk, Portfolio Value and Returns
17.3 Market Risk Factors and Portfolio Value
17.4 Major Market Risk Measures and Their Computation Methods
17.5 Backtesting of Market Risk Computation Methods
17.6 Conclusion
Appendix: Stochastic Processes Used in Finance
References
18. High-Frequency Performance of Value at Risk and Expected Shortfall: Evidence from ISE30 Index Futures
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Literature
18.3 Market and Data
18.4 Methodology
18.5 Empirical Results
18.6 Conclusion
Notes
References
19. A Copula Approach to Dependence Structure in Petroleum Markets
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Empirical Methodology
19.3 Data and Results
19.4 Conclusion
References
20. Mistakes in the Market Approach to Correlation: A Lesson For Future Stress-Testing
20.1 Introduction
20.2 From Flat Correlation towards a Realistic Approach
20.3 Payoff Stress and the Liquidity Mistake
20.4 Testing with Historical Scenarios and the Concentration Mistake
20.5 Lessons for Future Stress-Testing
Notes
References
21. On Correlations between a Contract and Portfolio and Internal Capital Alliocation
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Adding a Deal to a Company Portfolio
21.3 Example: Correlated Power-Law Distributions
21.4 Formula for the Quantile Shift
21.5 Quantile Shift Under Secondary Uncertainty
21.6 Capital Allocation by Average Shortfall
21.7 Evolution of Quantiles in Portfolio Aggregation
21.8 Static and Dynamic Capital Allocation
21.9 Conclusion
References
22. A Maximum Entropy Approach to the Measurement of Event Risk
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Theory and Methods
22.3 Empirical Analysis
22.4 Conclusions
References
23. Quantifying the Unquantifiable: Risks Not in Value at Risk
23.1 Introduction and Motivation
23.2 Regulatory Developments and Requirements
23.3 Examples of Different Products and Risk Factors
23.4 Approaches to Quantifying Risks not in VaR
23.5 Treatment within the Internal Capital Adequacy Process
23.6 Conclusion and Outlook
Notes
References
24. Active Portfolio Construction When Risk and Alpha Factors are Misaligned
24.1 Introduction
24.2 Framework for Active Portfolio Construction
24.3 Misalignment of Risk and Alpha Models
24.4 Portfolio Optimization with Alpha Decomposition
24.5 Mitigation for Alpha and Risk Factor Misalignment
24.6 Case Studies
24.7 Conclusion
References
25. Market Volatility, Optimal Portfolios and Naive Asset Allocations
25.1 Introduction
25.2 Mean and Variance Forecasts
25.3 Investment Sets
25.4 Performance Evaluation
25.5 Results from the Full Sample-Analysis
25.6 Rolling Performance Evaluation and Market Volatility
25.7 Conclusions
References
26. Hedging Strategies with Variable Purchase Options
26.1 Introduction
26.2 Description of the Product
26.3 Pricing and Hedging Bounded VPOs
26.4 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
27. Asset Selection Using a Factor Model and Data Envelopment Analysis– A Quantile Regression Approach
27.1 Introduction
27.3 Data and Methodology
27.4 Discussion of Results
27.5 Conclusion
References
28. Tail Risk Reduction Strategies
28.1 Introduction
28.2 Data and Methodology
28.3 Empirical Results
28.4 Conclusion
References
29. Identification and Valuation Implications of Financial Market Spirals
29.1 Introduction
29.2 Literature Review
29.3 Data and Descriptive Statistics
29.4 Results
29.5 Conclusion
References
30. A Rating-Based Approach to Pricing Sovereign Credit Risk
30.1 Introduction
30.2 Literature Review and Methodology
30.3 Dataset
30.4 Transition Matrices Estimation
30.5 Asset Pricing
30.6 Conclusions
Notes
References
31. Optimal Portfolio Choice, Derivatives and Event Risk
31.1 Introduction
31.2 Model
31.3 Parameter Estimation
31.4 Optimal Portfolios
31.5 Conclusion
References
32. Valuation and Pricing Concepts in Accounting and Banking Regulation
32.1 Introduction
32.2 Accounting
32.3 Banking Regulation
32.4 Critical Assessment
32.5 Conclusion
References
33. Regulation, Regulatory Uncertainty and the Stock Market: The Case of Short Sale Bans
33.1 Introduction
33.2 Classical Models: Theoretical Models of Constraining Short Sales
33.3 Empirical Evidence Prior to the 2008 Financial Crisis
33.4 Empirical Evidence from and Since the Financial Crisis of 2008
33.5 Future Challenges
References
34. Quantitative Easing, Financial Risk and Portfolio Diversification
34.1 Introduction
34.2 Financial Markets and Macro-Finance Indicators Before and After 2006
34.3 Risk Aversion, Risk Premia and the Discounting Process
34.4 Concluding Remarks
References
35. Revisiting Interest Rate Pricing Models from an Indian Perspective: Lessons and Challenges
35.1 Introduction
35.2 Success and Lessons
35.3 Challenges
35.4 Conclusion
References
36. Investment Opportunities in Australia’s Healthcare Stock Markets After the Recent Global Financial Crisis
36.1 Introduction
36.2 Patterned Vecm Modeling and Causality Measurement
36.3 Data and Empirical Vecm Findings
36.4 Conclusion
References
37. Predicting ASX Health Care Stock Index Movements After the Recent Financial Crisis Using Patterned Neural Networks
37.1 Introduction
37.2 Construction of a Polynomial Neural Networks Using a Patterned VAR
37.3 Data and Empirical Sparse-Patterned VAR Findings
37.4 Conclusion
References
Index
About the Editor
Carsten Wehn
Head of the risk modelling team at DekaBank, Frankfurt, Germany. He is responsible for development and validation of internal portfolio models for measuring and managing credit risk.
Affiliations and Expertise
DeKaBank, Frankfurt, Germany
Christian Hoppe
Christian Hoppe is the Head of Credit Solutions at Commerzbank, Frankfurt, Germany, and the founder of Anleihen Finder GmbH.
Affiliations and Expertise
Commerzbank, Frankfurt, Germany
Greg N. Gregoriou
A native of Montreal, Professor Greg N. Gregoriou obtained his joint Ph.D. in finance at the University of Quebec at Montreal which merges the resources of Montreal's four major universities McGill, Concordia, UQAM and HEC. Professor Gregoriou is Professor of Finance at State University of New York (Plattsburgh) and has taught a variety of finance courses such as Alternative Investments, International Finance, Money and Capital Markets, Portfolio Management, and Corporate Finance. He has also lectured at the University of Vermont, Universidad de Navarra and at the University of Quebec at Montreal.
Professor Gregoriou has published 50 books, 65 refereed publications in peer-reviewed journals and 24 book chapters since his arrival at SUNY Plattsburgh in August 2003. Professor Gregoriou's books have been published by McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Elsevier-Butterworth/Heinemann, Taylor and Francis/CRC Press, Palgrave-MacMillan and Risk Books. Four of his books have been translated into Chinese and Russian. His academic articles have appeared in well-known peer-reviewed journals such as the Review of Asset Pricing Studies, Journal of Portfolio Management, Journal of Futures Markets, European Journal of Operational Research, Annals of Operations Research, Computers and Operations Research, etc.
Professor Gregoriou is the derivatives editor and editorial board member for the Journal of Asset Management as well as editorial board member for the Journal of Wealth Management, the Journal of Risk Management in Financial Institutions, Market Integrity, IEB International Journal of Finance, and the Brazilian Business Review. Professor Gregoriou's interests focus on hedge funds, funds of funds, commodity trading advisors, managed futures, venture capital and private equity. He has also been quoted several times in the New York Times, Barron's, the Financial Times of London, Le Temps (Geneva), Les Echos (Paris) and L'Observateur de Monaco. He has done consulting work for numerous clients and investment firms in Montreal. He is a part-time lecturer in finance at McGill University, an advisory member of the Markets and Services Research Centre at Edith Cowan University in Joondalup (Australia), a senior advisor to the Ferrell Asset Management Group in Singapore and a research associate with the University of Quebec at Montreal's CDP Capital Chair in Portfolio Management. He is on the advisory board of the Research Center for Operations and Productivity Management at the University of Science and Technology (Management School) in Hefei, Anhui, China.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Business and Economics, State University of New York, Plattsburgh, NY, USA
