Rethinking the Process of Operational Research & Systems Analysis
1st Edition
Future methodology based on past assumptions, J Kindler & I Kiss. Systems approach and systems analysis, I V Blauberg et al. The deliberative context of systems analysis, H Boothroyd. Rethinking a systems approach, P Checkland. Thought and wisdom, C W Churchman. Policy analysis for advising rulers, Y Dror. Change in the paradigms of systems analysis, J Farkas. Current methodological problems of systems analysis and its application, O I Larichev. The craft of applied systems analysis, G Majone. If applied systems analysis is 'true', must it also be 'bad' and 'ugly'? I Mitroff. Organisational decision process and ORASA intervention, J Moscarola. Analysis of systems support - some ideas on improving systems analysis, G de Zeeuw. Rethinking the process of systems analysis and operational research: from practice to precept - and back again, R Tomlinson.
Invited contributions from distinguished practitioners and methodologists of operational research and applied systems analysis which represent a true state-of-the-art and which provide, perhaps for the first time, a coherent, interlocking, set of ideas which may be considered the foundations of the subject as a science in its own right.
Of interest to operational research practitioners and teachers, and behavioural scientists.
- English
- © Pergamon 1984
- 16th February 2016
- Pergamon
- 9781483292939
@qu:...a coherent, interlocking set of ideas....Practitioners and teachers of System Analysis will find the book directly useful as well as intellectually stimulating. @source:Systems Analysis Modelling Simulation, vol. 2 @qu:Of special interest will be the chapter on policy analysis for advising rulers....The book will be useful for teachers of operational research and systems analysis. @source:International Review of Administrative Sciences, no. 3
R. Tomlinson Editor
University of Warwick, Coventry, UK