Rethinking the Process of Operational Research & Systems Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080308302, 9781483292939

Rethinking the Process of Operational Research & Systems Analysis

1st Edition

Editors: R. Tomlinson I. Kiss
eBook ISBN: 9781483292939
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 16th February 2016
Table of Contents

Future methodology based on past assumptions, J Kindler & I Kiss. Systems approach and systems analysis, I V Blauberg et al. The deliberative context of systems analysis, H Boothroyd. Rethinking a systems approach, P Checkland. Thought and wisdom, C W Churchman. Policy analysis for advising rulers, Y Dror. Change in the paradigms of systems analysis, J Farkas. Current methodological problems of systems analysis and its application, O I Larichev. The craft of applied systems analysis, G Majone. If applied systems analysis is 'true', must it also be 'bad' and 'ugly'? I Mitroff. Organisational decision process and ORASA intervention, J Moscarola. Analysis of systems support - some ideas on improving systems analysis, G de Zeeuw. Rethinking the process of systems analysis and operational research: from practice to precept - and back again, R Tomlinson.

Description

Invited contributions from distinguished practitioners and methodologists of operational research and applied systems analysis which represent a true state-of-the-art and which provide, perhaps for the first time, a coherent, interlocking, set of ideas which may be considered the foundations of the subject as a science in its own right.

Readership

Of interest to operational research practitioners and teachers, and behavioural scientists.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483292939

Reviews

@qu:...a coherent, interlocking set of ideas....Practitioners and teachers of System Analysis will find the book directly useful as well as intellectually stimulating. @source:Systems Analysis Modelling Simulation, vol. 2 @qu:Of special interest will be the chapter on policy analysis for advising rulers....The book will be useful for teachers of operational research and systems analysis. @source:International Review of Administrative Sciences, no. 3

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

R. Tomlinson Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Warwick, Coventry, UK

I. Kiss Editor

