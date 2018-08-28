Resuscitation, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 36-3
1st Edition
Preface: A Window into Cutting-Edge Prehospital Care of the Cardiac Arrest Patient
Ten Steps to Improve Cardiac Arrest Survival in Your Community
The Critical Role of Dispatch
Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Quality Issues
Drugs in Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest
Controversial Issues: Pro Mechanical Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
Manual Versus Mechanical Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation: A Case Against the Machine
Double Sequential Defibrillation
Management of Refractory Ventricular Fibrillation (Prehospital and Emergency Department)
The Role of Medical Direction in Systems of Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest
Critical Care of the Post–Cardiac Arrest Patient
Emerging and Future Technologies in Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest Care
This issue of Cardiology Clinics, edited by Dr. Andrew M. McCoy, will focus on Resuscitation. Topics include, but are not limited to Improving survival in your community, Compression only CPR, Dispatch, CRP quality issues, Drugs in OHCA, Mechanical CPR, DSeD, Nuances of Airway Management in OHCA, refractory/recurrent VF, future of OHCA care, and more.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 28th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323613835
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323613828