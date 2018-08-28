Resuscitation, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323613828, 9780323613835

Resuscitation, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 36-3

1st Edition

Authors: Andrew McCoy
eBook ISBN: 9780323613835
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323613828
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th August 2018
Table of Contents

Preface: A Window into Cutting-Edge Prehospital Care of the Cardiac Arrest Patient

Ten Steps to Improve Cardiac Arrest Survival in Your Community

The Critical Role of Dispatch

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Quality Issues

Drugs in Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest

Controversial Issues: Pro Mechanical Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

Manual Versus Mechanical Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation: A Case Against the Machine

Double Sequential Defibrillation

Management of Refractory Ventricular Fibrillation (Prehospital and Emergency Department)

The Role of Medical Direction in Systems of Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest

Critical Care of the Post–Cardiac Arrest Patient

Emerging and Future Technologies in Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest Care

Description

This issue of Cardiology Clinics, edited by Dr. Andrew M. McCoy, will focus on Resuscitation. Topics include, but are not limited to Improving survival in your community, Compression only CPR, Dispatch, CRP quality issues, Drugs in OHCA, Mechanical CPR, DSeD, Nuances of Airway Management in OHCA, refractory/recurrent VF, future of OHCA care, and more.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323613835
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323613828

About the Authors

Andrew McCoy Author

