Resuscitation, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 36-3

This issue of Cardiology Clinics, edited by Dr. Andrew M. McCoy, will focus on Resuscitation. Topics include, but are not limited to Improving survival in your community, Compression only CPR, Dispatch, CRP quality issues, Drugs in OHCA, Mechanical CPR, DSeD, Nuances of Airway Management in OHCA, refractory/recurrent VF, future of OHCA care, and more.