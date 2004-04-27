Respiratory Physiotherapy Pocketbook
3rd Edition
An On Call Survival Guide
Authors: Jane Cross Mary Ann Broad Matthew Quint Paul Ritson Sandy Thomas
Paperback ISBN: 9780702055072
eBook ISBN: 9780702077395
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th April 2004
Page Count: 448
Key Features
- Case studies that cover common emergency situations
- Self-assessment questions which offer the reader verification of their comprehension and clinical reasoning skills
- A-Z of treatment techniques
- Appendices including normal values and common drugs used in critical care areas so that essential information is always at hand
Details
About the Authors
Jane Cross Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy, University of East Anglia, Norwich
Mary Ann Broad Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, Cardiff, UK Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist, University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff
Matthew Quint Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Respiratory Clinical Specialist, Solent Primary Care NHS Trust, Portsmouth, UK
Paul Ritson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist, Paediatric Critical Care, Royal Liverpool Children's NHS Trust (Alder Hey), Liverpool
Sandy Thomas Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, University of the West of England, Bristol, UK
