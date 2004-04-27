Respiratory Physiotherapy Pocketbook - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702055072, 9780702077395

Respiratory Physiotherapy Pocketbook

3rd Edition

An On Call Survival Guide

Authors: Jane Cross Mary Ann Broad Matthew Quint Paul Ritson Sandy Thomas
Paperback ISBN: 9780702055072
eBook ISBN: 9780702077395
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th April 2004
Page Count: 448
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Key Features

  • Case studies that cover common emergency situations
  • Self-assessment questions which offer the reader verification of their comprehension and clinical reasoning skills
  • A-Z of treatment techniques
  • Appendices including normal values and common drugs used in critical care areas so that essential information is always at hand

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780702055072
eBook ISBN:
9780702077395

About the Authors

Jane Cross Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy, University of East Anglia, Norwich

Mary Ann Broad Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, Cardiff, UK Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist, University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff

Matthew Quint Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Respiratory Clinical Specialist, Solent Primary Care NHS Trust, Portsmouth, UK

Paul Ritson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist, Paediatric Critical Care, Royal Liverpool Children's NHS Trust (Alder Hey), Liverpool

Sandy Thomas Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, University of the West of England, Bristol, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.