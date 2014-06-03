Respiratory Infections, An Issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323299244, 9780323299428

Respiratory Infections, An Issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 34-2

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Loeffelholz
eBook ISBN: 9780323299428
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323299244
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd June 2014
Description

Acute respiratory infections are responsible for an estimated 4 million deaths annually worldwide, and are the leading cause of death in children younger than 5 years. Over 1 million people in the United States are hospitalized each year with pneumonia. Mycobacterium tuberculosis infects one third of world’s population. There are more than 1 million tuberculosis-related deaths worldwide each year. Emerging resistance to multiple available antimicrobial agents has hampered the ability to treat tuberculosis and hospital-acquired respiratory infections. The laboratory diagnosis of respiratory infections is an important part of patient management and treatment. In addition to culture isolation of pathogens, advances have been made in a number of non-culture methods. This issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicinee reviews state-of-the-art laboratory diagnosis of respiratory infections, as well as the testing of susceptibility to antibiotics and antiviral agents. Among some of the respiratory infections covered are: Cystic fibrosis infections; Pertussis; Pharyngitis; Fungal infections. Among the diagnostic tests are: Interferon gamma release assays; Molecuar diagnosis of TB; Urine antigen tests and discussion of Antibiotic resistance in nosocomial respiratory infections.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323299428
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323299244

About the Authors

Michael Loeffelholz Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston, Texas

