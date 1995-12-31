Resources and References

This guide book provides references and resources for the complex field of hazardous waste and hazardous materials management. The book is divided into general topics such as air quality, industrial wastewater, pollution prevention, and risk assessment under hazardous waste management and chemical hazards, emergency planning, and hazard communication under hazardous materials management. Each individual section includes a list of annotated bibliographies of the most recent books by major publishers as well as established, standard references. Following the annotated titles, are additional references of books and documents by publishers, technical associations, and governmental agencies (primarily the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency). In general, only references from 1986 onward are included since the technology and regulations affecting hazardous waste and materials are constantly evolving.

Additional resources included in the book are video tapes for training and instruction, information services and databases, libraries, agency contacts, technical journals, and a list of publishers and ordering information. This book will be a useful reference to professionals in the environmental field who need an extensive, but concise source of technical information and contacts.

The book will be a valuable addition to individual libraries and will fill a current reference void in university libraries, and technical libraries in industry and government. At present there are very few technical bibliographies in the field, and none has covered topics related to hazardous materials and hazardous waste as extensively as this book.