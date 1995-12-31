Resources and References - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815513513, 9780815518884

Resources and References

1st Edition

Hazardous Waste and Hazardous Materials Management

Authors: Donna S. Kocurek Bayle Woodside
eBook ISBN: 9780815518884
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815513513
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1995
Page Count: 303
Description

This guide book provides references and resources for the complex field of hazardous waste and hazardous materials management. The book is divided into general topics such as air quality, industrial wastewater, pollution prevention, and risk assessment under hazardous waste management and chemical hazards, emergency planning, and hazard communication under hazardous materials management. Each individual section includes a list of annotated bibliographies of the most recent books by major publishers as well as established, standard references. Following the annotated titles, are additional references of books and documents by publishers, technical associations, and governmental agencies (primarily the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency). In general, only references from 1986 onward are included since the technology and regulations affecting hazardous waste and materials are constantly evolving.

Additional resources included in the book are video tapes for training and instruction, information services and databases, libraries, agency contacts, technical journals, and a list of publishers and ordering information. This book will be a useful reference to professionals in the environmental field who need an extensive, but concise source of technical information and contacts.

The book will be a valuable addition to individual libraries and will fill a current reference void in university libraries, and technical libraries in industry and government. At present there are very few technical bibliographies in the field, and none has covered topics related to hazardous materials and hazardous waste as extensively as this book.

Readership

This book will be a valuable addition to individual libraries and will fill a current reference void in university libraries, and technical libraries in industry and government.

Table of Contents


Contents and Subject Index

Part I Hazardous Waste Management

Air Quality

Drinking Water

Ground Water and Soils

Industrial Wastewater

Municipal Wastewater

Pollution Prevention

Risk Assessment

Treatment and Disposal

Water Quality

Part II Hazardous Materials Management

Chemical Hazards: Definitions and Assessment

Emergency Planning and Incident Management

Hazard Communication

Workplace Safety

Part III Additional Resources

Video Tapes for Training and Instruction

Information Services and Databases

Libraries

Agency Contacts

Technical Journals

Publisher Information


"...a useful reference to professionals in the environmental field as an extensive, but very concise, source of technical information and contacts." - Remediation

