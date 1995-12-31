Resources and References
1st Edition
Hazardous Waste and Hazardous Materials Management
Description
This guide book provides references and resources for the complex field of hazardous waste and hazardous materials management. The book is divided into general topics such as air quality, industrial wastewater, pollution prevention, and risk assessment under hazardous waste management and chemical hazards, emergency planning, and hazard communication under hazardous materials management. Each individual section includes a list of annotated bibliographies of the most recent books by major publishers as well as established, standard references. Following the annotated titles, are additional references of books and documents by publishers, technical associations, and governmental agencies (primarily the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency). In general, only references from 1986 onward are included since the technology and regulations affecting hazardous waste and materials are constantly evolving.
Additional resources included in the book are video tapes for training and instruction, information services and databases, libraries, agency contacts, technical journals, and a list of publishers and ordering information. This book will be a useful reference to professionals in the environmental field who need an extensive, but concise source of technical information and contacts.
The book will be a valuable addition to individual libraries and will fill a current reference void in university libraries, and technical libraries in industry and government. At present there are very few technical bibliographies in the field, and none has covered topics related to hazardous materials and hazardous waste as extensively as this book.
Readership
Table of Contents
Contents and Subject Index
Part I Hazardous Waste Management
Air Quality
Drinking Water
Ground Water and Soils
Industrial Wastewater
Municipal Wastewater
Pollution Prevention
Risk Assessment
Treatment and Disposal
Water Quality
Part II Hazardous Materials Management
Chemical Hazards: Definitions and Assessment
Emergency Planning and Incident Management
Hazard Communication
Workplace Safety
Part III Additional Resources
Video Tapes for Training and Instruction
Information Services and Databases
Libraries
Agency Contacts
Technical Journals
Publisher Information
Details
- 303
- English
- © William Andrew 1995
- 31st December 1995
- William Andrew
- 9780815518884
- 9780815513513
About the Author
Donna S. Kocurek
Bayle Woodside
Reviews
"...a useful reference to professionals in the environmental field as an extensive, but very concise, source of technical information and contacts." - Remediation