Residential Care for the Mentally Retarded is a collection of papers presented at the Symposium on Residential Care, organized by the Institute for Research into Mental Retardation, held in Middlesex Hospital Medical School, London, England in November 1968. The papers in this compendium describe the work undertaken to address the problems in residential care of the mentally retarded in England. Topics discussed include the size and nature of the problem of residential care for severely subnormal subjects; the residential care of low-grade severely subnormal children; and observations on the practice of residential care. Psychiatrists, physicians, medical and health care professionals will find the book of great value.