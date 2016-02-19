Residential Care for the Mentally Retarded - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080161068, 9781483181486

Residential Care for the Mentally Retarded

1st Edition

A Symposium Held at the Middlesex Hospital Medical School on 28th November 1968 Under the Auspices of the Institute for Research Into Mental Retardation, London

Editors: Elspeth Stephen
eBook ISBN: 9781483181486
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 56
Description

Residential Care for the Mentally Retarded is a collection of papers presented at the Symposium on Residential Care, organized by the Institute for Research into Mental Retardation, held in Middlesex Hospital Medical School, London, England in November 1968. The papers in this compendium describe the work undertaken to address the problems in residential care of the mentally retarded in England. Topics discussed include the size and nature of the problem of residential care for severely subnormal subjects; the residential care of low-grade severely subnormal children; and observations on the practice of residential care. Psychiatrists, physicians, medical and health care professionals will find the book of great value.

Table of Contents


Foreword to Series

Preface

Paper No. 1

Paper No. 2

Paper No. 3

Participants in the Discussion

Discussion and Chairman's Summary

Appendix. Further Reading

Select Bibliography

Details

No. of pages:
56
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483181486

About the Editor

Elspeth Stephen

