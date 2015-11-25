Researching Developing Countries
1st Edition
A Data Resource Guide for Social Scientists
Why are some countries rich while others are poor? Why are some well governed while others experience frequent conflict? And how do you measure a country’s true success anyways? Social scientists have attempted to answer these types of questions for decades, and have increasingly turned to data for this task. Researching Developing Countries: A Data Resource Guide for Social Scientists serves as a reference guide for social scientists and students interested in answering these complex questions. The book will also be helpful to librarians serving the social science disciplines. Topics covered in the book include: human development, economics, governance, conflict, demographics, migration and refugees, environment, foreign aid, energy and infrastructure, innovation and entrepreneurship, geography and urban development, and public opinion.
- Covers over 30 countries with emerging markets
- Explores a wide array of topics for each country and their investment opportunities
- Includes a focus on international audiences as the book expands beyond the US market
This book will be of greatest interest to academic librarians, primarily those serving in business or economic reference position. However, because the book also relates to international development it may also be of interest to librarians in that subject area. Library Professors may also use the text to supplement a business reference course.
- About the Author
- Preface
- Acknowledgment
- Introduction
- Chapter 1. Human Development
- Abstract
- General Resources
- Education
- Health
- Income Inequality and Poverty
- Gender
- Financial Accessibility
- Crime and Drugs
- Aging and Older Populations
- Information and Technology
- Household Surveys
- Chapter 2. Economics
- Abstract
- General Resources
- Regional Resources
- Trade
- Foreign Direct Investment
- Labor
- Industry
- Household Spending and Inflation
- Financial Markets
- Exchange Rates
- Chapter 3. Governance
- Abstract
- General Resources
- Government Spending and Budget
- Elections
- Corruption
- Rule of Law
- Media Freedom
- E-Government
- Chapter 4. Conflict
- Abstract
- General Resources
- Terrorism
- African Conflict
- Sexual Violence
- Chapter 5. Demographics
- Abstract
- General Resources
- Migration and Refugees
- Chapter 6. Environment
- Abstract
- General Resources
- Climate Change
- Food and Water
- Protected Areas
- Chapter 7. Foreign Aid
- Abstract
- Chapter 8. Energy and Infrastructure
- Abstract
- Energy
- Infrastructure
- Chapter 9. Innovation and Entrepreneurship
- Abstract
- Intellectual Property
- Research and Development
- Entrepreneurship
- Chapter 10. Geography and Urban Development
- Abstract
- Geography
- Urban Development
- Chapter 11. Public Opinion
- Abstract
- Conclusion
- Bibliography
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 164
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 25th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081002179
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081001561
Forrest Daniel Wright
Forrest Wright is a Data Manager for the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM). He has published articles and reviews covering business and educational topics in publications such as the Journal of Business and Finance Librarianship and D-Lib Magazine. He possesses a BA in History from Clark University and a MSLIS from Drexel University. He currently lives in Philadelphia.
Data Manager,The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM), USA.