Research Surgery and Care of the Research Animal - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122780073, 9781483259536

Research Surgery and Care of the Research Animal

1st Edition

Patient Care, Vascular Access, and Telemetry

Editors: William I. Gay James E. Heavner
eBook ISBN: 9781483259536
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th August 1986
Page Count: 266
Description

Methods of Animal Experimentation, Volume VII: Research Surgery and Care of the Research Animal, Part A is a collection of papers that deals with methods used in animal experiments involving patient care, vascular access, and telemetry. This book concerns technologies in experimental surgery — complicated procedures requiring longer observation time of the test animal, and an increase in the spectrum of animals that can be used. One paper describes the anesthesia, analgesia, and kinds of restraints that are suited for the test animal. A wide array of choices of inhalational agents, injectable, local anesthesia (lidocaine), analgesics (opioids and aspirin), and restraint (nonanesthesia and neuromuscular-blocking agents) is available for the researcher to choose from. Several authors also describe the use of telemetry devices that are implantable in test animals to achieve minimal interference from the investigator. These devices include sensors such as flow transducers and probes to use in pulse or continuous wave-applications; electromagnetic flowmeters for blood monitoring; and integrated circuits for various applications. One paper discusses postoperative care including a patient care checklist, treatment of common postoperative complications, as well as venous catheters for fluid administration. This text will be appreciated by veterinarians, technicians dealing with laboratory animals, and researchers designing animal and medical experiments.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Chapter 1 Anesthesia, Analgesia, and Restraint

I. Introduction

II. General Anesthesia: Inhalation Agents

III. General Anesthesia: Agents Given by Other Than the Inhalational Route

IV. Local Anesthesia

V. Analgesia

VI. Restraint

VII. Application Notes

VIII. Concluding Comments

Appendix I: Sources of Equipment, Supplies, and Drugs

Appendix II: Drug Schedules per Controlled Substance Act of 1970 (U.S.A.)

Reference

Chapter 2 Implantable Telemetry

I. Introduction

II. Applications

III. Sensors

IV. Systems

V. Integrated Circuits

VI. Implant Technology

VII. External Electronics Used with Implantable Telemetry

References

Chapter 3 Postoperative Care

I. Introduction

II. Postoperative Patient Care Checklist

III. Causes and Treatments of Common Postoperative Complications

IV. Introduction and Maintenance of Indwelling Venous Catheters for Fluid Administration

References

Chapter 4 Indwelling Vascular Cannulas for Remote Blood Sampling, Infusion, and Long-Term Instrumentation of Small Laboratory Animals

I. Introduction

II. Selection of Materials for Intravascular Catheters

III. Design of Experiments Requiring Blood Sampling and Intravascular Access

IV. Physiological Constraints Imposed by Small Body Mass

V. Blood Sampling and Injection of Animals without Cannulas

VI. Surgical Techniques for Intravascular Cannulation

VII. Blood Sampling and Infusion from Intravascular Cannulas

VIII. Remote Access Intravascular Cannulas

IX. Implantable Infusion Pumps

X. Overview and Conclusions

References

Chapter 5 Vascular Access in Large Laboratory Animals

I. Introduction

II. General Considerations

III. Methods of Blood Access

IV. Factors Influencing Animal Selection

V. Conclusion

References

Index


About the Editor

William I. Gay

James E. Heavner

