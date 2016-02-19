Research Surgery and Care of the Research Animal
1st Edition
Patient Care, Vascular Access, and Telemetry
Description
Methods of Animal Experimentation, Volume VII: Research Surgery and Care of the Research Animal, Part A is a collection of papers that deals with methods used in animal experiments involving patient care, vascular access, and telemetry. This book concerns technologies in experimental surgery — complicated procedures requiring longer observation time of the test animal, and an increase in the spectrum of animals that can be used. One paper describes the anesthesia, analgesia, and kinds of restraints that are suited for the test animal. A wide array of choices of inhalational agents, injectable, local anesthesia (lidocaine), analgesics (opioids and aspirin), and restraint (nonanesthesia and neuromuscular-blocking agents) is available for the researcher to choose from. Several authors also describe the use of telemetry devices that are implantable in test animals to achieve minimal interference from the investigator. These devices include sensors such as flow transducers and probes to use in pulse or continuous wave-applications; electromagnetic flowmeters for blood monitoring; and integrated circuits for various applications. One paper discusses postoperative care including a patient care checklist, treatment of common postoperative complications, as well as venous catheters for fluid administration. This text will be appreciated by veterinarians, technicians dealing with laboratory animals, and researchers designing animal and medical experiments.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Chapter 1 Anesthesia, Analgesia, and Restraint
I. Introduction
II. General Anesthesia: Inhalation Agents
III. General Anesthesia: Agents Given by Other Than the Inhalational Route
IV. Local Anesthesia
V. Analgesia
VI. Restraint
VII. Application Notes
VIII. Concluding Comments
Appendix I: Sources of Equipment, Supplies, and Drugs
Appendix II: Drug Schedules per Controlled Substance Act of 1970 (U.S.A.)
Reference
Chapter 2 Implantable Telemetry
I. Introduction
II. Applications
III. Sensors
IV. Systems
V. Integrated Circuits
VI. Implant Technology
VII. External Electronics Used with Implantable Telemetry
References
Chapter 3 Postoperative Care
I. Introduction
II. Postoperative Patient Care Checklist
III. Causes and Treatments of Common Postoperative Complications
IV. Introduction and Maintenance of Indwelling Venous Catheters for Fluid Administration
References
Chapter 4 Indwelling Vascular Cannulas for Remote Blood Sampling, Infusion, and Long-Term Instrumentation of Small Laboratory Animals
I. Introduction
II. Selection of Materials for Intravascular Catheters
III. Design of Experiments Requiring Blood Sampling and Intravascular Access
IV. Physiological Constraints Imposed by Small Body Mass
V. Blood Sampling and Injection of Animals without Cannulas
VI. Surgical Techniques for Intravascular Cannulation
VII. Blood Sampling and Infusion from Intravascular Cannulas
VIII. Remote Access Intravascular Cannulas
IX. Implantable Infusion Pumps
X. Overview and Conclusions
References
Chapter 5 Vascular Access in Large Laboratory Animals
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations
III. Methods of Blood Access
IV. Factors Influencing Animal Selection
V. Conclusion
References
Index
