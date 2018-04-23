Research Methods in Pharmacy Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702074264, 9780702074240

Research Methods in Pharmacy Practice

1st Edition

Methods and Applications Made Easy

Authors: Zubin Austin Jane Sutton
eBook ISBN: 9780702074240
eBook ISBN: 9780702074257
Paperback ISBN: 9780702074264
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd April 2018
Page Count: 256
Description

This is a comprehensive guide to applying research methods to practice problems. It uses case-based examples and activities rooted in practice to support development of knowledge, skills, and confidence in applying evidence-based research methods.

An array of different methodologies and qualitative/quantitative methods are described. Examples of topics include distinction between methodologies and methods, ethics protocols, as well as design/implementation/data analysis/interpretation of findings using methods such as surveys, interviews, focus groups, observational research,　 database mining, text and document analysis, quality improvement (PDSA cycles), economic (cost/benefit) evaluations.

Key Features

  • Perfect for MPharm students doing their research thesis, but relevant to all bioscience students undertaking research projects.

  • Use of pharmacy practice case examples (in community, hospital, ambulatory, primary care and other settings) throughout.

  • Examples of how to tackle a research question from different perspectives, e.g. which is the best way to answer each question and why.

  • Inter-professional practice and research emphasized.

  • Self-assessment and self-reflection questions to help readers confirm their understanding/learning. Over 140 questions online.

  • A one-stop research-method teaching resource for faculty.
  • Free e-book with the print book on StudentConsult.

Table of Contents

PART 1 INTRODUCTION

1 Introduction to research in pharmacy practice

2 Planning your research

3 Levels of Measurement

PART 2 QUANTITATIVE RESEARCH: DATA COLLECTION & ANALYSIS

4 Introduction to quantitative research

5 Validity and reliability: How do you know you are measuring what you think you are measuring?

6 Planning a survey, designing your questionnaire, and setting up a database

7 Participants in your research

8 Experimental design and randomised controlled trials: deciding what treatment works

9 Managing your results: a step-by-step guide to the principles underpinning your choice of

the right statistics to use

10 Descriptive statistics: how many people said what and who were they?

11 Inferential statistics

PART 3 QUALITATIVE RESEARCH: DATA COLLECTION & ANALYSIS

12 Introduction to Qualitative Research

13 Qualitative interviewing

14 Focus Groups

15 Observational Methods

16 Data analysis and coding

17 Data synthesis and presentation of findings

18 Other qualitative methods

PART 4 MIXED METHODS RESEARCH

19 Multimethod, or "Mixed-Methods" Research

PART 5 CONCLUSIONS

20 Research Outputs and Knowledge Translation

21 Conclusions – for just getting started

About the Author

Zubin Austin

Affiliations and Expertise

Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada

Jane Sutton

Affiliations and Expertise

Visiting Research Fellow, Department of Pharmacy & Pharmacology, University of Bath, Bath, UK

