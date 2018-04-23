Research Methods in Pharmacy Practice
1st Edition
Methods and Applications Made Easy
Description
This is a comprehensive guide to applying research methods to practice problems. It uses case-based examples and activities rooted in practice to support development of knowledge, skills, and confidence in applying evidence-based research methods.
An array of different methodologies and qualitative/quantitative methods are described. Examples of topics include distinction between methodologies and methods, ethics protocols, as well as design/implementation/data analysis/interpretation of findings using methods such as surveys, interviews, focus groups, observational research, database mining, text and document analysis, quality improvement (PDSA cycles), economic (cost/benefit) evaluations.
Key Features
- Perfect for MPharm students doing their research thesis, but relevant to all bioscience students undertaking research projects.
- Use of pharmacy practice case examples (in community, hospital, ambulatory, primary care and other settings) throughout.
- Examples of how to tackle a research question from different perspectives, e.g. which is the best way to answer each question and why.
- Inter-professional practice and research emphasized.
- Self-assessment and self-reflection questions to help readers confirm their understanding/learning. Over 140 questions online.
- A one-stop research-method teaching resource for faculty.
- Free e-book with the print book on StudentConsult.
Table of Contents
PART 1 INTRODUCTION
1 Introduction to research in pharmacy practice
2 Planning your research
3 Levels of Measurement
PART 2 QUANTITATIVE RESEARCH: DATA COLLECTION & ANALYSIS
4 Introduction to quantitative research
5 Validity and reliability: How do you know you are measuring what you think you are measuring?
6 Planning a survey, designing your questionnaire, and setting up a database
7 Participants in your research
8 Experimental design and randomised controlled trials: deciding what treatment works
9 Managing your results: a step-by-step guide to the principles underpinning your choice of
the right statistics to use
10 Descriptive statistics: how many people said what and who were they?
11 Inferential statistics
PART 3 QUALITATIVE RESEARCH: DATA COLLECTION & ANALYSIS
12 Introduction to Qualitative Research
13 Qualitative interviewing
14 Focus Groups
15 Observational Methods
16 Data analysis and coding
17 Data synthesis and presentation of findings
18 Other qualitative methods
PART 4 MIXED METHODS RESEARCH
19 Multimethod, or "Mixed-Methods" Research
PART 5 CONCLUSIONS
20 Research Outputs and Knowledge Translation
21 Conclusions – for just getting started
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 23rd April 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702074240
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702074257
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702074264
About the Author
Zubin Austin
Affiliations and Expertise
Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada
Jane Sutton
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Research Fellow, Department of Pharmacy & Pharmacology, University of Bath, Bath, UK