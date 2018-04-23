Research Methods in Pharmacy Practice

This is a comprehensive guide to applying research methods to practice problems. It uses case-based examples and activities rooted in practice to support development of knowledge, skills, and confidence in applying evidence-based research methods.

An array of different methodologies and qualitative/quantitative methods are described. Examples of topics include distinction between methodologies and methods, ethics protocols, as well as design/implementation/data analysis/interpretation of findings using methods such as surveys, interviews, focus groups, observational research, database mining, text and document analysis, quality improvement (PDSA cycles), economic (cost/benefit) evaluations.