Research Methods for Students, Academics and Professionals

Section 1 Introduction to research methods: Introduction to research in relation to professional practice; The two major traditions of research; The beginning stages of research; Ethics in research. Section 2 Methods: Survey research; Case study research; Experimental research designs; System development in information systems research; Action research; Ethnography; Historical research; The Delphi method. Section 3 Techniques: Research techniques: Sampling; Research techniques: Questionnaires and interviews; Research techniques: Focus groups; Ethnographic techniques. Section 4 Data analysis: Analysis of quantitative and qualitative data; Evaluation of published research.
Research is such an important subject for information professionals that there will always be a need for effective guides to it. Research skills are a prerequisite for those who want to work successfully in information environments, an essential set of tools which enable information workers to become information professionals. This book focuses on producing critical consumers of research. It also goes some way towards producing researchers in the fields of information management and systems.
The first edition of this book was enthusiastically received by researchers, students and information professionals in Australia and beyond. Reviews of the first edition considered it a “a worthwhile addition to any information professional’s or research student’s reference shelf” (Archives & Manuscripts). This new edition has an additional chapter on ethics, to address the importance of the ethical implications of research. It also has (as did the first edition) two unique characteristics: it is Australian-focused, distinctive among research texts for information professionals; and it has a multi-disciplinary focus, with its authors being drawn from information management (librarianship, archives and recordkeeping) and information systems. The numerous examples throughout the book are drawn from these multiple disciplines. The first edition of this book was road-tested with students from several disciplines who are studying in several universities. Its Introduction noted that "In research terms, the content have been refereed and found to be authoritative!" To this can be added the many satisfied users of the first edition.
The strengths of this work include its coverage of a very wide range of methods, clear and straightforward explanations of often quite complex issues, and simple, useful diagrams., Australian Academic and Research Libraries
...this is a worthwhile, well written text which should, and undoubtedly will, join postgraduate reading lists across the country. For many, it could well be a first choice., Australian Academic and Research Libraries
Williamson's text is carefully crafted around themes moving from an analysis of the major traditions of research through to the deconstruction of method and techniques… A very readable, cogent and accessible text… A glossary and clearly illustrated graphics are both valuable to the new researcher and vital to the overall clarification of ideas expounded within the text., Access
Kirsty Williamson Author
Kirsty Williamson has focused her career almost entirely on research since 1996 when she obtained her PhD. For much of that time she was Director of the research group, Information and Telecommunications Needs Research (ITNR), a joint initiative of Monash University and Charles Sturt University in Australia. She has undertaken many research projects and has received many research grants from a range of different non-government and government organisations, including the principal funding body of Australian Universities, the Australian Research Council (ARC). Her research has been widely published.
Senior Research Fellow, Monash University and Charles Sturt University, Australia