Research Methods for Students, Academics and Professionals

Research is such an important subject for information professionals that there will always be a need for effective guides to it. Research skills are a prerequisite for those who want to work successfully in information environments, an essential set of tools which enable information workers to become information professionals. This book focuses on producing critical consumers of research. It also goes some way towards producing researchers in the fields of information management and systems.



The first edition of this book was enthusiastically received by researchers, students and information professionals in Australia and beyond. Reviews of the first edition considered it a “a worthwhile addition to any information professional’s or research student’s reference shelf” (Archives & Manuscripts). This new edition has an additional chapter on ethics, to address the importance of the ethical implications of research. It also has (as did the first edition) two unique characteristics: it is Australian-focused, distinctive among research texts for information professionals; and it has a multi-disciplinary focus, with its authors being drawn from information management (librarianship, archives and recordkeeping) and information systems. The numerous examples throughout the book are drawn from these multiple disciplines. The first edition of this book was road-tested with students from several disciplines who are studying in several universities. Its Introduction noted that "In research terms, the content have been refereed and found to be authoritative!" To this can be added the many satisfied users of the first edition.