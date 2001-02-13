Research in Social Stratification and Mobility - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762307524, 9780080545424

Research in Social Stratification and Mobility, Volume 18

1st Edition

Editors: Kevin T Leicht
eBook ISBN: 9780080545424
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762307524
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 13th February 2001
Page Count: 368
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
12900.00
10965.00
126.32
107.37
75.00
63.75
123.00
104.55
93.95
79.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
69.99
59.49
114.00
96.90
86.95
73.91
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This text reflects the growing diversity of perspectives, methods and insights currently used in social stratification research. Authors discuss the following broad themes from an international perspective: the changing real and symbolic boundaries of social stratification; who benefits from rapidly changing markets; immigration, marginalization and exclusion; and modelling occupational mobility. The contributions demonstrate the changing nature of social stratification systems in today's global and fragmented economy.

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080545424
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762307524

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Kevin T Leicht Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Iowa, IA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.