Research in Social Stratification and Mobility, Volume 18
1st Edition
Editors: Kevin T Leicht
eBook ISBN: 9780080545424
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762307524
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 13th February 2001
Page Count: 368
Description
This text reflects the growing diversity of perspectives, methods and insights currently used in social stratification research. Authors discuss the following broad themes from an international perspective: the changing real and symbolic boundaries of social stratification; who benefits from rapidly changing markets; immigration, marginalization and exclusion; and modelling occupational mobility. The contributions demonstrate the changing nature of social stratification systems in today's global and fragmented economy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © JAI Press 2001
- Published:
- 13th February 2001
- Imprint:
- JAI Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080545424
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780762307524
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Kevin T Leicht Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Iowa, IA, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.