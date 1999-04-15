Research in Organizational Behavior, Volume 21
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of contributors. Preface. A multi-level theory of self-serving behavior in and by organizations (G. Johns). Sources of environmentally destructive behavior: individual, organizational, and institutional perspectives (M.H. Bazerman, A.J. Hoffman). Organizing for high reliability: processes of collective mindfulness (K.E. Weick et al.). Do digital telecommunications affect work and organization? The state of our knowledge (S. O'Mahony, S.R. Barley). An expanded model of organizational identification (K.D. Elsbach). Why people cooperate with organizations: an identity-based perspective (T.R. Tyler). Identity maintenance and adaptation: a multi-level analysis of response to loss (S.F. Freeman). Variance explained: why size does not (always) matter (M. Fichman).
Description
Volume 21 of Research in Organizational Behavior continues the tradition of innovation and theoretical development with eight diverse papers. Most of these papers present theory and propositions that make linkages between different levels of analysis. The subjects addressed include: a multilevel theory of self-serving behavior; individual, organizational and institutional processes which lead to environmental destruction; the role of collective mindfulness in high reliability organizations; the effect of digital communications technologies on work and organizations; and organizational identification.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © JAI Press 1999
- Published:
- 15th April 1999
- Imprint:
- JAI Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080573441
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780762305735
About the Editors
R.I. Sutton Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Stanford University, USA
B.M. Staw Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Berkeley, USA