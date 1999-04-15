Research in Organizational Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762305735, 9780080573441

Research in Organizational Behavior, Volume 21

1st Edition

Editors: R.I. Sutton B.M. Staw
eBook ISBN: 9780080573441
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762305735
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 15th April 1999
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
81.95
69.66
115.00
97.75
69.99
59.49
159.09
135.23
12700.00
10795.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

List of contributors. Preface. A multi-level theory of self-serving behavior in and by organizations (G. Johns). Sources of environmentally destructive behavior: individual, organizational, and institutional perspectives (M.H. Bazerman, A.J. Hoffman). Organizing for high reliability: processes of collective mindfulness (K.E. Weick et al.). Do digital telecommunications affect work and organization? The state of our knowledge (S. O'Mahony, S.R. Barley). An expanded model of organizational identification (K.D. Elsbach). Why people cooperate with organizations: an identity-based perspective (T.R. Tyler). Identity maintenance and adaptation: a multi-level analysis of response to loss (S.F. Freeman). Variance explained: why size does not (always) matter (M. Fichman).

Description

Volume 21 of Research in Organizational Behavior continues the tradition of innovation and theoretical development with eight diverse papers. Most of these papers present theory and propositions that make linkages between different levels of analysis. The subjects addressed include: a multilevel theory of self-serving behavior; individual, organizational and institutional processes which lead to environmental destruction; the role of collective mindfulness in high reliability organizations; the effect of digital communications technologies on work and organizations; and organizational identification.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080573441
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762305735

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

R.I. Sutton Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Stanford University, USA

B.M. Staw Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Berkeley, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.