Research Ethics in the Real World - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443100659, 9780702032646

Research Ethics in the Real World

1st Edition

Issues and Solutions for Health and Social Care Professionals

Authors: Tony Long Martin Johnson
eBook ISBN: 9780702032646
Paperback ISBN: 9780443100659
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 3rd November 2006
Page Count: 240
Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It departs from the usual principles-based approach and instead takes a predominantly consequentialist (harms and benefits) approach. It aims to be free of abstract philosophy, but will use the analysis of cases and a reasoned approach to examine alternative arguments. Whilst the book deals with issues in some depth it uses plain language and many clear examples of good and less good practice to illustrate points. It is at a level useful to both beginning and more experienced researchers.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Rigour in research as a matter of ethical concern. The person in research. The social context of research and ethics. What are ethical issues in research? How are ethical issues in research to be addressed? Criticising research from ethical perspectives. Research governance: an international perspective. Getting ethics approval. Dissemination: ethics and politics. Conclusions. Bibliography

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702032646
Paperback ISBN:
9780443100659

About the Author

Tony Long

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Child and Family Health, Salford Centre for Nursing, Midwifery and Collaborative Research, University of Salford, Manchester, UK

Martin Johnson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor in Nursing and Director of the Salford Centre for Nursing, Midwifery and Collaborative Research, University of Salford, Manchester, UK

