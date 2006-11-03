Research Ethics in the Real World

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It departs from the usual principles-based approach and instead takes a predominantly consequentialist (harms and benefits) approach. It aims to be free of abstract philosophy, but will use the analysis of cases and a reasoned approach to examine alternative arguments. Whilst the book deals with issues in some depth it uses plain language and many clear examples of good and less good practice to illustrate points. It is at a level useful to both beginning and more experienced researchers.