Research Ethics in the Real World
1st Edition
Issues and Solutions for Health and Social Care Professionals
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It departs from the usual principles-based approach and instead takes a predominantly consequentialist (harms and benefits) approach. It aims to be free of abstract philosophy, but will use the analysis of cases and a reasoned approach to examine alternative arguments. Whilst the book deals with issues in some depth it uses plain language and many clear examples of good and less good practice to illustrate points. It is at a level useful to both beginning and more experienced researchers.
Table of Contents
Introduction. Rigour in research as a matter of ethical concern. The person in research. The social context of research and ethics. What are ethical issues in research? How are ethical issues in research to be addressed? Criticising research from ethical perspectives. Research governance: an international perspective. Getting ethics approval. Dissemination: ethics and politics. Conclusions. Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2007
- Published:
- 3rd November 2006
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702032646
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443100659
About the Author
Tony Long
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Child and Family Health, Salford Centre for Nursing, Midwifery and Collaborative Research, University of Salford, Manchester, UK
Martin Johnson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in Nursing and Director of the Salford Centre for Nursing, Midwifery and Collaborative Research, University of Salford, Manchester, UK