Research Approaches to Sustainable Biomass Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124046092, 9780124046832

Research Approaches to Sustainable Biomass Systems

1st Edition

Authors: Seishu Tojo Tadashi Hirasawa
eBook ISBN: 9780124046832
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124046092
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th September 2013
Page Count: 418
Description

Researchers, students and engineers working with biofuels and biomass are increasingly expected to comprehend a new holistic systems perspective that begins with wise crop breeding and cultivation techniques and informs the entire conversion to energy process. This volume provides diverse examples of successfully implemented sustainable biomass research in Asia, highlighting the challenges faced by designers of new biomass production facilities and tips on how to develop approaches to overcome them. In addition to providing an authoritative guide on the utilization of the authors’ sample feedstocks, rice straw and sunflower, the authors provide lessons relevant to stakeholders involved with all manner of biomass production projects by drawing out important comparisons and contrasts that must be taken into account when deciding how to utilize biomass as an energy resource in a way that is economically feasible and environmentally sustainable.

Key Features

  • Provides diverse examples of successfully implemented biomass research, highlighting insights on common bottlenecks and approaches developed to overcome them
  • Features coverage of the full feedstock life cycle, from crop breeding to commercial
    application, focusing on 3 key areas: biomass production, biofuel conversion technologies, and sustainable practices
  • Examines two regionally compatible feedstock, rice-straw and sunflower, performing a compare and contrast analysis of agricultural production methods, economics, conversion systems, and environmental impacts

Readership

Biomass professionals and engineers; mechanical engineers, renewable energy engineers, chemical engineers, chemists and material scientists, agricultural and food scientists

Table of Contents

Preface

Acknowledgments

List of Contributors

Chapter 1. Background of Bioenergy Utilization Development in Japan

Abstract

1.1 Environmental Change with Human Activities

1.2 Japanese Biomass Utilization Policy

References

Chapter 2. Biomass as Local Resource

Abstract

2.1 Definition and Category of Biomass

2.2 Potential Amount of Biomass and Use of Bioenergy

2.3 Biomass Systems

References

Chapter 3. Ecosystems and Biomass Systems

Abstract

3.1 Natural Ecosystems and Satoyama Utilization

3.2 Biomass Production in Cultivated Fields and Conservation of Ecosystems

3.3 Biomass Production and Biodiversity in Paddy Field Ecosystems

References

Chapter 4. Production Technology for Bioenergy Crops and Trees

Abstract

4.1 Photosynthesis and Biomass Production in Energy Crops

4.2 Agronomy and Breeding Technology for Bioenergy Crops

4.3 Plant Molecular Breeding to Energy Crops as Genetic Improvements of Biomass Saccharification

4.4 Improvement of Woody Biomass

References

Chapter 5. Soil Fertility and Soil Microorganisms

Abstract

5.1 Soil Fertility

5.2 Soil Management and Soil Organic Matter

5.3 Soil Microorganisms

5.4 Microbially Mediated Soil Fertility

References

Chapter 6. Machinery and Information Technology for Biomass Production

Abstract

6.1 Machinery for Production of Energy Crop

6.2 Information Systems in Crop Production

6.3 Harvesting the Forest Biomass

6.4 Information System for Forestry Production

References

Chapter 7. Pretreatment and Saccharification of Lignocellulosic Biomass

Abstract

7.1 Composition and Structure of Lignocellulosic Biomass

7.2 Pretreatment of Lignocellulosic Biomass

7.3 Pretreatment and Saccharification of Lignocellulosic Biomass using Solid Acid Catalysts

References

Chapter 8. Energy-Saving Biomass Processing with Polar Ionic Liquids

Abstract

8.1 Cellulose Dissolution and Ionic Liquids

8.2 Required Factors of Ionic Liquids for Cellulose Dissolution

8.3 Design of a New Class of Polar Ionic Liquids

8.4 Polar Ionic Liquids for Biomass Processing without Heating

8.5 Conclusion and Future Aspects

References

Chapter 9. Enzymes for Cellulosic Biomass Conversion

Abstract

9.1 General Information on Cellulases

9.2 Structure and Function of Cellulases

9.3 Other Biomass-Degrading Enzymes

References

Chapter 10. Ethanol Production from Biomass

Abstract

10.1 Ethanol Fermentation

10.2 Ethanol-Producing Microorganisms

10.3 Methods of Ethanol Fermentation

References

Chapter 11. Co-Generation by Ethanol Fuel

Abstract

11.1 Fuel Cell: Innovative Technology for Generating Power and Heat

11.2 Hydrogen Production Through Ethanol Steam Reforming

References

Chapter 12. Thermochemical Transformation of Biomass

Abstract

12.1 Need for Biomass Utilization Technology in Japan

12.2 Solidification of Biomass Fuel

12.3 Combustion

12.4 Gasification with Methanol Synthesis

12.5 Energy Production from Livestock Wastes

References

Chapter 13. Biomass Production and Nutrient Cycling

Abstract

13.1 Crop Production and Cycling of Nutrients

13.2 Biofertilizer

13.3 Methane Fermentation and Use of Digested Slurry

13.4 Influence of Fodder Rice Production Using Biogas Slurry for Better Nutrient Cycling on Environmental Quality

References

Chapter 14. Evaluation of Biomass Production and Utilization Systems

Abstract

14.1 Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) on Bioenergy

14.2 Sustainability Indicators for Bioenergy

14.3 Management of Forest Land for Biomass Production

14.4 Management of Farming Land for Biomass Production

14.5 Monitoring System for Forest Management

14.6 Monitoring System for Farm Management

References

Chapter 15. Local Activity of Biomass Use in Japan

Abstract

15.1 Overview of the Performance of Biomass Towns

15.2 Case Study of Kuzumaki Town, IWATE

15.3 Case Study of Higashiomi City, SHIGA

15.4 Toward the Creation of an Effective Biomass System: Lessons from Germany

References

Index

About the Author

Seishu Tojo

Professor of Environmental and Agricultural Engineering, Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology, Japan

Tadashi Hirasawa

Ratings and Reviews

