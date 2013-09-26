Research Approaches to Sustainable Biomass Systems
1st Edition
Researchers, students and engineers working with biofuels and biomass are increasingly expected to comprehend a new holistic systems perspective that begins with wise crop breeding and cultivation techniques and informs the entire conversion to energy process. This volume provides diverse examples of successfully implemented sustainable biomass research in Asia, highlighting the challenges faced by designers of new biomass production facilities and tips on how to develop approaches to overcome them. In addition to providing an authoritative guide on the utilization of the authors’ sample feedstocks, rice straw and sunflower, the authors provide lessons relevant to stakeholders involved with all manner of biomass production projects by drawing out important comparisons and contrasts that must be taken into account when deciding how to utilize biomass as an energy resource in a way that is economically feasible and environmentally sustainable.
- Provides diverse examples of successfully implemented biomass research, highlighting insights on common bottlenecks and approaches developed to overcome them
- Features coverage of the full feedstock life cycle, from crop breeding to commercial
application, focusing on 3 key areas: biomass production, biofuel conversion technologies, and sustainable practices
- Examines two regionally compatible feedstock, rice-straw and sunflower, performing a compare and contrast analysis of agricultural production methods, economics, conversion systems, and environmental impacts
Biomass professionals and engineers; mechanical engineers, renewable energy engineers, chemical engineers, chemists and material scientists, agricultural and food scientists
Chapter 1. Background of Bioenergy Utilization Development in Japan
1.1 Environmental Change with Human Activities
1.2 Japanese Biomass Utilization Policy
References
Chapter 2. Biomass as Local Resource
2.1 Definition and Category of Biomass
2.2 Potential Amount of Biomass and Use of Bioenergy
2.3 Biomass Systems
References
Chapter 3. Ecosystems and Biomass Systems
3.1 Natural Ecosystems and Satoyama Utilization
3.2 Biomass Production in Cultivated Fields and Conservation of Ecosystems
3.3 Biomass Production and Biodiversity in Paddy Field Ecosystems
References
Chapter 4. Production Technology for Bioenergy Crops and Trees
4.1 Photosynthesis and Biomass Production in Energy Crops
4.2 Agronomy and Breeding Technology for Bioenergy Crops
4.3 Plant Molecular Breeding to Energy Crops as Genetic Improvements of Biomass Saccharification
4.4 Improvement of Woody Biomass
References
Chapter 5. Soil Fertility and Soil Microorganisms
5.1 Soil Fertility
5.2 Soil Management and Soil Organic Matter
5.3 Soil Microorganisms
5.4 Microbially Mediated Soil Fertility
References
Chapter 6. Machinery and Information Technology for Biomass Production
6.1 Machinery for Production of Energy Crop
6.2 Information Systems in Crop Production
6.3 Harvesting the Forest Biomass
6.4 Information System for Forestry Production
References
Chapter 7. Pretreatment and Saccharification of Lignocellulosic Biomass
7.1 Composition and Structure of Lignocellulosic Biomass
7.2 Pretreatment of Lignocellulosic Biomass
7.3 Pretreatment and Saccharification of Lignocellulosic Biomass using Solid Acid Catalysts
References
Chapter 8. Energy-Saving Biomass Processing with Polar Ionic Liquids
8.1 Cellulose Dissolution and Ionic Liquids
8.2 Required Factors of Ionic Liquids for Cellulose Dissolution
8.3 Design of a New Class of Polar Ionic Liquids
8.4 Polar Ionic Liquids for Biomass Processing without Heating
8.5 Conclusion and Future Aspects
References
Chapter 9. Enzymes for Cellulosic Biomass Conversion
9.1 General Information on Cellulases
9.2 Structure and Function of Cellulases
9.3 Other Biomass-Degrading Enzymes
References
Chapter 10. Ethanol Production from Biomass
10.1 Ethanol Fermentation
10.2 Ethanol-Producing Microorganisms
10.3 Methods of Ethanol Fermentation
References
Chapter 11. Co-Generation by Ethanol Fuel
11.1 Fuel Cell: Innovative Technology for Generating Power and Heat
11.2 Hydrogen Production Through Ethanol Steam Reforming
References
Chapter 12. Thermochemical Transformation of Biomass
12.1 Need for Biomass Utilization Technology in Japan
12.2 Solidification of Biomass Fuel
12.3 Combustion
12.4 Gasification with Methanol Synthesis
12.5 Energy Production from Livestock Wastes
References
Chapter 13. Biomass Production and Nutrient Cycling
13.1 Crop Production and Cycling of Nutrients
13.2 Biofertilizer
13.3 Methane Fermentation and Use of Digested Slurry
13.4 Influence of Fodder Rice Production Using Biogas Slurry for Better Nutrient Cycling on Environmental Quality
References
Chapter 14. Evaluation of Biomass Production and Utilization Systems
14.1 Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) on Bioenergy
14.2 Sustainability Indicators for Bioenergy
14.3 Management of Forest Land for Biomass Production
14.4 Management of Farming Land for Biomass Production
14.5 Monitoring System for Forest Management
14.6 Monitoring System for Farm Management
References
Chapter 15. Local Activity of Biomass Use in Japan
15.1 Overview of the Performance of Biomass Towns
15.2 Case Study of Kuzumaki Town, IWATE
15.3 Case Study of Higashiomi City, SHIGA
15.4 Toward the Creation of an Effective Biomass System: Lessons from Germany
References
- No. of pages:
- 418
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 26th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124046832
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124046092
Seishu Tojo
Professor of Environmental and Agricultural Engineering, Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology, Japan