Research and Development in Non-Mechanical Electrical Power Sources
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 6th International Symposium Held at Brighton, September 1968
Description
Research and Development in Non-Mechanical Electrical Power Sources contains the proceedings of the 6th International Power Sources Symposium held in Brighton, UK, in September 1968. The papers explore research and development in non-mechanical sources of electric power such as lead-acid batteries, nickel-cadmium batteries, and solid state batteries. This book is comprised of 38 chapters and opens with a discussion on the charge acceptance of positive and negative electrodes in lead-acid cells. The following chapters deal with the effect of temperature and current density on the utilization of lead and lead oxide electrodes; anomalies of the negative plate in the lead-acid battery; curing of lead-acid battery plates; and specific properties of small closed lead accumulators using an immobilized electrolyte. Water-activated dry-charged lead-acid batteries, coated nickel electrodes, and nickel-cadmium batteries are also described. The final chapter is devoted to the methods of making GeSi alloys, their properties, and their use in thermoelectric generators. This monograph will be a valuable resource for electrical engineers.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Charge Acceptance of the Lead Cell at Various Charging Rates and Temperatures
The Effect of Temperature and Current Density on the Utilization of Lead and Lead Oxide Electrodes
Anomalies of the Negative Plate in the Lead-Acid Battery
The Curing of Lead-Acid Battery Plates
Specific Properties of Small Closed Lead Accumulators Using an Immobilized Electrolyte
Water-Activated Dry-Charged Lead-Acid Batteries
A Study of Some of the Crystallographic and Microscopic Aspects of the Curing of Positive Lead-Acid Battery Plates
The Distribution of Potential over Discharging Lead-Acid Battery Plates
On the Self-Discharge of a Nickel Oxide Electrode
Current Distribution and pH Gradients in a Model of a Battery Plate
Coated Nickel Electrodes
Rapid Recharging of Nickel-Cadmium Batteries
Parametric Charge Studies for Aerospace Nickel-Cadmium Batteries
Computer Use in Automatic Data Acquisition Systems for Battery Testing
Ion-Exchange Membranes as Separators for Organic Electrolyte Rechargable Systems
A Potential-Time Study of the Mass Transfer Phenomena due to the Lithium Ions in Non-Aqueous Electrolytes
High-Energy Density Lithium-Nickel Fluoride Non-Aqueous Batteries
The Sulfur Electrode
Electrode Potentials and Related Properties of Some Potassium-Containing α-Manganese Dioxides
Physical Properties of Mixtures of Carbon and Manganese Dioxide
Shelf Life of Leclanché Batteries
Some New Refill Cell Systems
Low-Temperature Performance of the Zinc-Mercuric Oxide System
Solid State Batteries
A Kinetic Study of the Zinc Electrode by Modified Techniques
A Comparison of Amalgamated and Non-Amalgamated Zinc Electrodes
Zinc-Air Battery Systems
Air-Metal Cell Systems
High Rate Zinc-Oxygen Batteries
On the Operating Mechanism of a Hydrophilic Porous Gas Electrode
High Current Density Hydrogen Electrodes
The Study of Electrodes for the Hydrazine-Oxygen Fuel Cell
Hydrocarbon and Methanol Low Temperature Fuel Cell Systems
Theoretical Consideration of a Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell Running on Natural Gas
Assessment of the Future of Fuel Cells and Rechargeable Batteries in Rail Traction
Fuel Cell-Battery Power Sources
The Development of Fuel Cell Ancillary Systems and Components
The Methods of Making GeSi Alloys, Their Properties and Their Use in Thermoelectric Generators
- 632
- English
- © Pergamon 1970
- 1st January 1970
- Pergamon
- 9781483145921