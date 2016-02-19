Research and Development in Non-Mechanical Electrical Power Sources contains the proceedings of the 6th International Power Sources Symposium held in Brighton, UK, in September 1968. The papers explore research and development in non-mechanical sources of electric power such as lead-acid batteries, nickel-cadmium batteries, and solid state batteries. This book is comprised of 38 chapters and opens with a discussion on the charge acceptance of positive and negative electrodes in lead-acid cells. The following chapters deal with the effect of temperature and current density on the utilization of lead and lead oxide electrodes; anomalies of the negative plate in the lead-acid battery; curing of lead-acid battery plates; and specific properties of small closed lead accumulators using an immobilized electrolyte. Water-activated dry-charged lead-acid batteries, coated nickel electrodes, and nickel-cadmium batteries are also described. The final chapter is devoted to the methods of making GeSi alloys, their properties, and their use in thermoelectric generators. This monograph will be a valuable resource for electrical engineers.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Charge Acceptance of the Lead Cell at Various Charging Rates and Temperatures

The Effect of Temperature and Current Density on the Utilization of Lead and Lead Oxide Electrodes

Anomalies of the Negative Plate in the Lead-Acid Battery

The Curing of Lead-Acid Battery Plates

Specific Properties of Small Closed Lead Accumulators Using an Immobilized Electrolyte

Water-Activated Dry-Charged Lead-Acid Batteries

A Study of Some of the Crystallographic and Microscopic Aspects of the Curing of Positive Lead-Acid Battery Plates

The Distribution of Potential over Discharging Lead-Acid Battery Plates

On the Self-Discharge of a Nickel Oxide Electrode

Current Distribution and pH Gradients in a Model of a Battery Plate

Coated Nickel Electrodes

Rapid Recharging of Nickel-Cadmium Batteries

Parametric Charge Studies for Aerospace Nickel-Cadmium Batteries

Computer Use in Automatic Data Acquisition Systems for Battery Testing

Ion-Exchange Membranes as Separators for Organic Electrolyte Rechargable Systems

A Potential-Time Study of the Mass Transfer Phenomena due to the Lithium Ions in Non-Aqueous Electrolytes

High-Energy Density Lithium-Nickel Fluoride Non-Aqueous Batteries

The Sulfur Electrode

Electrode Potentials and Related Properties of Some Potassium-Containing α-Manganese Dioxides

Physical Properties of Mixtures of Carbon and Manganese Dioxide

Shelf Life of Leclanché Batteries

Some New Refill Cell Systems

Low-Temperature Performance of the Zinc-Mercuric Oxide System

Solid State Batteries

A Kinetic Study of the Zinc Electrode by Modified Techniques

A Comparison of Amalgamated and Non-Amalgamated Zinc Electrodes

Zinc-Air Battery Systems

Air-Metal Cell Systems

High Rate Zinc-Oxygen Batteries

On the Operating Mechanism of a Hydrophilic Porous Gas Electrode

High Current Density Hydrogen Electrodes

The Study of Electrodes for the Hydrazine-Oxygen Fuel Cell

Hydrocarbon and Methanol Low Temperature Fuel Cell Systems

Theoretical Consideration of a Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell Running on Natural Gas

Assessment of the Future of Fuel Cells and Rechargeable Batteries in Rail Traction

Fuel Cell-Battery Power Sources

The Development of Fuel Cell Ancillary Systems and Components

The Methods of Making GeSi Alloys, Their Properties and Their Use in Thermoelectric Generators