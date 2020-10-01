Research and Application of Hot In-Place Recycling Technology for Asphalt Pavement
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Current Status and Development Trend of Asphalt Pavement Maintenance
1.2 Status of Research on Asphalt Pavement Recycling Technologies
1.3 Classification and Characteristics of Asphalt Pavement Recycling Technologies
1.4 Summary
2 Adaptability and Key Concepts of the Hot In-Place Recycling Technology
2.1 Theoretical Fundamentals of the Hot In-place Recycling Technology
2.2 Adaptability of the Hot In-Place Recycling Technology
2.3 Key Concepts of the Hot In-Place Recycling Technology
2.4 Summary
3 Design Approaches of the Hot In-Place Recycling Technology
3.1 Design Workflow of the Hot In-Place Recycling Process
3.2 Assessment & Analysis of the Technical Performance of Old Pavements
3.3 Type Determination Method of the Hot In-Place Recycling Process
3.4 Design Approaches of the Recycling Agents for Hot In-Place Recycling Process
3.5 Dosage Determination Methods of Hot Asphalts
3.6 Mix Ratio Design for Recycled Asphalt Mix in the Hot In-Place Recycling Process
3.7 Quality Control in the Hot In-Place Recycling Process
3.8 Summary
4 Requirements of Equipment for the Hot In-Place Recycling Technology
4.1 Basic Constitution and Development of the Hot In-Place Recycling Equipment
4.2 Performance of Hot In-Place Recycling Equipment Specified by the Construction Process
4.3 Combination of Hot In-Place Recycling Equipment Required by Different Work Conditions
4.4 Summary
5 Construction Process of the Hot In-Place Recycling Technology
5.1 Preparation prior to construction work
5.2 Workflow and approaches of the surface recycling process
5.3 Workflow and approaches of the remix recycling process
5.4 Workflow and approaches of the repave recycling process
5.5 Summary
6 Typical Distress Treatment of the Hot In-Place Recycling Technology
6.1 Rutting
6.2 Decompaction and pitted surface
6.3 Bridgehead Vehicle Bumps
6.4 Peeling of micro-surfacing
6.5 Other distresses
6.6 Summary
7 Rutting Treatment of the Hot In-Place Recycling Technology
7.1 Cause and Influencing Factor Analysis of Rutting
7.2 Rules of Rutting Development
7.3 Characteristics of Different Types of Process in Rutting Treatment
7.4 Treatment of Different Types of Rutting through the Hot In-Place Recycling Technology and Case Analysis
7.5 Summary
8 Case Study of Hot In-Place Recycling
8.1 Case Study of Surface Recycling Process
8.2 Case Study of Hot In-Place Remix Recycling Process
8.3 Case Study of Repave Recycling Process
8.4 Case Study of New Construction, Reconstruction and Expansion Works
8.5 Summary
Appendix A: Accounting Report of Energy Saving & Emission Reduction Achieved through the Hot In-Place Recycling Technology
Appendix B: Test Report of FTT5160TRXPM Patching & Heating Performance for Asphalt Pavement
Appendix C: Common Combinations of the Hot In-Place Recycling Equipment Units
Appendix D: Inspection & Testing Report of the Hot In-Place Recycling Work for Guangzhou East Express Highway
Appendix E: Conclusive Report of Research Project on Roadway Maintenance and Recycling & Low-Carbon Economy (Report I)
References
Postscript
Description
Asphalt is an almost ubiquitous material in modern life, but maintaining it is disruptive and environmentally damaging. As environmental concerns grow, traditional pavement maintenance methods have fallen foul of wider sustainability goals, due to the volume of construction waste, noise and dust pollution, and disruption to traffic that they cause. Hot In-Place Recycling (HIPR) is a recognised and proven way of reducing the environmental impact of asphalt, and reducing disruption to traffic during repair and maintenance work. Research and Application of Hot In-Place Recycling Technology for Asphalt Pavements is the first comprehensive book on the topic that presents over two decades of theoretical and practical experience gained in China. This book gives comprehensive coverage of HIPR including pavement evaluation, distress analysis, mix design, processes and equipment selection, implementation, and acceptance criteria. In eight chapters, this book covers HIPR from theoretical and practical viewpoints, and provides detailed case-studies based on real-world experience with the technique. The volume includes everything engineers need to apply HIPR to improve sustainability and reduce disruption during the maintenance and repair of asphalt.
Key Features
- Presents, for the first time in English, decades of experience and research on Hot in-Place Recycling Technology (HIPR) for asphalt pavements from thirty years of research and application in China
- Considers all the aspects of HIPR that engineers need to use the technique for road maintenance and repair
- Details how HIPR drastically improves the sustainability of asphalt, and reduces disruption to traffic during repair and maintenance work
- Includes detailed case-studies from thirty years of HIPR in China to give context and practical know-ho
- Provides a comprehensive summary of HIPR that will be useful to all stakeholders looking to make asphalt more environmentally sustainable, including civil engineers and highway-maintenance specialists
Readership
Road maintenance contractors; researchers on asphalt; governmental departments, such as highways and maintenance agencies; civil engineers; construction engineers; advanced students working in civil engineering and construction
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128224229
About the Authors
Sze Pan
Sze Wai Pan is the founder, Chairman, CEO of Freetech Road Recycling Technology, a Hong Kong public-listed company. As the pioneer in China on greening road maintenance, he holds approximately 200 national patents. He obtained his MSc from the University of Warwick, in the UK, and an MA from the City University of Hong Kong. He holds a variety of senior positions across academia, government, and industry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder, Chairman and CEO, Freetech Road Recycling Technology, Hong Kong
Zhang Yifu
Zhang Yifu is the Executive Director of Freetech Road Recycling Technology, a Hong Kong public-listed company. He has amassed over thirty years of experience in mechanical engineering, and is responsible for quality control and research and development relating to asphalt pavement services at the company. He obtained his bachelor’s degree from Chang’an University, in China, focusing on highway construction and mechanical engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Director, Freetech Road Recycling Technology, Hong Kong
