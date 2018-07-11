Reproductomics

Professor Jaime Gosalvez is a permanent member of the Department of Genetics at the Universidad Autonoma of Madrid in Spain. He received his Ph.D. in Biology with specialization in Genetics in 1979. He teaches courses on Molecular Cytogenetics, Models and Evolutive Processes and Advanced Technologies for Biology. His research interests are in the areas of molecular cytogenetics with special emphasis on DNA structure and function. He is deeply involved in the analysis of different aspects of the DNA molecule in the sperm and their possible implications in male infertility, with special emphasis in human, other mammalian species and fish, as well as those clinical aspects of the male factor to achieve pregnancy. Dr. Gosálvez has published more than 250 original articles and 190 abstracts have been presented in different national and international meetings. He has published 15 book chapters in the area of cytogenetics and sperm quality assessment and has edited two books. He has been the Principal Investigator of more than 30 national and international competitive research applications, and he is co-author of two patents with world-wide protection.