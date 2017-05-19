Reproductive Medicine, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 20-2

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice, Edited by Dr. Vladimir Jekl, focuses on Reproductive Medicine. Topics include: Reproductive disorders in aquarium fish; Reproductive disorders in amphibians; Imaging methods in the diagnostics of reproductive tract disorders in reptiles; Management of reproductive disorders in sea turtles; Reproductive medicine in fresh water turtles and tortoises; Diseases of the reproductive tract in snakes; Perinatology in reptiles; Reproductive medicine in lizards; Reproductive medicine in birds of prey; Reproductive disorders in parrots; Reproductive disorders in commonly kept fowl; Reproductive medicine in rabbits; Reproductive medicine in guinea pigs, chinchillas and degus; Reproductive disorders in marsupials; Reproductive medicine in ferrets; Reproductive disorders of rescue animals.