Reproductive Medicine, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323528665, 9780323528672

Reproductive Medicine, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 20-2

1st Edition

Authors: Vladimir Jekl
eBook ISBN: 9780323528672
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323528665
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th May 2017
Description

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice, Edited by  Dr. Vladimir Jekl, focuses on Reproductive Medicine. Topics include: Reproductive disorders in aquarium fish; Reproductive disorders in amphibians; Imaging methods in the diagnostics of reproductive tract disorders in reptiles; Management of reproductive disorders in sea turtles; Reproductive medicine in fresh water turtles and tortoises; Diseases of the reproductive tract in snakes; Perinatology in reptiles; Reproductive medicine in lizards; Reproductive medicine in birds of prey; Reproductive disorders in parrots; Reproductive disorders in commonly kept fowl; Reproductive medicine in rabbits; Reproductive medicine in guinea pigs, chinchillas and degus; Reproductive disorders in marsupials; Reproductive medicine in ferrets; Reproductive disorders of rescue animals.

Details

About the Authors

Vladimir Jekl Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Veterinary and Pharmaceutical Sciences Brno

