Reproductive and Developmental Toxicology, Second Edition, is a comprehensive and authoritative resource that provides the latest literature on this complex subject with a primary focus on three core components—parent, placenta, and fetus—and the continuous changes that occur in each. Enriched with relevant references describing every aspect of reproductive toxicology, this revised and updated resource addresses the totality of the subject, discussing a broad range of topics, including nanoparticles and radiation, gases and solvents, smoking, alcohol and drug abuse, and metals, amongst others.

With a special focus on placental toxicity, this book is the only available reference to connect the three key risk stages, also including discussions on reproductive and developmental toxicity in domestic animals, fish, and wildlife.

Completely revised and updated to include the most recent developments in the field, the book is an essential resource for advanced students and researchers in toxicology, as well as biologists, pharmacologists, and teratologists from academia, industry, and regulatory agencies.