Reproductive Allocation in Plants
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1: The Resource Economy of Plant Reproduction
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction
- II Historical Prelude
- III The Principle of Allocation
- IV Reproductive Effort
- V Problems in Determining Reproductive Allocation
- VI Dynamic Resource Allocation
- VII Empirical Patterns in Reproductive Allocation
- VIII Costs of Reproduction
- IX Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Appendix 1 Main Data Sets Utilized to Test the Prediction of a Higher RE in Semelparous Species Compared to Iteroparous Ones
- Appendix 2 Main Data Sets Testing the Prediction of a Higher RA in Early Successional Habitats Compared to Late Successional Ones. References have mostly been taken from Hancock and Pritts (1987), with a few Additions, Corrections, and exclusions, as Justified in the Text
- Appendix 3 Data Sets Testing the Prediction of Decreasing RA with Increased Density (Competition) and Decreased RA with Decreasing Disturbance
- Appendix 4 Summary of Studies Testing the Response of Annual and Perennial Plants to Different Stress Treatments
- Chapter 2: Meristem Allocation as a Means of Assessing Reproductive Allocation
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction
- II Developmental and Physiological Background of Meristem Allocation
- III Meristem Structure and Generation of Plant Architecture
- IV Axillary Bud Formation and Subsequent Development of the Bud
- V Genetics and Physiology of the Floral Transition
- VI Meristem Types
- VII Meristem Models
- VIII The Assumptions of the Models
- IX The Impact of Meristem Allocation on Reproductive Allocation
- X Plasticity of Meristem Allocation
- XI Major Genes of Meristem Allocation
- XII Resource Levels and Meristem Limitation
- XIII The Function of Dormant Buds
- XIV Meristem Allocation as a Surrogate in Estimation of Resource Allocation
- XV Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 3: It Never Rains but then it Pours: The Diverse Effects of Water on Flower Integrity and Function
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction
- II The Functional Ecology of Water in the Life of a Flower
- III Water Relations and the Evolution of Floral Traits
- IV Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 4: The Allometry of Reproductive Allocation
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction
- II Definition and Analysis of RA in Relation to Allometry
- III Allometry Theory and RA
- IV Relation of RA to Relative Fitness
- V Allometry of Modules
- VI Allometry of RA and Plant Life History
- VII Determinants of Allometry
- VIII Conclusions
- Chapter 5: Sex-specific Physiology and its Implications for the Cost of Reproduction
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction
- II Sexual Polymorphisms
- III Costs of Reproduction
- IV Avenues for Mitigating the Cost of Reproduction
- V Predictions for Sex-specific Physiology Based on Differential Reproductive Costs
- VI Potential Causes of Sex-specific Physiology
- VII Available Data on Sex-specific Physiology
- VIII Recommendations for Future Study
- Acknowledgments
- Appendix
- Chapter 6: Time of Flowering, Costs of Reproduction, and Reproductive Output in Annuals
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction
- II Modeling of Reproductive Output
- III Timing of Reproduction
- IV Costs of Reproduction
- V Reproductive Nitrogen
- VI Conclusions
- Chapter 7: The Shape of the Trade-off Function between Reproduction and Growth
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction
- II Methods of Describing the Trade-off Function
- III The Shape of the Trade-off Function in Plantago
- IV Impact of Reproduction on Resource Uptake
- V Differences in the Resource Requirements of Vegetative versus Reproductive Tissue
- VI Effect of Nitrogen versus Light Limitation
- VII Effect of Growth Pattern
- VIII Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 8: On Size, Fecundity, and Fitness in Competing Plants
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction
- II Defining the Components of Competitive Ability for Between-species Plant Competition: Lessons from Within-species Competition
- III Predicting Fecundity under Competition
- IV Relationships among Plant Traits Affecting Fecundity under Competition: Alternative Ways to Compete Intensely While Avoiding Competitive Exclusion
- V Preliminary Empirical Tests
- VI Predicting Winners from Rank Orders in Plant Competition: Lessons from Sports Competition
- VII Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Index
- Physiological Ecology
Description
Much effort has been devoted to developing theories to explain the wide variation we observe in reproductive allocation among environments. Reproductive Allocation in Plants describes why plants differ in the proportion of their resources that they allocate to reproduction and looks into the various theories. This book examines the ecological and evolutionary explanations for variation in plant reproductive allocation from the perspective of the underlying physiological mechanisms controlling reproduction and growth. An international team of leading experts have prepared chapters summarizing the current state of the field and offering their views on the factors determining reproductive allocation in plants. This will be a valuable resource for senior undergraduate students, graduate students and researchers in ecology, plant ecophysiology, and population biology.
Key Features
- 8 outstanding chapters dedicated to the evolution and ecology of variation in plant reproductive allocation
- Written by an international team of leading experts in the field
- Provides enough background information to make it accessible to senior undergraduate students
- Includes over 60 figures and 29 tables
Readership
Senior level undergraduate students, graduate students and researchers interested in plant biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 14th October 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080454337
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120883868
About the Editors
Edward Reekie Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Acadia University, Wolfville, NS, Canada
Fakhri Bazzaz Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Biological Laboratories, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.A.