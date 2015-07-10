Repetitive Project Scheduling: Theory and Methods
1st Edition
Description
Repetitive Project Scheduling: Theory and Methods is the first book to comprehensively, and systematically, review new methods for scheduling repetitive projects that have been developed in response to the weaknesses of the most popular method for project scheduling, the Critical Path Method (CPM).
As projects with significant levels of repetitive scheduling are common in construction and engineering, especially construction of buildings with multiple stories, highways, tunnels, pipelines, power distribution networks, and so on, the book fills a much needed gap, introducing the main repetitive project scheduling methods, both comprehensively and systematically.
Users will find valuable information on core methodologies, including how to identify the controlling path and controlling segment, how to convert RSM to a network model, and examples based on practical scheduling problems.
Key Features
- Introduces the repetitive scheduling method with analysis of the pros and cons, as well as the latest developments
- Discusses the two basic theoretical topics, identifying the controlling path and transferring the RSM to a network model
- Focuses on practical problems and algorithms
- Provides an essential resource for researchers, managers, and engineers in the field of engineering project and construction management
Readership
Graduate students and researchers in the fields of construction management
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1. Basic Concept
- 1.1 Projects
- 1.2 Repetitive Construction Projects
- 1.3 Characteristics of Repetitive Activities and Projects
- 1.4 Network Planning Techniques
- 1.5 Existing Scheduling Techniques for Repetitive Construction Projects
- Chapter 2. Line-of-Balance Technique
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Basic Concept and Representation
- 2.3 Integrated CPM-LOB Method
- 2.4 Comments and Future Research
- 2.5 Conclusion
- Chapter 3. Controlling Path Analysis in Repetitive Scheduling Method
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Basic Representation of RSM
- 3.3 Method for Determining Controlling Path
- 3.4 Types of Sub-Activities
- 3.5 Project Duration Determination
- 3.6 Case Study
- 3.7 Discussion
- 3.8 Conclusion and Prospects
- Chapter 4. Conversion of Repetitive Scheduling Model to Network Model
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Method for Converting RSM to Network Model
- 4.3 Comparison between the Controlling Path in RSM and the Critical Path in Network Model
- 4.4 Comparison of Activity Criticality
- 4.5 Conclusion and Prospects
- Chapter 5. Resource Allocation Problem in Repetitive Construction Projects
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Problem Formulation
- 5.3 Optimization Method Based on Backward Controlling Segments
- 5.4 Proposed Genetic Algorithm
- 5.5 Case Study
- 5.6 Conclusion and Prospects
- Chapter 6. Resource-Constrained Scheduling in Repetitive Construction Projects
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Problem Description
- 6.3 GA-Based Method
- 6.4 Case Study
- 6.5 Conclusion and Prospect
- Chapter 7. Discrete Time–Cost Trade-Off in Repetitive Construction Projects
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Mode-Variable Discrete Time–Cost Trade-Off Problem (MVDTCTP)
- 7.3 The Discrete Time–Cost Trade-Off Problem with Soft Logic (DTCTP-sl)
- 7.4 Conclusion and Prospects
- References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 112
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 10th July 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128018316
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128017630
About the Author
Li-hui Zhang
Li-Hui Zhang is an associate professor in School of Economics and Management, North China Electric Power University (NCEPU), with extensive teaching and project management and operations research experience for 12 years. He has published more than 30 papers (in Chinese and English) and 3 books (in Chinese) in these areas. The proposed book research was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate professor in School of Economics and Management, North China Electric Power University (NCEPU)