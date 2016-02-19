Renewable Resources in Our Future
1st Edition
Environmental Sciences and Applications
Authors: Alden D. Hinckley
Editors: Asit K. Biswas Margaret R. Biswas
eBook ISBN: 9781483188775
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 130
Description
Renewable Resources in Our Future is a collection of illustrated papers that discusses various renewable energy sources. The opening chapter discusses the concepts involved in relying solely on renewable energy, including the advantages and disadvantages. The succeeding chapters cover various renewable resources, such as solar, water, and soil. The book also details both terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems. The last chapter talks about alternative future, such as nuclear-powered society and space cities. The text will be of great interest to individuals concerned with the world energy situation.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Relying on the Renewable
2. The Complete Spectrum of Solar Energy
3. Water, Water—But Not Everywhere
4. Soil, the Resource Everyone Takes for Granted
5. A Steady Supply of Good Food
6. Balanced Use of Forests
7. Wildlife—Rare, Common or Too Many
8. Inland and Coastal Wetlands
9. Marine Fisheries and Fishermen
10. Is There Another Way?
Index
