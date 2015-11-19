Renewable Heating and Cooling - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781782422136, 9781782422181

Renewable Heating and Cooling

1st Edition

Technologies and Applications

Editors: Gerhard Stryi-Hipp
eBook ISBN: 9781782422181
Hardcover ISBN: 9781782422136
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 19th November 2015
Page Count: 290
Table of Contents

  • List of contributors
  • Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy
  • 1. Introduction to renewable heating and cooling
  • Part One. Key technologies for renewable heating andcooling and their applications
    • 2. Solar thermal technologies for domestic hot water preparation and space heating
      • 2.1. Introduction
      • 2.2. Potentials and market development
      • 2.3. Components of solar thermal collector systems
      • 2.4. Solar thermal systems
      • 2.5. Research and development needs and future trends in technological development, markets, and applications
      • 2.6. Conclusions
    • 3. Solar thermal process heat (SPH) generation
      • 3.1. Introduction
      • 3.2. Potential
      • 3.3. Market deployment
      • 3.4. Suitable applications and framework conditions
      • 3.5. Solar thermal technologies for process heating
      • 3.6. Examples
      • 3.7. Future trends and research and development needs
    • 4. Deep geothermal energy for heating and cooling
      • 4.1. Introduction
      • 4.2. Direct heat utilization technologies
      • 4.3. Resource assessment and economics
      • 4.4. Case history of major district heating
      • 4.5. Conclusion
    • 5. Shallow geothermal and ambient heat technologies for renewable heating
      • 5.1. Introduction—ambient heat and renewable energy
      • 5.2. Technology overview
      • 5.3. Ambient source energy applications
      • 5.4. Heat pump and shallow geothermal systems market overview—potential and trends7
      • 5.5. Research and development perspective—research priorities in the near future under the EU Horizon 2020 framework
    • 6. Solar cooling technologies
      • 6.1. Introduction
      • 6.2. Current market and potential
      • 6.3. Solar cooling technologies for different types of solar cooling
      • 6.4. Solar cooling kit components
      • 6.5. Research and development needs and future trends
      • Sources of further information
  • Part Two. Enabling technologies, special applicationsand case studies
    • 7. Thermal energy storage for renewable heating and cooling systems
      • 7.1. Introduction
      • 7.2. Description of TES technologies used today and their applications in the context of renewable heating and cooling
      • 7.3. R&D needs and future trends in technological development, markets, and applications
      • Sources of further information and advice
    • 8. Hybrid systems for renewable heating and cooling
      • 8.1. Introduction
      • 8.2. Applications of hybrid systems integrating renewable heating and cooling worldwide
      • 8.3. Research and development needs and future trends in technological development and applications
      • Sources of further information
    • 9. Renewable district heating and cooling technologies with and without seasonal storage
      • 9.1. Introduction
      • 9.2. Markets for and applications of renewable heat generation for DHC—in general
      • 9.3. Resources for renewable DHC
      • 9.4. Heat/cold distribution technologies and systems
      • 9.5. Renewable heating production—description of technologies
      • 9.6. Thermal storage technologies in DHC systems
      • 9.7. Research and development needs and future trends in technological development and applications
      • Source of further information
    • 10. Solar thermal heating and cooling in China
      • 10.1. Introduction
      • 10.2. Market situation and development
      • 10.3. Solar thermal heating and cooling technologies
      • 10.4. Case studies of particular solar thermal installations in China
      • 10.5. R&D needs and future developing trends (Yin, 2008)
      • Sources of further information
    • 11. Heat generation from biomass in Sweden
      • 11.1. Introduction
      • 11.2. Background
      • 11.3. Market development
      • 11.4. Case studies of particular biomass installations
      • 11.5. R&D needs and future trends in technological development, markets and applications
      • 11.6. Ongoing R&D programs
      • Sources of further information and advice
  • Index

Description

Renewable Heating and Cooling: Technologies and Applications presents the latest information on the generation of heat for industry and domestic purposes, an area where a significant proportion of total energy is consumed. In Europe, this figure is estimated to be almost 50%, with the majority of heat generated by the consumption of fossil fuels. As there is a pressing need to increase the uptake of renewable heating and cooling (RHC) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, this book provides a comprehensive and authoritative overview on the topic.

Part One introduces key RHC technologies and discusses RHC in the context of global heating and cooling demand, featuring chapters on solar thermal process heat generation, deep geothermal energy, and solar cooling technologies. Part Two explores enabling technologies, special applications, and case studies with detailed coverage of thermal energy storage, hybrid systems, and renewable heating for RHC, along with case studies in China and Sweden.

Users will find this book to be an essential resource for lead engineers and engineering consultants working on renewable heating and cooling in engineering companies, as well as academics and R&D professionals in private research institutes who have a particular interest in the subject matter.

Key Features

  • Includes coverage on biomass, solar thermal, and geothermal renewable heating and cooling technologies
  • Features chapters on solar thermal process heat generation, deep geothermal energy, solar cooling technologies, and special applications
  • Presents case studies with detailed coverage of thermal energy storage, hybrid systems, and renewable heating for RHC
  • Explores enabling technologies and special applications

Readership

Managers/lead engineers for renewable heating and cooling in engineering companies, engineering consultants with an interest in renewable heating and cooling, R&D professionals in private research institutes interested in associated technologies and academics and postgraduate students teaching and studying in this field.

Details

No. of pages:
290
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781782422181
Hardcover ISBN:
9781782422136

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Gerhard Stryi-Hipp Editor

Gerhard Stryi-Hipp is an expert for Smart Energy Cities and Renewable Energies at Fraunhofer ISE, Germany and the President of the European Technology Platform on Renewable Heating and Cooling.

Affiliations and Expertise

Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems, Germany

