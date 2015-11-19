Renewable Heating and Cooling: Technologies and Applications presents the latest information on the generation of heat for industry and domestic purposes, an area where a significant proportion of total energy is consumed. In Europe, this figure is estimated to be almost 50%, with the majority of heat generated by the consumption of fossil fuels. As there is a pressing need to increase the uptake of renewable heating and cooling (RHC) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, this book provides a comprehensive and authoritative overview on the topic.

Part One introduces key RHC technologies and discusses RHC in the context of global heating and cooling demand, featuring chapters on solar thermal process heat generation, deep geothermal energy, and solar cooling technologies. Part Two explores enabling technologies, special applications, and case studies with detailed coverage of thermal energy storage, hybrid systems, and renewable heating for RHC, along with case studies in China and Sweden.

Users will find this book to be an essential resource for lead engineers and engineering consultants working on renewable heating and cooling in engineering companies, as well as academics and R&D professionals in private research institutes who have a particular interest in the subject matter.