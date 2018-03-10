Renewable Energy Powered Desalination Handbook
1st Edition
Application and Thermodynamics
Description
Renewable Energy Powered Desalination Handbook: Applications and Thermodynamics offers a practical handbook on the use of renewable technologies to produce freshwater using sustainable methods. Sections cover the different renewable technologies currently used in the field, including solar, wind, geothermal and nuclear desalination. This coverage is followed by an equally important clear and rigorous discussion of energy recovery and the thermodynamics of desalination processes. While seawater desalination can provide a climate-independent source of drinking water, the process is energy-intensive and environmentally damaging. This book provides readers with the latest methods, processes, and technologies available for utilizing renewable energy applications as a valuable technology.
Desalination based on the use of renewable energy sources can provide a sustainable way to produce fresh water. It is expected to become economically attractive as the costs of renewable technologies continue to decline and the prices of fossil fuels continue to increase.
Key Features
- Covers renewable energy sources, such as nuclear, geothermal, solar and wind powered desalination and energy storage and optimization
- Includes energy recovery schemes, optimization and process controls
- Elaborates on the principles of thermodynamics and second law efficiencies to improve process performance, including solar desalination
- Explains global applicability of solar, wind, geothermal and nuclear energy sources with case studies
- Discusses renewable energy-desalinated water optimization schemes for island communities
Readership
Environmental Engineers, Chemical Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Process Engineering, Engineers in Renewable Energy Systems
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to renewable energy powered desalination
2. Solar Powered Desalination
3. Wind Powered Desalination
4. Geothermal Desalination – Potential Benefits and Considerations for Implementation
5. Geothermal Desalination to Address Water Supply Issues in GCC, MENA and Sub-Saharan Countries
6. Nuclear Desalination – State of the art
7. Impacts and Analysis of nuclear desalination
8. Desalination costs using renewable energy sources
9. Energy-water nexus islands
10. Energy Storage in Desalination
11. Energy Recovery Devices in Membrane Desalination Processes
12. Thermodynamic and thermoeconomic analysis of MED processes
13. Exergy analysis of MSF and other configurations
14. Exergy Analysis of Solar Desalination
Details
- No. of pages:
- 622
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 10th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128154281
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128152447
About the Author
Gnaneswar Gude
Veera Gnaneswar Gude is an Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Mississippi State University (MSU). He has over 15 years of academic, research and industrial experience in desalination, water - wastewater treatment and biofuel scientific and technological areas. He received a BS degree in Chemical Engineering Technology from Osmania University in 2000 and worked for Du Pont Singapore after his graduation from 2000 to 2004. He received a MS degree in Environmental Engineering from National University of Singapore in 2004 and a PhD degree in Environmental Engineering from New Mexico State University in 2007 under the direction of Prof. Nagamany Nirmalakhandan for the research in low temperature thermal desalination. He has expanded his research interests into water and wastewater treatment, microbial desalination, biofuel synthesis using sustainable chemistry principles and process intensification topics during his post-doctoral research, industrial and academic appointments. He is a licensed professional engineer and a board certified environmental engineer (also known as diplomate of environmental engineering) by American Academy of Environmental Engineers and Scientists (AAEES). Dr. Gude has published over 70 scientific research articles on desalination (thermal, membrane, hybrid and microbial), water- wastewater treatment and biofuels research in well-regarded journals. His research work is well utilized in the literature with over 2500 citations by 2017. He has published 3 books in desalination research (Elsevier) and 2 books in biofuels research (CRC Press), 15 invited book chapters, 50 conference proceedings papers, 15 technical reports, several popular press articles and media releases, and 2 patents in low temperature desalination and microalgae biofuels technologies respectively. He delivered 35 invited lectures including 6 plenary/keynote lectures and over 140 scientific research and educational presentations. He organized many workshops on water-energy-environment nexus topics at national and international conferences. He was the chair and board representative for clean energy and water division of ASES between 2011 and 2016. He serves on numerous scientific advisory boards and task committees across the world including ASCE-EWRI, ASEE, ASES, and AWWA. He is a member of several editorial boards and editor for many scientific journals including ASCE Journal of Environmental Engineering, Heliyon, Nature npj Clean Water, Renewable Energy, Resource-Efficient Technologies, and Water Environment Research Journal. His research is supported by NSF, USEPA, USGS, USDA and many industrial and international agencies. He has received many recognitions for research, teaching and service activities at regional, national and international conferences and by professional societies (ASCE, ASEE, ASES, and Chi Epsilon National Civil Engineering Honor Society) including the 2017 Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award and 2017 ASCE MS Engineer of the Year Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mississippi State University, MS, USA