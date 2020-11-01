Renewable Energy Microgeneration Systems

Dr. Ting Yang is currently a Chair professor of Electrical Theory and Advanced Technology, at the School of Electrical Engineering and Automation, Tianjin University, China. He was the cooperative research staff of Imperial College London (2008); visiting professor of University of Sydney, Australia (2015). Prof. Yang is the winner of the “New Century Excellent Talents in University Award” from Chinese Ministry of Education. He is the leader of tens of research grant projects, including the International S&T Cooperation Program of China, the National High-Tech Research and Development Program of China (863 Program), the National Natural Science Foundation of China, and so on. Prof. Yang is the chairman of two workshops of IEEE International Conference, and the editor in Chief of one of Special Issues of the international journal of DSN. He is the author/co-author of four books, more than one hundred publications in internationally refereed journals and conferences. Prof. Yang is a senior member of the Chinese Institute of Electronic, the fellow of Circuit and System committee, the fellow of Theory and Advanced Technology of Electrical Engineering, and the member of International Society for Industry and Applied Mathematics. His research fields include Smart Grid, advanced metering infrastructure, and information and communication technologies in electric power system.