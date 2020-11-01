COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Renewable Energy Microgeneration Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128217269

Renewable Energy Microgeneration Systems

1st Edition

Editors: Qiang Yang Ting Yang Wei Li
Paperback ISBN: 9780128217269
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 450
Description

Renewable Energy Microgeneration Systems: Artificial Intelligence and Medical Big DataCustomer-led Energy Transition to a Sustainable World presents the latest technology advances in small-scale energy generation (electricity and heat) in the context of low/medium voltage level electric power distribution networks. With a focus on scientific innovations of the methodologies, approaches and algorithms in enabling efficient and secure operation of microgeneration systems, this book also analyzes the current understanding of motivations and barriers affecting microgeneration adoption with the aim of identifying opportunities for improving the field deployment.

Considering the recent advances of theories and implementations in modeling, design, planning and management of different forms of microgeneration systems, this reference provides applied researchers in the field of electrical engineering and renewable micro generation incredible insights into microgeneration systems technologies and the potential for new technologies and markets.

Key Features

  • Provides modeling and optimization methods and techniques for micro-generation systems
  • Covers multidisciplinary content, providing an opportunity for different stakeholders in various engineering fields
  • Includes recent research advances in the field, with a focus on real case studies and policy

Readership

Graduate students, professionals, researchers in the area of modeling, design, planning and control of energy systems

Table of Contents

PART ONE: MODELING AND PLANNING OF MICROGENERATION SYSTEMS 
Topic I-1: Modelling methodologies of microgeneration devices and systems
Topic I-2: Optimal planning approaches for autonomous microgeneration systems
Topic I-3: Optimization techniques for MV/LV distribution network planning with microgenerations

PART TWO: OPERATION AND CONTROL OF MICROGENERATION SYSTEMS
Topic II-1: Power electronics devices control for microgenearation systems
Topic II-2: Control of autonomous and grid-tied microgeneraiton systems
Topic II-3: Control of microgeneration, storage and demand in MV/LV distribution networks
Topic III-3: Energy management and protection solution of microgeneration systems

PART THREE: POLICIES, PRACTICES AND ASSESSMENT OF MICROGENERATION SYSTEMS
Topic II-1: Business models and policies of microgeneration systems
Topic II-2: Case studies of microgeneration systems
Topic II-3: Microgeneration system standards, simulation and test-beds, and field trials

Details

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128217269

About the Editors

Qiang Yang

Dr. Qiang Yang obtained the BS degree (first class honors) in Electrical Engineering in 2001, and received the M.Sc. (with distinction) and Ph.D. degree both in Electronic Engineering and Computer Science from Queen Mary, University of London, London, U.K., in 2003 and 2007, respectively. He has worked as a Postdoctoral Research Associate at the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Imperial College London, U.K., from 2007 to 2010 and involved in a number of high-profile U.K. EPSRC and European IST research projects. Currently he is an Associate Professor at College of Electrical Engineering, Zhejiang University, China, and has published more than 100 technical papers, co-authored 2 books and holds 5 national patents. His research interests over the years include communication networks, smart energy systems, and large-scale complex network modeling, control, optimization, and simulation. He is the member of various international academic bodies including IEEE, IET and IEICE as well as the Senior Member of China Computer Federation (CCF).

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, College of Electrical Engineering, Zhejiang University PRC

Ting Yang

Dr. Ting Yang is currently a Chair professor of Electrical Theory and Advanced Technology, at the School of Electrical Engineering and Automation, Tianjin University, China. He was the cooperative research staff of Imperial College London (2008); visiting professor of University of Sydney, Australia (2015). Prof. Yang is the winner of the “New Century Excellent Talents in University Award” from Chinese Ministry of Education. He is the leader of tens of research grant projects, including the International S&T Cooperation Program of China, the National High-Tech Research and Development Program of China (863 Program), the National Natural Science Foundation of China, and so on. Prof. Yang is the chairman of two workshops of IEEE International Conference, and the editor in Chief of one of Special Issues of the international journal of DSN. He is the author/co-author of four books, more than one hundred publications in internationally refereed journals and conferences. Prof. Yang is a senior member of the Chinese Institute of Electronic, the fellow of Circuit and System committee, the fellow of Theory and Advanced Technology of Electrical Engineering, and the member of International Society for Industry and Applied Mathematics. His research fields include Smart Grid, advanced metering infrastructure, and information and communication technologies in electric power system.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Electrical Engineering and Automation, Tianjin University, Tianjin, China

Wei Li

Dr. Li received his Ph.D. degree from the School of Information Technologies at The University of Sydney in 2012. He is currently a research fellow in the Centre for Distributed and High Performance Computing, and school of Information Technologies in The University of Sydney. His research is supported by Early Career Researcher (ECR) funding scheme and Clean energy and intelligent networks cluster funding scheme in The University of Sydney. His research interests include Internet of Things, wireless sensor network, task scheduling, resource management, optimization and nature-inspired algorithms. He is a member of IEEE and ACM

Affiliations and Expertise

Research fellow in the Centre for Distributed and High Performance Computing, and school of Information Technologies in The University of Sydney, Australia

