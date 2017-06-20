Renewable Energy Integration
2nd Edition
Practical Management of Variability, Uncertainty, and Flexibility in Power Grids
Description
Renewable Energy Integration: Practical Management of Variability, Uncertainty, and Flexibility in Power Grids, Second Edition, offers a distilled examination of the intricacies of integrating renewables into power grids and electricity markets. It offers informed perspectives from internationally renowned experts on related challenges and solutions based on demonstrated best practices developed by operators around the world. The book's focus on practical implementation of strategies provides real-world context for the theoretical underpinnings and the development of supporting policy frameworks. The second edition considers myriad integration issues, thus ensuring that grid operators with low or high penetration of renewable generation can leverage the best practices achieved by their peers. It includes revised chapters from the first edition as well as new chapters.
Key Features
- Lays out the key issues around the integration of renewables into power grids and markets, from the intricacies of operational and planning considerations to supporting regulatory and policy frameworks.
- Provides updated global case studies that highlight the challenges of renewables integration and present field-tested solutions and new Forewords from Europe, United Arab Emirates, and United States.
- Illustrates technologies to support the management of variability, uncertainty, and flexibility in power grids.
Readership
Transmission and Distribution Grid Operators and Planners; Electrical, Mechanical, Power, Control, Sustainability and Systems Engineers; Energy Economists; Government Regulators and Utility Business Leaders; Researchers and Financers in renewables
Table of Contents
PART 1: POLICY AND REGULATION
1. The Journey of Reinventing the European Electricity Landscape
2. Policies for Accommodating Higher Penetration of Variable
Energy Resources (VERs)dU.S. Outlook and Perspectives
3. Harnessing and Integrating Africa’s Renewable Energy Resources
PART 2 MODELING OF VARIABLE ENERGY RESOURCES
4. Multi-Dimensional, Multi-Scale Modeling and Algorithms for Integrating Variable Energy Resources in Power Networks: Challenges and Opportunities
5. Scandinavian Experience of Integrating Wind Generation in Electricity Markets
6. Case StudyeRenewable Integration: Flexibility Requirement, Potential Overgeneration, and Frequency Response Challenges
PART 3 VARIABLE ENERGY RESOURCES IN POWER SYSTEM AND
MARKET OPERATIONS
7. Analyzing the Impact of Variable Energy Resources on
Power System Reserves
8. Advances in Market Management Solutions for Variable Energy Resources Integration
9. Integrating Renewables in Australia: Policies, Market Design, and System Operations
PART 4 FORECASTING RENEWABLES
10. Forecasting Renewable Energy for Grid Operations
11. Incorporating Forecast Uncertainty in Utility Control Center
PART 5 CONNECTING RENEWABLE ENERGY TO POWER GRIDS
12. Global Power Grids for Harnessing World Renewable Energy
13. Practical Management of Variable and Distributed Resources in Power Grids
14. Integrating New and Renewable Energy in the GCC Region
PART 6 SYSTEM FLEXIBILITY
15. Operational Flexibility of Power Systems
16. Grid Integration of Renewables in India
17. The Danish Case: Taking Advantage of Flexible Power in an Energy System with High Wind Penetration
PART 7 DEMAND RESPONSE AND DISTRIBUTED ENERGY RESOURCES
18. DM for Integrating Variable Renewable Energy: A Northwest Perspective
19. Case Study: Demand-Response and Alternative Technologies in Electricity Markets
20. The Implications of Distributed Energy Resources on Traditional Utility Business Model
PART 8 ENERGY STORAGE
21. Energy Storage in the United States
22. Salisbury Residential Battery Trial
23. Energy Storage and the Need for Flexibility on the Grid
PART 9 VARIABLE ENERGY RESOURCES IN ISLAND POWER SYSTEMS
24. Renewables Integration on Islands
25. Intentional Islanding of Distribution Network Operation with Mini Hydrogeneration
PART 10: SOLAR ENERGY INTEGRATION
26. Economic and Reliability Benefits of Solar Plants
27. German Renewable Energy Sources Pathway in the New Century
PART 11 ENABLING AND DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGIES FOR RENEWABLE INTEGRATION
28. Control of Power Systems with High Penetration Variable Generation Enhancing Situation Awareness in Power Systems
29. Overcoming Uncertainty and Variability with Renewable Resources
30. Managing Operational Uncertainty through Improved Visualization Tools in Control Centers with Reference to Renewable Energy Providers
31. Monitoring and Control of Renewable Energy Sources using Synchronized Phasor Measurements
32. Every Moment Counts: Synchrophasors for Distribution Networks with Variable Resources
Details
- No. of pages:
- 530
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 20th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128097687
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128095928
About the Author
Lawrence Jones
Dr. Lawrence E. Jones, a recognized thought leader and practitioner has over twenty-five years of experience in the energy industry. His expertise includes renewable energy integration, and the application of smarter technologies in the engineering, design and operations of energy systems and other critical infrastructures. He also focuses on system resilience, disruptive and innovative business and regulatory models, and strategies for addressing challenges to harnessing the opportunities at the food-energy-water nexus. Dr. Jones received the Renewable Energy World’s 2012 Award for Leadership in Technology, and the Utility Variable-Generation Integration Group 2012 Achievement Award. He is Vice President at the Edison Electric Institute, and Honorary Industry Fellow at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President, International Programs, Edison Electric Institute (EEI)
Awards
Award winning author! Lawrence Jones is the recipient of the Global Excellence Award in Renewable Energy Sector from the Energy and Environment Foundation at the 2017 World Renewable Energy Technology Congress.
Reviews
"Considerable insight and information are provided for anyone wanting to learn more about the challenges and opportunities for integrating renewables into power systems." --IEEE
"Like many other industries, the energy sector is undergoing a transformation. As a number of countries strive to reduce the environmental footprint of their energy production, new technologies are opening up unforeseen possibilities and challenging the status quo. There is no doubt that renewable energy, including hydropower, is part of the solution. This work brings together a wide range of information and visions to better understand the importance of developing and integrating various sources of clean energy in order to ensure the long-term viability of our industry and to help society move towards sustainability. In short, this forward-looking work will educate and equip readers for the future." --Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hydro-Québec
"We are living through a second Renaissance. And as this, the 2nd edition of Renewable Energy Integration, makes clear, nowhere are the possibilities and stakes of this Renaissance moment clearer than in our energy infrastructure. Now is a moment, like 500 years ago, when humanity sets out on brave new voyages of discovery—voyages whose outcome is uncertain. This book takes what we've found so far from these voyages and expertly compiles the definitive map of the renewable energy landscape as we now know it: from Africa, to India, to Denmark and California; from pumped hydro to compressed air storage; from market management systems to smart grid operations; from residential batteries to global power distribution. It's a must-read for every captain, every pilot of our energy renaissance." --Dr. Chris Kutarna, Author, Age of Discovery: Navigating the Risks and Rewards of Our New Renaissance
"Jones has once again assembled an impressive set of authors to address one of the most pressing issues of our time – how to operate electricity systems with high levels of renewables. While the authors are highly technically qualified, their chapters are wonderfully clear and accessible to non-specialists. I expect this volume will be a valuable resource for practitioners, students, and policymakers around the world." --Dr. Catherine Wolfram, Cora Jane Flood Professor of Business Administration at the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley