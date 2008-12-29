Renewable Energy Focus Handbook
1st Edition
Description
A one-stop desk reference, for engineers involved in renewable energies, this book will not gather dust on the shelf. It brings together the essential professional reference content from leading international contributors in the field. The full range of renewable energies are explored, including solar, wind, geothermal and bioenergy.
Key Features
- A hard-working desk reference, providing all the essential material needed by energy and environmental engineers on a day-to-day basis
- Fundamentals, key techniques, engineering best practice and rules-of-thumb together in one quick-reference sourcebook
- Definitive content by the leading authors in the field, including Bent Sorensen, Paul Breeze, Galen Suppes and Truman Storvick
Readership
Renewable energy engineers and managers; Professionals in environmental engineering, chemical engineering and mechanical engineering; Energy providers; equipment designers and manufacturers;
Table of Contents
Author Biographies
Section 1 Introduction
1.0 Introduction
Section 2 Energy Perspectives
2.1 Energy Perspectives
Section 3 Alternate Energy Sources
3.1 Alternate Energy Sources
3.2 Energy Reserves and Renewable Energy Sources
3.3 The Individual Energy Sources
Section 4 Energy Conversion
4.1 Energy Conversion Processes
Section 5 Fuel Cells
5.1 Fuel Cells
Section 6 Solar Power
6.1 Solar Power
6.2 Solar Thermal Collectors and Applications
Section 7 Ocean, Wave and Tidal Power
7.1 Ocean Power
7.2 Tidal Energy
Section 8 Geothermal Power
8.1 Geothermal Power
Section 9 Wind Power
9.1 Wind Power
Section 10 Hydropower
10.1 Hydropower Resources
Section 11 Power from Waste
11.1 Power from Waste
Section 12 Bioenergy
12.1 Bioenergy
12.2 Biodiesel Fuels
Section 13 Storage Technologies
13.1 Storage Technologies
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 29th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123747051
About the Author
Bent Sørensen
Professor Emeritus at the Department of People and Technology, and a professor of physics at the Institute of Mathematics and Physics, both at Roskilde University, Denmark. He is also an independent consultant at Novator Advanced Technology Consulting. Bent Sørensen’s research is cross-disciplinary and has resulted in nearly a thousand scientific articles and some 40 books, including foundation work in economic theory (the scenario method, life-cycle analysis) and in energy research (renewable energy resources, technology and applications).
Dr. Sørensen is one of the world’s leading specialists in renewable energy. He has five decades of experience in researching the field, and has published hundreds of monographs, articles in scientific journals, technical reports, and conference contributions. He has received several awards and has been knighted by Her Majesty Queen Margrethe of Denmark.
He has worked at universities in Japan, France, Denmark, Australia and the United States (Berkeley and Yale), has been a consultant to governments and international organizations, a lead author in the IPCC climate assessment recipient of several international prizes and honors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of People and Technology, Roskilde University, Denmark; Independent Consultant, NOVATOR Advanced Technology Consulting, Denmark
Paul Breeze
Paul Breeze is a journalist and freelance science and technology writer and consultant in the United Kingdom. He has specialised in power generation technology for the past 30 years. In addition to writing Power Generation Technologies, Second Edition, he has contributed to journals and newspapers such as The Financial Times and The Economist and has written a range of technical management reports covering all the aspects of power generation, transmission and distribution.
Affiliations and Expertise
Freelance Science and Technology Writer/Consultant, UK
Truman Storvick
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, University of Missouri, Columbia, USA
Shang-Tian Yang
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, Ohio State University, OH, USA
Aldo da Rosa
Dr. da Rosa taught the perennially popular Renewable Energy course at Stanford University for over 30 years. Former Chairman of the Brazilian National Research Council, Director of the Aeronautical Technical Center, and founder of Brazilian NASA, he also served as the CEO of a tech start-up, Chairman of the Board for a microprocessor manufacturer, and as a member of Siemens Corporation’s scientific advisory board.
Affiliations and Expertise
Stanford University, Professor Emeritus (deceased), USA
Harsh Gupta
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Ocean Development, New Delhi, India
Roy Sukanta
Mukesh Doble
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biotechnology I.I.T. Madras, Chennai, India
Preben Maegaard
Dr. Maegaard is Director of the Nordic Folkecenter for Renewable Energy, an institute for the development and implementation of renewable energies located in Denmark. The center has, under his leadership, provided transfer of renewable energy technology to many countries. Dr. Maegaard was appointed the first president of the World Wind Energy Institute, first president of the World Wind Energy Association, and has served as a Renewable Energy Adviser to the President of Mali. For over three decades, Dr. Maegaard has been a director, organizer, and speaker at numerous international seminars, workshops and conferences. He has authored numerous reports, books, and articles in Danish, English, German and Japanese on renewables and sustainable development.
Affiliations and Expertise
Danish Center for Renewable Energy, Hurup Thy, Denmark
Gianfranco Pistoia
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly Research Director, National Research Council, Rome, Italy
Soteris Kalogirou
Professor Soteris Kalogirou obtained his PhD and DSc from the University of Glamorgan, UK. For more than 30 years, he has been actively involved in research of solar energy and in flat plate and concentrating collectors, solar water heating, solar steam generating systems, desalination, photovoltaics and absorption cooling in particular. He has many books and book contributions and has published large number papers in international scientific journals and refereed conference proceedings. He is Editor-in-Chief of Renewable Energy and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Energy, as well as Editorial Board Member of another eleven journals. He is the author of the book Solar Energy Engineering: Processes and Systems and Thermal Solar Desalination, both published by Academic Press of Elsevier. He has been a member of World Renewable Energy Network (WREN), American Society of Heating Refrigeration and Air-conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), Institute of Refrigeration (IoR) and International Solar Energy Society (ISES).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering and Materials Sciences and Engineering, Cyprus University of Technology, Limassol, Cyprus