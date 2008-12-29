Renewable Energy Focus Handbook

Professor Emeritus at the Department of People and Technology, and a professor of physics at the Institute of Mathematics and Physics, both at Roskilde University, Denmark. He is also an independent consultant at Novator Advanced Technology Consulting. Bent Sørensen’s research is cross-disciplinary and has resulted in nearly a thousand scientific articles and some 40 books, including foundation work in economic theory (the scenario method, life-cycle analysis) and in energy research (renewable energy resources, technology and applications).

Dr. Sørensen is one of the world’s leading specialists in renewable energy. He has five decades of experience in researching the field, and has published hundreds of monographs, articles in scientific journals, technical reports, and conference contributions. He has received several awards and has been knighted by Her Majesty Queen Margrethe of Denmark.

He has worked at universities in Japan, France, Denmark, Australia and the United States (Berkeley and Yale), has been a consultant to governments and international organizations, a lead author in the IPCC climate assessment recipient of several international prizes and honors.