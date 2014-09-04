Renal and Urologic Issues, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323323376, 9780323323383

Renal and Urologic Issues, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 41-3

1st Edition

Authors: Michelle Rheault
eBook ISBN: 9780323323383
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323323376
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th September 2014
Description

Kidney anomalies are the most frequent abnormality detected on prenatal ultrasound. Some are inconsequential and others are life-threatening. All must be addressed by neonatologists. This edition of Pediatric Clinics of Perinatology covers these anomalies. In addition, it addresses a variety of other nephrology and urology issues that neonatologists confront. Some are rare and the chapter may then serve as an important resource. Others are common, and thus will provide updated information on diagnosis and management.

About the Authors

Michelle Rheault Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

