Renal and Urologic Issues, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 41-3
Authors: Michelle Rheault
eBook ISBN: 9780323323383
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323323376
Published Date: 4th September 2014
Kidney anomalies are the most frequent abnormality detected on prenatal ultrasound. Some are inconsequential and others are life-threatening. All must be addressed by neonatologists. This edition of Pediatric Clinics of Perinatology covers these anomalies. In addition, it addresses a variety of other nephrology and urology issues that neonatologists confront. Some are rare and the chapter may then serve as an important resource. Others are common, and thus will provide updated information on diagnosis and management.
About the Authors
Michelle Rheault Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN
