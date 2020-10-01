Remote Sensing of Ocean and Coastal Environments

Section 1 Ocean and Coastal Environment - Definitions, Processes and Dynamics

1. Ocean Remote sensing: Platforms, Sensors, Instruments, Data Products, and Processing Tools

2. Remote Sensing for Ocean Dynamics - Algorithms, Models, Techniques, Applications

3. Remote sensing of Ocean water properties

4. Remote sensing of Ocean Surface and Atmospheric Parameters

5. Remote Sensing for Coastal Dynamics - Monitoring and Assessment

Section 2 Remote sensing of Ocean Dynamics Measurements

6. Satellite altimetry for wave height, shoaling and upwelling

7. Space borne Scatterometer measurement of wind, wind stress and current

8. Ocean color monitoring

9. Nutrient flux

10. Modeling Biomass and Carbon of Oceanic Ecosystems

11. Ocean Water Turbidity

12. Colored Dissolved Organic Matter (CDOM)

13. Sea Surface Temperature (SST) and Sea surface salinity

14. Ocean Heat flux and Head budget

15. Fisheries and Phytoplankton (Chlorophyll-a) biomass

Section 3 Remote Sensing for Ocean and Coastal Environment and Ecosystems

16. Optical properties of coastal water

17. Suspended sediment concentration and transportation

18. Coastal Environment monitoring and assessment (offshore, nearshore and backshore)

19. Remote Sensing Techniques for Studying Coastal Ecosystems

20. Coastal Ecosystems, Habitat Protection, and management (estuaries, backwater, mangroves, salt marshes, tidal flats, wetlands)

21. Remote sensing for Wetland Dynamics

22. Biomass and Carbon of Coastal water Ecosystems

Section 4 Remote sensing for Ocean and Coastal Hazards and Vulnerability Management

23. Ocean monitoring for Oil Spills and Pollutions

24. Coastal erosion and accretion measurement

25. Shoreline change detection and assessment

26. Coastal Hazards: flooding, sea level rise and storm surges

27. Coastal vulnerability modelling of physical, environmental and habitats damages

28. Seawater intrusion and groundwater contamination

29. Coastal land use and land cover change impacts

Section 5 Remote sensing for Ocean and Coastal Management and Development

30. Climate change on Ocean and Coastal Environment

31. Ocean water pollution monitoring and assessment

32. Spatio-temporal change of Coastal Area management

33. Coastal Environment and Ecosystem conservation and management

34. Coastal degradation monitoring and assessment

35. Future challenges of Ocean and Coastal Management and Development