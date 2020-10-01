Remote Sensing of Ocean and Coastal Environments
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1 Ocean and Coastal Environment - Definitions, Processes and Dynamics
1. Ocean Remote sensing: Platforms, Sensors, Instruments, Data Products, and Processing Tools
2. Remote Sensing for Ocean Dynamics - Algorithms, Models, Techniques, Applications
3. Remote sensing of Ocean water properties
4. Remote sensing of Ocean Surface and Atmospheric Parameters
5. Remote Sensing for Coastal Dynamics - Monitoring and Assessment
Section 2 Remote sensing of Ocean Dynamics Measurements
6. Satellite altimetry for wave height, shoaling and upwelling
7. Space borne Scatterometer measurement of wind, wind stress and current
8. Ocean color monitoring
9. Nutrient flux
10. Modeling Biomass and Carbon of Oceanic Ecosystems
11. Ocean Water Turbidity
12. Colored Dissolved Organic Matter (CDOM)
13. Sea Surface Temperature (SST) and Sea surface salinity
14. Ocean Heat flux and Head budget
15. Fisheries and Phytoplankton (Chlorophyll-a) biomass
Section 3 Remote Sensing for Ocean and Coastal Environment and Ecosystems
16. Optical properties of coastal water
17. Suspended sediment concentration and transportation
18. Coastal Environment monitoring and assessment (offshore, nearshore and backshore)
19. Remote Sensing Techniques for Studying Coastal Ecosystems
20. Coastal Ecosystems, Habitat Protection, and management (estuaries, backwater, mangroves, salt marshes, tidal flats, wetlands)
21. Remote sensing for Wetland Dynamics
22. Biomass and Carbon of Coastal water Ecosystems
Section 4 Remote sensing for Ocean and Coastal Hazards and Vulnerability Management
23. Ocean monitoring for Oil Spills and Pollutions
24. Coastal erosion and accretion measurement
25. Shoreline change detection and assessment
26. Coastal Hazards: flooding, sea level rise and storm surges
27. Coastal vulnerability modelling of physical, environmental and habitats damages
28. Seawater intrusion and groundwater contamination
29. Coastal land use and land cover change impacts
Section 5 Remote sensing for Ocean and Coastal Management and Development
30. Climate change on Ocean and Coastal Environment
31. Ocean water pollution monitoring and assessment
32. Spatio-temporal change of Coastal Area management
33. Coastal Environment and Ecosystem conservation and management
34. Coastal degradation monitoring and assessment
35. Future challenges of Ocean and Coastal Management and Development
Description
Remote Sensing of Ocean and Coastal Environments advances the scientific understanding and application of technologies to address a variety of areas related to sustainable development, including environmental systems analysis, environmental management, clean processes, green chemistry, green engineering. Through each contributed chapter, the book covers ocean remote sensing, ocean color monitoring, modeling biomass and carbon of oceanic ecosystems, sea surface temperature (SST) and sea surface salinity, ocean monitoring for oil spills and pollutions, coastal erosion and accretion measurement, Coastal Hazards, Climate change on Ocean and Coastal Environment.
Remote Sensing of Ocean and Coastal Environments is aimed at those with a common interest in oceanography techniques, sustainable development and other diverse backgrounds within earth and ocean sciences field. This book would be beneficial for the academician, scientists, environmentalists, meteorologists, environmental consultants and computing experts working in the areas of earth and ocean sciences.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive assessment of various ocean processes and its relative phenomena
- Includes a graphical abstract and photo-sets in each chapter
- Includes literature reviews, case studies, and applications
Readership
Earth observation community, which may include researchers, academics, university students and policy makers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 390
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128196045
About the Editors
Meenu Rani
Mrs. Meenu Rani is a doctoral candidate in the Department of Geography, Kumaun University, Nainital, Uttarakhand, India. Mrs. Rani received her M. Tech degree in Remote Sensing from Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi, India. She is currently affiliated to Department of Geography, Kumaun University, Nainital, Uttarakhand, India. She has worked on remote sensing applications as a Junior Research Fellow in HARSAC, Research Associate in Indian Council of Agricultural Research and GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment and Sustainable Development. Dr. Rani has authored and co-authored several peer-reviewed scientific research papers and presented works at many national and international conferences including the USA, Italy and China. She has been awarded with various fellowships from the International Association for Ecology, Future Earth Coast and SCAR Scientific Research Programme. She awarded early career scientists achievement in 2017 at Columbia University, New York, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Geography, Kumaun University, Nainital, Uttarakhand, India
Kaliraj Seenipandi
Dr. Kaliraj Seenipandi, Scientist, National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS), Thiruvananthapuram, India. He awarded Ph.D. in Remote sensing-GeoTechnology with a specialization of Coastal Vulnerability Assessment and Modeling. He has published over 35 research articles and more than 25 proceedings in national and international conferences in the field of Earth and Environmental System studies. He has awarded "Young Scientist of the Year 2016 Award" by the International Foundation for Environment and Ecology (IIEE), Kolkata in association with Confederation of Indian Universities (CIU), New Delhi and “Green Technologist of the Year Award 2017" by the Scientific and Environmental Research Institute (SERS), New Delhi in association with Indian Institute of Ecology and Environment (IIEE), Kolkata. His research interests are in the field of Remote sensing, Geoinformatics, GIS Modeling, Earth and Environmental Dynamics, Coastal Vulnerability Assessment and Natural Resource Monitoring and Management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientist, Central Geomatics Laboratory, National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS), Thiruvananthapuram, India
Sufia Rehman
Ms. Sufia Rehman is a doctoral candidate in the Department of Geography, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, India. She has completed her Bachelors in Geography and subsequently obtained her Master’s degree in Geography from Jamia Millia Islamia. She is a recipient of Gold medal in Master of Arts. She specialized in remote sensing and GIS and hydrological studies. Her area of interest includes coastal ecosystem conservation and management, climate change and disaster management. She has made a remarkable contribution in water related researches such as coastal landscape vulnerability and flood vulnerability. She has presented her research in national and international conferences. She has many research papers in Journals of International repute and book chapters to her credit. Ms. Rehman has been awarded many scholarships from various agencies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Doctoral candidate, Department of Geography, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, India
Pavan Kumar
Dr. Pavan Kumar is a Faculty of College of Horticulture and Forestry, Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi, U.P., India. He obtained his Ph.D degrees from Faculty of Natural Sciences, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi. He did B.Sc. (Botany) and M.Sc. (Environmental Science) from Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India and subsequently obtained Master’s degree in Remote Sensing (M.Tech) from Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra Ranchi, India. His current research interests include Climate Change and coastal studies. He is recipient of Innovation China National academy award for Remote Sensing. Dr. Kumar has published fifty research papers in international journals and authored a number of books. He has visited countries like USA, France, the Netherlands, Italy, China, Indonesia, Brazil and Malaysia for various academic/scientific assignments, workshop and conferences. Dr. Kumar is member of International Associations for Vegetation Science, USA and Institution of Geospatial and Remote Sensing, Malaysia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty, Department of Horticulture and Forestry, Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi, U.P., India
Haroon Sajjad
Prof. Haroon Sajjad is Professor in the Department of Geography, Faculty of Natural Sciences, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, India. He obtained his B.Sc, M.Sc, M.Phil and Ph.D degrees all from Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India. His present research interests include environmental management, sustainable development, watershed management and applications of remote sensing and GIS. He has four books to his credit. He has published more than hundred research papers in journals of repute. Prof. Sajjad has presented fifty research papers at national and international conferences including at Sapienza University of Rome, Italy, University of British Columbia, Canada, University of Western Cape, Bellville, South Africa, and University of Brighton, U.K. He has delivered invited talks at various universities. Ten doctoral degrees to the scholars have been awarded under his supervision. He has chaired academic sessions at various conferences. He is the reviewer of many scientific research journals and member of scientific bodies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Geography, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, India
