Religious Assortative Marriage in the United States aims to formulate and apply to American religious data, macrosociological models of assortative marriage in pluralistic populations. These models postulate that the factors determining assortative marriage are population structure, social divisions, and norms of endogamy. An important application of these models is to counter the ideological assumption, implicit in the popular image of a ""melting pot of nations,"" that the amalgamation of groups in the marriage market is the inevitable outcome of a historical plan of assimilation. The book begins by establishing a demographic framework by embedding assortative marriage in a broader model of the replacement of religious composition. This is followed by separate chapters on specialized theories concerned with the social determinants of assortative marriage; available religious marital selection data in the United States; and regional, residential, and cohort differentials in assortative marriage. The final chapter discusses how the ""general marriage market model,"" that is sufficiently flexible to be broadly applicable to diverse structures of religious or other assortative marriage, can be mathematically manipulated to generate laws of social statics and dynamics.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

1 The Relationships between Religious Assortative Marriage and the Religious Composition of Population

Religious Identification as a Familially Ascribed Characteristic in the United States and Other Societies

Theories of the Rise of Sects and the Assimilation of Churches

Social and Demographic Processes Conditioning Religious Composition in the United States

Replacement of Religious Composition through Marital Selection, Fertility, and the Socialization of Children

The Study of Assortative Marriage in Demography and Other Disciplines

2 Theories of Assortative Marriage

Factors Affecting the In-Marriage and Out-Marriage Proportions of Groups

Causal Ordering and Specifications

Models of Isolated Subpopulations in the Marriage Market

Goodman's and Haberman's Models for Square Contingency Tables and Their Application to Marital Selection Tables

3 Research Design: Data Sources, Study Populations, Problems of Classification, and Preliminary Analysis

NORC, GAF, and DAS Sample Survey Data on Respondents' and Spouses' Religious Origins in the United States

Restriction to the White, First-Married, Native Born Population of the United States

Comparison of First-Married and Remarried Respondents' Marital Selection Tables

Classification of Religious Identification: Logical, Statistical, and Taxonomic Criteria

Social Differentials by Religion: SES Order and R Order

Preliminary Analysis: Deming's Method of Adjustment

4 Parametric Models of Marital Selection Tables

The Hypothesis of Symmetry: S

More Parsimonious Models: CS, CFS, QO-S, and IS

The Algebra of Crossing Parameters: Multiplicative and Additive Scales

Models' Goodness of Fit: NORC, GAF, and DAS Total Respondents' Tables

Maximum Likelihood Estimates of CS and CFS Parameters and Their Euclidean Geometric Interpretation

Representation of the General Marriage Market Model as a System of K Nonlinear Equations in K Unknowns

5 Comparisons of Marital Selection Tables

Elaboration by Regional Origin

Elaboration by Residential Origin

Elaboration by Marriage Cohort: National Data

Elaboration by Marriage Cohort: Detroit and North Central Data

Tests for Changes in Intrinsic Endogamy: National Cohort Data

Summary of Findings and Interpretation

6 Mathematical Properties of the General Model

Existence and Uniqueness of Solution

Comparative Statics, I: Algebraic Solutions for the Partial Derivatives of the In-Marriage Proportions in the Two- and Three-Group Cases

Comparative Statics, II: Numerical Solutions for the Partial Derivatives of the In-Marriage Proportions, National Cohort Data

Extension to Dynamic Analysis

Appendix

References

Subject Index