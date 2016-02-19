Religion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080347783, 9781483295992

Religion

1st Edition

Recurrent Christian Sources, Non-Recurrent Christian Data, Judaism, Other Religions

Authors: L. M. Barley C. D. Field B. A. Kosmin J. S. Nielsen
eBook ISBN: 9781483295992
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 22nd May 1987
Page Count: 635
Table of Contents

(partial) Foreword. Membership of the joint steering committee. Introduction. Recurrent Christian sources. Subject index. Non-recurrent Christian data. Subject index. Judaism. Subject index. Other religions. Subject index.

Description

This volume reviews the publicly available sources of statistical information on religion. The majority of this data relates to the Christian churches and is split between the serial or recurrent sources in the first review and the ad hoc survey data in the second. The third sets out the available Jewish data which comprise the best recorded and the most extensive of the sources in the non-Christian sector, and the final review brings together statistical sources on the remaining religions practised in the UK. This book will be an invaluable source of information for researchers and practitioners in the field.

Readership

For social statisticians, students and academics in the field of religious studies, and ministers of the church.

Details

No. of pages:
635
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483295992

Reviews

@qu:the authors are to be congratulated for bringing together a vast array of information related to a multitude of faiths drawn from a broad span of historical periods. @source:Journal of the Royal Statistical Society

About the Authors

L. M. Barley Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Bible Society, Swindon, UK

C. D. Field Author

Affiliations and Expertise

John Rylands University Library, Manchester, UK

B. A. Kosmin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

North American Jewish Data Bank, New York, USA

J. S. Nielsen Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for the Study of Islamic and Christian-Muslim Religions, Birmingham, UK

