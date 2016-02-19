This volume reviews the publicly available sources of statistical information on religion. The majority of this data relates to the Christian churches and is split between the serial or recurrent sources in the first review and the ad hoc survey data in the second. The third sets out the available Jewish data which comprise the best recorded and the most extensive of the sources in the non-Christian sector, and the final review brings together statistical sources on the remaining religions practised in the UK. This book will be an invaluable source of information for researchers and practitioners in the field.