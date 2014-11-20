Reliable Maintenance Planning, Estimating, and Scheduling
1st Edition
Description
Written specifically for the oil and gas industry, Reliable Maintenance Planning, Estimating, and Scheduling provides maintenance managers and engineers with the tools and techniques to create a manageable maintenance program that will save money and prevent costly facility shutdowns. The ABCs of work identification, planning, prioritization, scheduling, and execution are explained. The objective is to provide the capacity to identify, select and apply maintenance interventions that assure an effective maintenance management, while maximizing equipment performance, value creation and opportune and effective decision making. The book provides a pre- and post- self-assessment that will allow for measure competency improvement. Maintenance Managers and Engineers receive an expert guide for developing detailed actions including repairs, alterations, and preventative maintenance.
Key Features
- The nuts and bolts of the planning, estimating, and scheduling process for oil and gas facilities
- Step-by-step maintenance guide will provide long-term, results-based operational services
- Case studies based on the oil and gas industry
Readership
Maintenance/Facility Managers, Maintenance Supervisors, Plant and Facility Engineers, Maintenance Planners and Schedulers, Maintenance Staff, Manufacturing Managers, Operations Engineers and Managers
Table of Contents
- About the Author
- Introduction
- 1. Profit and Customer-Centered Benefits of Planning and Scheduling
- Symptoms of Ineffective Planning
- Benefits of Effective Planning
- 2. Defining Results to Top Leaders and Operations Leaders
- Conclusion
- 3. Leadership: Creating Maintenance Leaders, Not Just Maintenance Managers
- 4. How to Create PRIDE in Maintenance within Craft Leaders and the Technical Workforce
- PRIDE in Maintenance and Construction
- 5. Define Your Physical Asset Management Strategy with The Scoreboard for Maintenance Excellence and Go Beyond ISO 55000
- Understanding the Types of Benchmarking
- How Do You Get “There” If You Do Not Know Where There Is When You Start?
- 1. People Resources
- 2. Technical Skill Resources
- 3. Physical Assets and Equipment Resources
- 4. Information Resources
- 5. Parts and Material Resources
- 6. Hidden Resources—The Synergy of Team Efforts
- Plant Operating Goals: Crescent-Xcelite Plant (A Division of Cooper Industries)
- Pre Assessment Checklist for Baseline Information
- Recommended Next Steps after the Scoreboard for Maintenance Excellence Assessment
- 6. Planners Must Understand Productivity and How Reliable Maintenance Planning, Estimating and Scheduling (RMPES) Enhances Total Operations Excellence
- Overall Equipment Effectiveness
- Craft Utilization
- Craft Performance
- Example C: What if We Increase Wrench Time from 30% to 50% and CP from 80% to 90%
- Example C Details
- 7. What to Look for When Hiring a Reliable Planner/Scheduler
- 8. Planner Review of the Maintenance Business System—Your CMMS-EAM System
- Conducting the CMMS Benchmark Evaluation?
- Ranking Index of Maintenance Expenditures
- 9. Defining Maintenance Strategies for Critical Equipment With Reliability-Centered Maintenance (RCM)
- 10. Defining Total Maintenance Requirements and Backlog
- 11. Overview of a Reliable Planning-Estimating-Scheduling-Monitoring-Controlling Process
- 12. Why the Work Order Is a Prime Source for Reliability Information
- 13. Detailed Planning with a Reliable Scope of Work and a Complete Job Package
- 14. Understanding Risk-Based Maintenance by Using Risked-Based Planning with Risk-Based Inspections
- Basic Overview
- Evolution of Maintenance Strategies to Create Transition Between ReliaSoft
- Introduction to the RBI Software from ReliaSoft Corporation
- Case Study Example
- Results
- Category 22 on Risk Based Maintenance from The Scoreboard for Maintenance Excellence
- 15. Developing Improved Repair Methods and Reliable Maintenance Planning Times with the ACE Team Process
- The Methodology for Applying the ACE Team Benchmarking Process
- ACE Team Benchmarking Process
- Application Guide for the ACE Team Benchmarking Process
- The 11-Step Procedure for Using the ACE System
- 16. Successful Scheduling by Keeping the Promise and Completing the Schedule
- 17. Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Material Management: The Missing Link in Reliability
- Introduction
- Why Your Data Does Not Tell You What You Think It Does
- How Proper Spares Storage Can Significantly Improve Your Reliability
- The Real Function of Your Storeroom
- Spare Parts Ownership Can Help Drive Reliability Outcomes
- Establishing a Spares Maintenance Program
- Conclusion
- About the Authors
- 18. How to Measure Total Operations Success with the Reliable Maintenance Excellence Index
- 19. How This Book Can Apply to the Very Small Work Unit in Oil and Gas or to Any Type of Maintenance Operation
- 20. A Model for Success: Developing Your Next Steps for Sustainable and Reliable Maintenance Planning—Estimating and Scheduling
- Planning
- The Job Plan
- Scheduling
- Reasons why Maintenance and Planning Fail
- Appendix A. The Scoreboard for Maintenance Excellence—Version 2015
- Appendix B. Acronyms and Glossary of Maintenance, Maintenance Repair Operations Stores/Inventory, and Oil and Gas Terms
- Appendix C. Maintenance Planner/Scheduler or Maintenance Coordinator: Position Description, Job Evaluation Form
- Appendix D. Charter: Format for a Leadership Driven-Self-Managed Team at GRIDCo Ghana
- Appendix E. Case Study–Process Mapping for a Refinery
- Appendix F. The CMMS Benchmarking System
- Appendix G. The ACE Team Benchmarking Process Team Charter Example
- Appendix H. Shop Load Plan, Master Schedule and Shop Schedules: Example Forms and Steps on How to Use
- Appendix L. Routine Planner Training Checklist
- Index
- Appendix I. Management of Change (MOC) Procedures Example
- Appendix J. Risk Management
- Appendix K. Measuring the True Value of Maintenance Activities
- Appendix M. Planner Viewpoints on the Question; “Is it Required to Have a Trades Background to be a Planner?”
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 20th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123982919
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123970428
About the Author
Ralph Peters
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder-Coach, The Maintenance Excellence Institute