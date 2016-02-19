Reliable Computer Systems - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781555580759, 9781483297439

Reliable Computer Systems

2nd Edition

Design and Evaluatuion

Authors: Daniel Siewiorek Robert Swarz
eBook ISBN: 9781483297439
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 12th May 1992
Page Count: 908
Description

Enhance your hardware/software reliability

Enhancement of system reliability has been a major concern of computer users and designers ¦ and this major revision of the 1982 classic meets users' continuing need for practical information on this pressing topic. Included are case studies of reliable systems from manufacturers such as Tandem, Stratus, IBM, and Digital, as well as coverage of special systems such as the Galileo Orbiter fault protection system and AT&T telephone switching processors.

Readership

Hardware & software designers

Table of Contents

Fundamental Concepts; Faults and their Manifestations; Reliability and Availability Techniques; Maintainability and Testing Techniques; Evaluation Criteria; Financial Considerations; General Purpose Computing (VAX, IBM); High-Availability Systems (AT&T, Tandem, Stratus); Long Life Systems (Galileo); Critical Computations (C.vmp, SIFT); VAXft Series; Appendixes

About the Author

Daniel Siewiorek

Affiliations and Expertise

Carnegie-Mellon University

Robert Swarz

Affiliations and Expertise

The MITRE Corporation

