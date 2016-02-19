Reliable Computer Systems
2nd Edition
Design and Evaluatuion
Description
Enhance your hardware/software reliability
Enhancement of system reliability has been a major concern of computer users and designers ¦ and this major revision of the 1982 classic meets users' continuing need for practical information on this pressing topic. Included are case studies of reliable systems from manufacturers such as Tandem, Stratus, IBM, and Digital, as well as coverage of special systems such as the Galileo Orbiter fault protection system and AT&T telephone switching processors.
Readership
Hardware & software designers
Table of Contents
Fundamental Concepts; Faults and their Manifestations; Reliability and Availability Techniques; Maintainability and Testing Techniques; Evaluation Criteria; Financial Considerations; General Purpose Computing (VAX, IBM); High-Availability Systems (AT&T, Tandem, Stratus); Long Life Systems (Galileo); Critical Computations (C.vmp, SIFT); VAXft Series; Appendixes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 908
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 1992
- Published:
- 12th May 1992
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483297439
About the Author
Daniel Siewiorek
Affiliations and Expertise
Carnegie-Mellon University
Robert Swarz
Affiliations and Expertise
The MITRE Corporation