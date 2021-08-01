Reliability and Failure Analysis of High Power LED Packaging
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- LED package materials
2. LED failure mechanisms
3. LED failure analysis techniques
4. Effect of environment on LED lifetime and package reliability assessment
5. Lumen recovery in high power LEDs under prolonged outdoor operation
6. LED permanent degradation mechanisms under prolonged outdoor applications
7. Effect of phosphors in LEDs and package degradation
8. Blue vs White LED package degradation in LEDs under different conditions
9. LED package degradation in outdoor applications and its evolution with time
10. Reliability tests for LEDs
11. Conclusion and Future Work
Description
Reliability and Failure Analysis of High Power LED Packaging provides the fundamental understanding of the reliability and failure analysis materials interfaces for high power LEDs packaging with the ultimate goal of enabling new packaging materials.
This book describes the limitations of the present reliability standards in determining the lifetime of high-power LEDs due to the lack of deep understanding of the packaging materials and their interaction with each other. Many new failure mechanisms are investigated and presented with consideration of the different stresses imposed by varying environmental conditions. The detailed failure mechanisms are unique to this book and will provide new insights for readers regarding the different possible failure mechanisms in high power LEDs.
The authors also show the importance of simulation in understanding the hidden failure mechanisms in LEDs. Along with simulation, the use of various destructive and non-destructive tools such as C-SAM, SEM, FTIR, Optical Microscopy, etc. in investigation of the causes of LED failures are reviewed. The advancement of LEDs in the last two decades has opened vast new applications for LEDs which also has led to a harsher stress conditions that high-power LEDs have to face. Thus, existing standards and reliability tests need to be revised to meet the new demands for high-power LEDs.
Key Features
- Introduces the failure mechanisms of high power LEDs under varying environmental conditions and methods of how to test, simulate and predict them
- Describes the chemistry underlying the material degradation and its impact on LEDs
- Discusses future directions of new packaging materials for improved performance and reliability of high power LEDs
Readership
Materials Scientist and Engineers in academia and R&D
Details
- No. of pages:
- 265
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128224083
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Cher Tan
Prof Tan received his Ph.D in Electrical Engineering from the University of Toronto in 1992. He has 8 years of working experience in reliability in the electronics industry (both Singapore and Taiwan) before joining Nanyang Technological University (NTU) as a faculty member in 1996 where he stayed until 2014. He is now a Professor at Chang Gung University, Taiwan and the Director of the Centre of Reliability Science and Technology. He has published more than 350 International Journal and Conference papers and holds 10 patents and 1 copyright for reliability software. He has given more than 50 keynote and invited talks at International Conferences. He has written 5 books and 4 book chapters in the field of reliability. He is the Series Editor of Springer Briefs in Reliability, Editor of Scientific Reports, Editor of IEEE Transactions on Materials and Device Reliability, Associate Editor of Microelectronics Reliability, and Research Editor of Frontiers in Materials. He is Fellow of the Institute of Engineers, Singapore, Fellow of the Singapore Quality Institute, and an IEEE Electron Devices Distinguished Lecturer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chang Gung University, Taiwan and Director of Centre of Reliability Science and Technology
Preetpal Singh
Dr. Preetpal received hi B.S. degree from the Guru Nanak Engineering College, Hyderabad, India, in 2007, and the M.S. degree from Amity University, Noida, India, in 2013. He finished his Ph.D. degree with the Department of Electronic Engineering and the Semiconductor Laboratory, Chang Gung University, Taoyuan, Taiwan. His research interests include graphene-based high-power LEDs, high power LED degradation study, and LED reliability. He has published his research in reputed journals like the IEEE-TDMR, Microelectronics Reliability, and Scientific Reports. He also hold a US patent for his work on High Power LEDs substrate- GaN thermal and lattice mismatch improvement. He is also the Reviewer for the IEEE-TDMR and microelectronics journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Reliability Engineering, Ming Chi University of Technology, Taiwan
