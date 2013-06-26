Reliability Analysis of Dynamic Systems
1st Edition
Efficient Probabilistic Methods and Aerospace Applications
Description
Featuring aerospace examples and applications, Reliability Analysis of Dynamic Systems presents the very latest probabilistic techniques for accurate and efficient dynamic system reliability analysis. While other books cover more broadly the reliability techniques and challenges related to large systems, Dr Bin Wu presents a focused discussion of new methods particularly relevant to the reliability analysis of large aerospace systems under harmonic loads in the low frequency range. Developed and written to help you respond to challenges such as non-linearity of the failure surface, intensive computational costs and complexity in your dynamic system, Reliability Analysis of Dynamic Systems is a specific, detailed and application-focused reference for engineers, researchers and graduate students looking for the latest modeling solutions.
The Shanghai Jiao Tong University Press Aerospace Series publishes titles that cover the latest advances in research and development in aerospace. Its scope includes theoretical studies, design methods, and real-world implementations and applications. The readership for the series is broad, reflecting the wide range of aerospace interest and application, but focuses on engineering.
Key Features
- Authored by a leading figure in Chinese aerospace with 20 years’ professional experience in reliability analysis and engineering simulation.
- Offers solutions to the challenges of non-linearity, intensive computational cost and complexity in reliability assessment.
- Aerospace applications and examples used throughout to illustrate accuracy and efficiency achieved with new methods.
Readership
Engineers and researchers working in aerospace systems reliability.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
Acknowledgments
Nomenclature
Abbreviations
Notation and Symbols
List of Figures
List of Tables
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1 Structural Reliability Analysis
1.2 Non-Deterministic Reliability Analysis Methods
1.3 Uncertainty Analysis of Dynamic Systems
1.4 Scope of the Present Work
1.5 Overview of the Book
Chapter 2. Technical Background
2.1 Definition of Structural Reliability
2.2 Technical Basis of the Monte Carlo Simulation Method
2.3 Theory of the First-Order Reliability Method (FORM)
2.4 Response Surface Method
2.5 Problems of Applying FORM and RSM Methods to Dynamic Systems
2.6 Optimization Solution Through Modal Analysis
Chapter 3. Theoretical Fundamentals of the Perturbation Approach
3.1 Definition of the New Parameters and Safety Margin
3.2 Derivation of the Two Moments of the New Parameters
3.3 Application Procedure of the New Approach
3.4 Discussion
3.5 Summary
Chapter 4. Application to a 2D System
4.1 Finite Element Model of a 2D Dynamic System
4.2 Applying the Combined Approach: Preliminary Analysis
4.3 Perturbation Approach+Form Method
4.4 Solution 4: Monte Carlo Simulation Replacing Form
4.5 Summary
Chapter 5. Application to a 3D Helicopter Model
5.1 Background of Helicopter Vibration Control
5.2 A 3D Helicopter Fe Model
5.3 Response Analysis
5.4 Reliability Analysis of the Combined Approach
5.5 Efficiency Analysis
5.6 Summary
Chapter 6. Complete Combined Approach
6.1 Response Surface Techniques in Obtaining Ck
6.2 Complete Application to 2D Frame Model
6.3 Complete Application to 3D Helicopter Model
6.4 Summary
Chapter 7. Conclusions and Future Work
7.1 Achievements and Conclusions
7.2 Future Work
Appendix I. Transforming Random Variables from Correlated to Uncorrelated
Appendix II. Analytical Solution of HL Safety Index
Appendix III. Modal Analysis of Dynamic Systems [77,78]
Appendix IV. Multiple Force Analysis
Appendix V. Summary of the Defined Parameters
Appendix VI. Nodal Coordinates of the Helicopter Model
Appendix VII. Element Connectivity and Properties of the Helicopter Model
References
Index
224
- 224
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
26th June 2013
- 26th June 2013
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780124077393
- 9780124077393
9780124077119
- 9780124077119
About the Author
Bin Wu
Dr. Bin Wu is Assistant Deputy Chief Designer at COMAC (Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China) and Director of the Laboratory of Computation and Numerical Simulation at Beijing Aeronautical Science and Technology Research Institute, Beijing, China.
Affiliations and Expertise
Reviews
"A commercial aircraft designer, Wu presents a novel technique that applies probabilistic methods to analyze the reliability of engineering systems under harmonic loads in the low-frequency range."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013