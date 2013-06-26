Featuring aerospace examples and applications, Reliability Analysis of Dynamic Systems presents the very latest probabilistic techniques for accurate and efficient dynamic system reliability analysis. While other books cover more broadly the reliability techniques and challenges related to large systems, Dr Bin Wu presents a focused discussion of new methods particularly relevant to the reliability analysis of large aerospace systems under harmonic loads in the low frequency range. Developed and written to help you respond to challenges such as non-linearity of the failure surface, intensive computational costs and complexity in your dynamic system, Reliability Analysis of Dynamic Systems is a specific, detailed and application-focused reference for engineers, researchers and graduate students looking for the latest modeling solutions.

The Shanghai Jiao Tong University Press Aerospace Series publishes titles that cover the latest advances in research and development in aerospace. Its scope includes theoretical studies, design methods, and real-world implementations and applications. The readership for the series is broad, reflecting the wide range of aerospace interest and application, but focuses on engineering.

