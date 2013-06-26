Reliability Analysis of Dynamic Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124077119, 9780124077393

Reliability Analysis of Dynamic Systems

1st Edition

Efficient Probabilistic Methods and Aerospace Applications

Authors: Bin Wu
eBook ISBN: 9780124077393
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124077119
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th June 2013
Page Count: 224
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
83.00
70.55
129.04
109.68
120.00
102.00
90.95
77.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
89.95
76.46
71.99
61.19
118.00
100.30
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Featuring aerospace examples and applications, Reliability Analysis of Dynamic Systems presents the very latest probabilistic techniques for accurate and efficient dynamic system reliability analysis. While other books cover more broadly the reliability techniques and challenges related to large systems, Dr Bin Wu presents a focused discussion of new methods particularly relevant to the reliability analysis of large aerospace systems under harmonic loads in the low frequency range. Developed and written to help you respond to challenges such as non-linearity of the failure surface, intensive computational costs and complexity in your dynamic system, Reliability Analysis of Dynamic Systems is a specific, detailed and application-focused reference for engineers, researchers and graduate students looking for the latest modeling solutions.

The Shanghai Jiao Tong University Press Aerospace Series publishes titles that cover the latest advances in research and development in aerospace. Its scope includes theoretical studies, design methods, and real-world implementations and applications. The readership for the series is broad, reflecting the wide range of aerospace interest and application, but focuses on engineering.

Forthcoming titles in the Shanghai Jiao Tong University Press Aerospace Series:

Reliability Analysis of Dynamic Systems • Wake Vortex Control • Aeroacoustics: Fundamentals and Applications in Aeropropulsion Systems • Computational Intelligence in Aerospace Design • Unsteady Flow and Aeroelasticity in Turbomachinery

Key Features

  • Authored by a leading figure in Chinese aerospace with 20 years’ professional experience in reliability analysis and engineering simulation.
  • Offers solutions to the challenges of non-linearity, intensive computational cost and complexity in reliability assessment.
  • Aerospace applications and examples used throughout to illustrate accuracy and efficiency achieved with new methods.

Readership

Engineers and researchers working in aerospace systems reliability.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

Acknowledgments

Nomenclature

Abbreviations

Notation and Symbols

List of Figures

List of Tables

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1 Structural Reliability Analysis

1.2 Non-Deterministic Reliability Analysis Methods

1.3 Uncertainty Analysis of Dynamic Systems

1.4 Scope of the Present Work

1.5 Overview of the Book

Chapter 2. Technical Background

2.1 Definition of Structural Reliability

2.2 Technical Basis of the Monte Carlo Simulation Method

2.3 Theory of the First-Order Reliability Method (FORM)

2.4 Response Surface Method

2.5 Problems of Applying FORM and RSM Methods to Dynamic Systems

2.6 Optimization Solution Through Modal Analysis

Chapter 3. Theoretical Fundamentals of the Perturbation Approach

3.1 Definition of the New Parameters and Safety Margin

3.2 Derivation of the Two Moments of the New Parameters

3.3 Application Procedure of the New Approach

3.4 Discussion

3.5 Summary

Chapter 4. Application to a 2D System

4.1 Finite Element Model of a 2D Dynamic System

4.2 Applying the Combined Approach: Preliminary Analysis

4.3 Perturbation Approach+Form Method

4.4 Solution 4: Monte Carlo Simulation Replacing Form

4.5 Summary

Chapter 5. Application to a 3D Helicopter Model

5.1 Background of Helicopter Vibration Control

5.2 A 3D Helicopter Fe Model

5.3 Response Analysis

5.4 Reliability Analysis of the Combined Approach

5.5 Efficiency Analysis

5.6 Summary

Chapter 6. Complete Combined Approach

6.1 Response Surface Techniques in Obtaining Ck

6.2 Complete Application to 2D Frame Model

6.3 Complete Application to 3D Helicopter Model

6.4 Summary

Chapter 7. Conclusions and Future Work

7.1 Achievements and Conclusions

7.2 Future Work

Appendix I. Transforming Random Variables from Correlated to Uncorrelated

Appendix II. Analytical Solution of HL Safety Index

Appendix III. Modal Analysis of Dynamic Systems [77,78]

Appendix IV. Multiple Force Analysis

Appendix V. Summary of the Defined Parameters

Appendix VI. Nodal Coordinates of the Helicopter Model

Appendix VII. Element Connectivity and Properties of the Helicopter Model

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124077393
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124077119

About the Author

Bin Wu

Dr. Bin Wu is Assistant Deputy Chief Designer at COMAC (Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China) and Director of the Laboratory of Computation and Numerical Simulation at Beijing Aeronautical Science and Technology Research Institute, Beijing, China.

Affiliations and Expertise

Dr. Bin Wu is Assistant Deputy Chief Designer at COMAC (Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China) and Director of the Laboratory of Computation and Numerical Simulation at Beijing Aeronautical Science and Technology Research Institute, Beijing, China.

Reviews

"A commercial aircraft designer, Wu presents a novel technique that applies probabilistic methods to analyze the reliability of engineering systems under harmonic loads in the low-frequency range."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.