Relaxation in Magnetic Resonance contains a series of lecture notes for a special topics course at the University of South Carolina in 1967. This book contains 21 chapters that summarize the main theoretical formulations and experimental results of magnetic resonance relaxation phenomena in several physical systems. This text deals first with the various methods in determining the relaxation behavior of the macroscopic spin system, such as Bloch equations, saturation methods, and transient resonant absorption. The subsequent chapters discuss the homogeneous and inhomogeneous resonant lines in solids and liquids and the significance of the Kubo-Tomita and Redfield theories in magnetic resonance. This book then considers the background research on electron spin resonance and relaxation in ionic solids. The concluding chapters explore the acoustic absorption coefficient and dielectric constant calculation; the relaxation processes in paramagnetic substance; and the characteristics of Mössbauer spectra and their application in magnetic relaxation. This book will be useful to both graduate students embarking upon thesis problems in relaxation and more advanced workers who seek an overall summary of the status of the field, as well as to physicists and chemists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1. Introduction
2. The Bloch Equations
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Static Case
2.3. Dynamic Case
2.4. Modified Bloch Equations
2.5. Summary
References
3. Saturation Methods for Determining Relaxation Times
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Basic Formulas
3.3. Determination of T1 and T2
3.4. High Resolution NMR
3.5. Dispersion
3.6. Measurement of H1
3.7. Concluding Remarks
References
4. Transient Resonant Absorption
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Pulse Experiments
4.3. Spin-Echoes
4.4. Measuring T2 by Spin-Echo Method A
4.5. Measuring T2 by Spin-Echo Method B
4.6. Stimulated Spin-Echo Method
4.7. Measuring T1 by Free Precession Decay
4.8. Spin Diffusion
4.9. Adiabatic Fast Passage
4.10. Pulse Saturation
4.11. Fourier Transforms and Lineshapes
4.12. Concluding Remarks
References
5. Line Broadening in Solids
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Homogeneous and Inhomogeneous Lines
5.3. The Dipolar and Exchange Hamiltonians
5.4. The Method of Moments
5.5. Exchange Narrowing
5.6. The 10/3 Effect
5.7. Dipolar Coupled Pairs
5.8. Anisotropy Broadening
5.9. Hyperfine and Quadrupolar Broadening
5.10. Dysonian Line Shape
5.11. Concluding Remarks
References
6. Relaxation in Liquids
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Spontaneous Emission
6.3. Brownian Motion
6.4. Perturbation Theory
6.5. Magnetic Field Perturbations
6.6. The Dipolar Interaction
6.7. Relaxation of Nuclei through Chemical Shielding, Quadrupole Moments, and Paramagnetic Impurities
6.8. Anisotropie g-Factors
6.9. Anisotropie Hyperfine Interactions
6.10. Zero Field Splittings
6.11. Spin-Rotational Interaction and Electric Field Fluctuations
6.12. Exchange Interactions
6.13. Inter- and Intramolecular Relaxation
6.14. Conclusion
References
7. The Kubo-Tomita Theory
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Density Matrix
7.3. The Relaxation Function
7.4. Moments of Spectral Lines
7.5. Motional Narrowing
7.6. Dipolar Broadening
7.7. Concluding Remarks
References
8. The Redfield Theories
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Theory of Bloembergen, Purcell, and Pound
8.3. Entropy Changes
8.4. Redfield's Modified Bloch Equations
8.5. The Hamiltonian Equations of Motion
8.6. Presence of Two Spin Species
8.7. Overall Graphical Results
8.8. Modulation Effects and Experimental Confirmation
8.9. Rotary Saturation
8.10. Redfield's General Relaxation Theory
References
9. Inhomogeneously Broadened Lines
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Homogeneous Broadening
9.3. Inhomogeneous Broadening
9.4. The Lineshape
9.5. Gaussian Envelope of Lorentzian Spin Packets
9.6. The T2* Method for Determining T1
9.7. Portis' Four Cases
9.8. Discussion
References
10. Spin—Lattice Relaxation in Ionic Solids
10.1. Introduction
10.2. The Jahn-Teller Effect
10.3. The Hamiltonian Terms
10.4. The Orbit-Lattice Interaction
10.5. Calculation of Direct Process for Ti3+
10.6. Calculation of Raman Process for Ti3+
10.7. Concluding Remarks
References
11. Orbach Processes in Rare Earths
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Rare Earth Ions
11.3. Orbach Relaxation Processes
11.4. Crystal Field Potential
11.5. Orbit-Lattice Interaction
11.6. One Phonon Relaxation in a Non-Kramers' Salt
11.7. One Phonon Relaxation in a Kramers' Salt
11.8. Two Phonon Processes
11.9. Two Phonon Relaxation in Non-Kramers' Salts
11.10. Two Phonon Processes in Kramers' Salts
11.11. Internal Fields
11.12. Conclusions
References
12. Phonon Bottleneck
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Relaxation Rates
12.3. Hot Phonon Interactions
12.4. Hot Phonon Rate Equations
12.5. Rate Equation Solutions with Zero Applied Power
12.6. Rate Equation Solution with Constant Applied Power
12.7. Orbach and Raman Processes
12.8. Phonon Transport
12.9. Lattice Modes
12.10. Role of Lattice Defects
12.11. Inverted Spin System
12.12. Discussion
References
13. Cross Relaxation
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Experiments with Lithium Floride
13.3. The Frequency Distribution Function
13.4. Cross Relaxation Rate Processes
13.5. Intermediate Relaxation
13.6. Relaxing Hyperfine Components
13.7. Homogeneous and Inhomogeneous Broadening
13.8. Cross-Maser Effects
13.9. Grant's Theory of Cross Relaxation
13.10. Concluding Remarks
References
14. Exchange Reservoir
14.1. Introduction
14.2. The Néel Temperature
14.3. The Exchange Interaction
14.4. Zeeman and Exchange Specific Heats
14.5. Energy Transfer Coefficients
14.6. Correlation Effects
14.7. Relaxation below the Curie Temperature
14.8. Pairs of Coupled Spins
14.9. Conclusion
References
15. Diffusion
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Fundamental Diffusion Relations
15.3. The Diffusion Differential Equation
15.4. Correlation Times
15.5. Rotational and Translational Correlation Times
15.6. Random Processes
15.7. Spin Diffusion in Inhomogeneously Broadened Lines
15.8. Diffusion to Paramagnetic Impurities
15.9. Conduction Electrons in Metals
15.10. Conclusions
References
16. Ultrasonic Resonance
16.1. Introduction
16.2. Absorption of Sound
16.3. Evaluation of Acoustic Absorption Coefficient
16.4. Phenomenological Hamiltonian
16.5. Indirect Method for Measuring Acoustic Saturation
16.6. Direct Method for Measuring Acoustic Saturation
16.7. Acoustic Paramagnetic Resonance of Nuclei
16.8. Instrumentation
16.9. Discussion
References
17. High Resolution Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
17.1. Introduction
17.2. Bloch Equations
17.3. Short Relaxation Times
17.4. Long Relaxation Times
17.5. Pulse Methods
References
18. Paramagnetic Relaxation
18.1. Introduction
18.2. Thermodynamic Background
18.3. Magnetic Susceptibility
18.4. Static Susceptibility
18.5. Dynamic Susceptibility
18.6. Populations of Energy Levels
18.7. Response to Radiofrequency Fields
18.8. Complex Dynamic Susceptibility
18.9. Conclusions
References
19. The Mössbauer Effect
19.1. Introduction
19.2. The Mössbauer Resonance
19.3. Electron Spin Resonance
19.4. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
19.5. Core Polarization
19.6. The Hyperfine Interaction
19.7. Relaxation Effects
19.8. Double Resonance Experiments
19.9. Conclusions
References
20. Dielectric Relaxation
20.1. Introduction
20.2. Debye-Type Theories
20.3. The Local Field
20.4. Types of Polarizability
20.5. Dipolar Polarizability
20.6. Relaxation
20.7. Debye Relaxation
20.8. The Cole-Cole Plot
20.9. Relaxation in Gases
20.10. Relaxation in Liquids
20.11. Relaxation in Solids
20.12. Permanent Dipoles
20.13. Ionic Lattices
20.14. Application of the Kubo Formalism
20.15. Conclusions
References
21. Experimental Determination of Dielectric Constants
21.1. Introduction
21.2. Capacitor Equivalent Circuit
21.3. Bridge Method
21.4. Resonance Method
21.5. Heterodyne Beat Method
21.6. Microwave Dielectric Constants
21.7. Microwave Measurements
21.8. Microwave Cavity Method
21.9. Conclusions
References
Appendix
Author Index
Subject Index
