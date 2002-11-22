Relativistic Electronic Structure Theory - Fundamentals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444512499, 9780080540467

Relativistic Electronic Structure Theory - Fundamentals, Volume 11

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Peter Schwerdtfeger
eBook ISBN: 9780080540467
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444512499
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 22nd November 2002
Page Count: 946
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
45000.00
38250.00
437.23
371.65
325.00
276.25
260.00
221.00
430.00
365.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
315.00
267.75
515.00
437.75
395.00
335.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Tour Historique Chapter 2. The Dirac Operator Chapter 3. Relativistic Self-Consistent Fields Chapter 4. Nuclear Charge Density Distributions in Quantum Chemistry Chapter 5. Basis Sets for Relativistic Calculations Chapter 6. Post Dirac-Fock-Methods - Electron Correlation Chapter 7. Post Dirac-Fock-Methods - Properties Chapter 8. QED Theory of Atoms Chapter 9. Parity Violation Chapter 10. Relativistic Density Functional Theory: Foundations and Basic Formalism Chapter 11. Two-Component Methods and the Generalized Douglas-Kroll Transformation Chapter 12. Perturbation Theory of Relativistic Effects Chapter 13. Perturbation Theory Based on Quasi-Relativistic Hamiltonians Chapter 14. Relativistic Effective Core Potentials Chapter 15. Relativistic Solid State Theory

Description

The first volume of this two part series is concerned with the fundamental aspects of relativistic quantum theory, outlining the enormous progress made in the last twenty years in this field. The aim was to create a book such that researchers who become interested in this exciting new field find it useful as a textbook, and do not have to rely on a rather large number of specialized papers published in this area.

Key Features

· No title is currently available that deals with new developments in relativistic quantum electronic structure theory · Interesting and relevant to graduate students in chemistry and physics as well as to all researchers in the field of quantum chemistry · As treatment of heavy elements becomes more important, there will be a constant demand for this title

Readership

Chemistry and physics departments; chemical companies and other companies involved in heavy element research.

Details

No. of pages:
946
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080540467
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444512499

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Peter Schwerdtfeger Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Auckland, New Zealand

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.