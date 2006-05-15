Relation Algebras - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444520135, 9780080461472

Relation Algebras, Volume 150

1st Edition

Authors: Roger Maddux
eBook ISBN: 9780080461472
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444520135
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 15th May 2006
Page Count: 758
Table of Contents

Preface List of Figures List of Tables Chapter 1. Calculus of relations Chapter 2. Set theory Chapter 3. General algebra Chapter 4. Logic with equality Chapter 5. Boolean algebras Chapter 6. Relation algebras Chapter 7. Algebraic logic Chapter 8. 4329 finite integral relation algebras Bibliography Index

Description

The modern theory of algebras of binary relations, reformulated by Tarski as an abstract, algebraic, equational theory of relation algebras, has considerable mathematical significance, with applications in various fields: e.g., in computer science---databases, specification theory, AI---and in anthropology, economics, physics, and philosophical logic.

This comprehensive treatment of the theory of relation algebras and the calculus of relations is the first devoted to a systematic development of the subject.

Key Features

  • Presents historical milestones from a modern perspective
  • Careful, thorough, detailed guide to understanding relation algebras
  • Provides a framework and unified perspective of the subject

Readership

Mathematicians, logicians, computer scientists, and philosophers

Reviews

"An indispensable tool for scholars and research workers in mathematics and the mathematical sciences." --Mathmatical Reviews, 2007

"The book is an introduction to the calculus of relations and the theory of relation algebras (r.a.s): the reader need not have any preliminary knowledge of the subject… [T]he book contains very extensive material (the bibliography, in particular) both on relation algebras and from related areas and may serve as a handbook for a researcher." --ZentralblattMATH

About the Authors

Roger Maddux Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mathematics, Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa, 5001, USA

