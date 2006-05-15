Relation Algebras, Volume 150
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface List of Figures List of Tables Chapter 1. Calculus of relations Chapter 2. Set theory Chapter 3. General algebra Chapter 4. Logic with equality Chapter 5. Boolean algebras Chapter 6. Relation algebras Chapter 7. Algebraic logic Chapter 8. 4329 finite integral relation algebras Bibliography Index
The modern theory of algebras of binary relations, reformulated by Tarski as an abstract, algebraic, equational theory of relation algebras, has considerable mathematical significance, with applications in various fields: e.g., in computer science---databases, specification theory, AI---and in anthropology, economics, physics, and philosophical logic.
This comprehensive treatment of the theory of relation algebras and the calculus of relations is the first devoted to a systematic development of the subject.
- Presents historical milestones from a modern perspective
- Careful, thorough, detailed guide to understanding relation algebras
- Provides a framework and unified perspective of the subject
Mathematicians, logicians, computer scientists, and philosophers
- 758
- English
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- 15th May 2006
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080461472
- 9780444520135
"An indispensable tool for scholars and research workers in mathematics and the mathematical sciences." --Mathmatical Reviews, 2007
"The book is an introduction to the calculus of relations and the theory of relation algebras (r.a.s): the reader need not have any preliminary knowledge of the subject… [T]he book contains very extensive material (the bibliography, in particular) both on relation algebras and from related areas and may serve as a handbook for a researcher." --ZentralblattMATH
Roger Maddux Author
Department of Mathematics, Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa, 5001, USA