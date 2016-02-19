Rehumanizing Housing is a proceeding of a conference of the same name, which was held at the Whitechapel Art Gallery, London, on 27 February 1987. This conference is a gathering of experts from different fields who discussed the subject of housing.

The book is divided into three parts. Part 1 discusses topics such as concepts, principles, and terminologies, related to housing; prescription in housing design; and problems in housing, while Part 2 deals with housing design, space and enclosure, and management. Part 3 covers the history of housing; its possible direction in the future; and the restructuring of the housing market. The text is recommended for suburban planners, architects, and those involved in real estate and the housing business, especially those who would like to know more about the trends in the subject.