Rehumanizing Housing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408020398, 9781483103471

Rehumanizing Housing

1st Edition

Editors: Necdet Teymur Thomas A Markus Tom Woolley
eBook ISBN: 9781483103471
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 9th February 1988
Page Count: 204
Description

Rehumanizing Housing is a proceeding of a conference of the same name, which was held at the Whitechapel Art Gallery, London, on 27 February 1987. This conference is a gathering of experts from different fields who discussed the subject of housing.
The book is divided into three parts. Part 1 discusses topics such as concepts, principles, and terminologies, related to housing; prescription in housing design; and problems in housing, while Part 2 deals with housing design, space and enclosure, and management. Part 3 covers the history of housing; its possible direction in the future; and the restructuring of the housing market. The text is recommended for suburban planners, architects, and those involved in real estate and the housing business, especially those who would like to know more about the trends in the subject.

Table of Contents


Contents

Editors' Note

Contributors

1 Rehumanizing The Dehumanized

I Housing In Context: Concepts, Language, Discourse

2 The Pathology of Housing Discourse

3 From Tudor Walters to Parker Morris: Prescription in Housing Design

4 Housing Problems and the Dangers of Certainty

II Housing As Context: Design, Space, Management

5 Against Enclosure

6 Utopia And Reality: The Utopia Of Public Housing and Its Reality at Broadwater Farm

7 A Call For Intensive Management: The UK Experience

8 Do Tenants Want to Manage The Problems?

9 Caretakingâ€”Who Cares?

III Housing As Ideology: Reality, Utopia, History

10 Technology and Social Needs

11 Utopia in Context: State, Class and The Restructuring of the Housing Market in the Twentieth Century

12 Design And History: Scholarship And Experience on Trial

13 Private Answers to Public Questions

14 Dystopian Aestheticsâ€”A Refusal From 'Nowhere'

Index


