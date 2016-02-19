Rehumanizing Housing
1st Edition
Rehumanizing Housing is a proceeding of a conference of the same name, which was held at the Whitechapel Art Gallery, London, on 27 February 1987. This conference is a gathering of experts from different fields who discussed the subject of housing.
The book is divided into three parts. Part 1 discusses topics such as concepts, principles, and terminologies, related to housing; prescription in housing design; and problems in housing, while Part 2 deals with housing design, space and enclosure, and management. Part 3 covers the history of housing; its possible direction in the future; and the restructuring of the housing market. The text is recommended for suburban planners, architects, and those involved in real estate and the housing business, especially those who would like to know more about the trends in the subject.
1 Rehumanizing The Dehumanized
I Housing In Context: Concepts, Language, Discourse
2 The Pathology of Housing Discourse
3 From Tudor Walters to Parker Morris: Prescription in Housing Design
4 Housing Problems and the Dangers of Certainty
II Housing As Context: Design, Space, Management
5 Against Enclosure
6 Utopia And Reality: The Utopia Of Public Housing and Its Reality at Broadwater Farm
7 A Call For Intensive Management: The UK Experience
8 Do Tenants Want to Manage The Problems?
9 Caretakingâ€”Who Cares?
III Housing As Ideology: Reality, Utopia, History
10 Technology and Social Needs
11 Utopia in Context: State, Class and The Restructuring of the Housing Market in the Twentieth Century
12 Design And History: Scholarship And Experience on Trial
13 Private Answers to Public Questions
14 Dystopian Aestheticsâ€”A Refusal From 'Nowhere'
Index
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
- Published:
- 9th February 1988
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483103471