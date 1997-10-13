Rehabilitation of Movement - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702021572

Rehabilitation of Movement

1st Edition

Theoretical Basis of Clinical Practice

Authors: Judith Pitt-Brooke
Paperback ISBN: 9780702021572
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 13th October 1997
Page Count: 608
Description

Thorough and easy-to-read text which provides an introduction to contemporary approaches in musculoskeletal physical therapy. Features key points boxes and summaries to guide the reader and ensure retention. With over 250 illustrations, the text provides authoritative coverage of neurodynamics, gait analysis, physiology of motor control and much more.

Table of Contents

Classification and Terminology. Musculoskeletal Requirements for Normal Movement. Physiology of Motor Control. Neurodynamics. Pain. Clinical Reasoning--Basic Principles of Examination and Assessment. Clinical Measurement. Gait Analysis. Passive Techniques--A Review of Their Use in Clinical Practice. Neuromuscular Therapeutic Techniques and Approaches. Exercise in Health. Exercise in Rehabilitation. Ergonomics. Health Education and Communication. Application of the Cognitive Behavioural Approach.

About the Author

Judith Pitt-Brooke

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Physiotherapy, School of Physiotherapy, University of Nottingham, Nottingham

