Rehabilitation of Movement
1st Edition
Theoretical Basis of Clinical Practice
Description
Thorough and easy-to-read text which provides an introduction to contemporary approaches in musculoskeletal physical therapy. Features key points boxes and summaries to guide the reader and ensure retention. With over 250 illustrations, the text provides authoritative coverage of neurodynamics, gait analysis, physiology of motor control and much more.
Table of Contents
Classification and Terminology. Musculoskeletal Requirements for Normal Movement. Physiology of Motor Control. Neurodynamics. Pain. Clinical Reasoning--Basic Principles of Examination and Assessment. Clinical Measurement. Gait Analysis. Passive Techniques--A Review of Their Use in Clinical Practice. Neuromuscular Therapeutic Techniques and Approaches. Exercise in Health. Exercise in Rehabilitation. Ergonomics. Health Education and Communication. Application of the Cognitive Behavioural Approach.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Bailièrre Tindall 1998
- Published:
- 13th October 1997
- Imprint:
- Bailièrre Tindall
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702021572
About the Author
Judith Pitt-Brooke
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Physiotherapy, School of Physiotherapy, University of Nottingham, Nottingham