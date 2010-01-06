Rehabilitation from the Perspective of the Athletic Trainer/Physical Therapist, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718737

Rehabilitation from the Perspective of the Athletic Trainer/Physical Therapist, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 29-1

1st Edition

Authors: Jeff Konin
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718737
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th January 2010
Description

Part one of a two-part series dedicated to Rehabilitation, this issue explores rehab from the perspective of the Athletic Trainer and Physical Trainer.  Guest Editor Dr. Jeff Konin of the University of South Florida's Department of Orthopedic Surgery and his team of contributors discuss key subjects, such as the rehabilitation referral, return to play criteria, strength and conditioning, the future of rehab, concussion, and of course, rehabilitaion of specific areas of the body including the shoulder, elbow, knee, hip, and more.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437718737

About the Authors

Jeff Konin Author

