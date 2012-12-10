Rehabilitation for the Postsurgical Orthopedic Patient - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323077477, 9780323077484

Rehabilitation for the Postsurgical Orthopedic Patient

3rd Edition

Authors: Lisa Maxey Jim Magnusson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323077477
eBook ISBN: 9780323077484
eBook ISBN: 9780323291392
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 10th December 2012
Page Count: 592
Description

With detailed descriptions of orthopedic surgeries, Rehabilitation for the Postsurgical Orthopedic Patient, 3rd Edition provides current, evidence-based guidelines to designing effective rehabilitation strategies. Coverage of each condition includes an overview of the orthopedic patient's entire course of treatment from pre- to post-surgery. For each phase of rehabilitation, this book describes the postoperative timeline, the goals, potential complications and precautions, and appropriate therapeutic procedures. New to this edition are a full-color design and new chapters on disc replacement, cartilage replacement, hallux valgus, and transitioning the running athlete. Edited by Lisa Maxey and Jim Magnusson, and with chapters written by both surgeons and physical therapists, Rehabilitation for the Postsurgical Orthopedic Patient provides valuable insights into the use of physical therapy in the rehabilitation process.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive, evidence-based coverage provides an overview of the orthopedic patient's entire course of treatment from pre- to post-surgery, including a detailed look at the surgical procedures and therapy guidelines that can be used to design the appropriate rehabilitation programs.

  • Case study vignettes with critical thinking questions help you develop critical reasoning skills.

  • Indications and considerations for surgery describe the mechanics of the injury and the repair process so you can plan an effective rehabilitation program.

  • Therapy guidelines cover each phase of rehabilitation with specifics as to the expected time span and goals for each phase.

  • Evidence-based coverage includes the latest clinical research to support treatment decisions.

  • Overview of soft tissue and bone healing considerations after surgery helps you understand the rationale behind the timelines for the various physical therapy guidelines.

  • A Troubleshooting section in each chapter details potential pitfalls in the recovery from each procedure.

  • Over 300 photos and line drawings depict concepts, procedures, and rehabilitation.

  • Detailed tables break down therapy guidelines and treatment options for quick reference.

  • Expert contributors include surgeons describing the indications and considerations for surgery as well as the surgery itself, and physical or occupational therapists discussing therapy guidelines.

Table of Contents

Part One: Introduction

1. Pathogenesis of Soft Tissue and Bone Repair

2. Soft Tissue Healing Considerations After Surgery

Part Two: Upper Extremity

3. Acromioplasty

4. Anterior Capsular Reconstruction

5. Rotator Cuff Repair

6. Superior Labral Anterior Posterior Repair

7. Total Shoulder Arthroplasty

8. Tennis Elbow: Extensor Brevis Release and Lateral Epicondylectomy

9. Reconstruction of the Ulnar Collateral Ligament with Ulnar Nerve Transposition

10. Platelet Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) for the Ulnar Collateral Ligament

11. Surgery and Rehabilitation for Primary Flexor Tendon Repair in the Digit

12. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

13. Transitioning the Throwing Athlete Back to the Field

Part Three: Spine

14. Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion

15. Posterior Lumbar Arthroscopic Discectomy

16. Lumbar Spine Fusion

17. Lumbar Spine Disc Replacement  NEW!

Part Four: Lower Extremity

18. Total Hip Arthroplasty

19. Total Hip Mini Invasive

20. Hip Arthroscopy

21. Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of the Hip

22. Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction

23. Arthroscopic Lateral Retinaculum Release

24. Meniscectomy and Meniscal Repair

25. Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation

26. Patella Open Reduction and Internal Fixation

27. Total Knee Arthroplasty

28. Lateral Ligament Repair of the Ankle

29. Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of the Ankle

30. Ankle Arthroscopy

31. Achilles Tendon Repair

32. Surgical Correction for Hallux Valgus Deformity  NEW!

33. Transitioning the Jumping Athlete

34. Transitioning the Running Athlete  NEW!

About the Author

Lisa Maxey

Jim Magnusson

Reviews

"This book is awesome! It should really be called 'here is everything you need to know about rehabilitation and all the good stuff you have forgotten about'...This book gives you up to date information on the etiology of orthopaedic conditions, surgical procedures as well as surgical indications and considerations. However, its real strength lies in the guidelines and suggestions it has for the rehabilitation programs. The rehabilitation exercises are realistic, easy to implement and full of clinical nuggets which definitely makes the book come alive...This book will serve as a great reference point for any physiotherapists, or if you're like me it inspired a lot of new ideas for my clinic."

In Touch, July 2013

