Rehabilitation for the Postsurgical Orthopedic Patient
3rd Edition
Description
With detailed descriptions of orthopedic surgeries, Rehabilitation for the Postsurgical Orthopedic Patient, 3rd Edition provides current, evidence-based guidelines to designing effective rehabilitation strategies. Coverage of each condition includes an overview of the orthopedic patient's entire course of treatment from pre- to post-surgery. For each phase of rehabilitation, this book describes the postoperative timeline, the goals, potential complications and precautions, and appropriate therapeutic procedures. New to this edition are a full-color design and new chapters on disc replacement, cartilage replacement, hallux valgus, and transitioning the running athlete. Edited by Lisa Maxey and Jim Magnusson, and with chapters written by both surgeons and physical therapists, Rehabilitation for the Postsurgical Orthopedic Patient provides valuable insights into the use of physical therapy in the rehabilitation process.
Key Features
- Comprehensive, evidence-based coverage provides an overview of the orthopedic patient's entire course of treatment from pre- to post-surgery, including a detailed look at the surgical procedures and therapy guidelines that can be used to design the appropriate rehabilitation programs.
- Case study vignettes with critical thinking questions help you develop critical reasoning skills.
- Indications and considerations for surgery describe the mechanics of the injury and the repair process so you can plan an effective rehabilitation program.
- Therapy guidelines cover each phase of rehabilitation with specifics as to the expected time span and goals for each phase.
- Evidence-based coverage includes the latest clinical research to support treatment decisions.
- Overview of soft tissue and bone healing considerations after surgery helps you understand the rationale behind the timelines for the various physical therapy guidelines.
- A Troubleshooting section in each chapter details potential pitfalls in the recovery from each procedure.
- Over 300 photos and line drawings depict concepts, procedures, and rehabilitation.
- Detailed tables break down therapy guidelines and treatment options for quick reference.
- Expert contributors include surgeons describing the indications and considerations for surgery as well as the surgery itself, and physical or occupational therapists discussing therapy guidelines.
Table of Contents
Part One: Introduction
1. Pathogenesis of Soft Tissue and Bone Repair
2. Soft Tissue Healing Considerations After Surgery
Part Two: Upper Extremity
3. Acromioplasty
4. Anterior Capsular Reconstruction
5. Rotator Cuff Repair
6. Superior Labral Anterior Posterior Repair
7. Total Shoulder Arthroplasty
8. Tennis Elbow: Extensor Brevis Release and Lateral Epicondylectomy
9. Reconstruction of the Ulnar Collateral Ligament with Ulnar Nerve Transposition
10. Platelet Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) for the Ulnar Collateral Ligament
11. Surgery and Rehabilitation for Primary Flexor Tendon Repair in the Digit
12. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
13. Transitioning the Throwing Athlete Back to the Field
Part Three: Spine
14. Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion
15. Posterior Lumbar Arthroscopic Discectomy
16. Lumbar Spine Fusion
17. Lumbar Spine Disc Replacement NEW!
Part Four: Lower Extremity
18. Total Hip Arthroplasty
19. Total Hip Mini Invasive
20. Hip Arthroscopy
21. Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of the Hip
22. Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction
23. Arthroscopic Lateral Retinaculum Release
24. Meniscectomy and Meniscal Repair
25. Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation
26. Patella Open Reduction and Internal Fixation
27. Total Knee Arthroplasty
28. Lateral Ligament Repair of the Ankle
29. Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of the Ankle
30. Ankle Arthroscopy
31. Achilles Tendon Repair
32. Surgical Correction for Hallux Valgus Deformity NEW!
33. Transitioning the Jumping Athlete
34. Transitioning the Running Athlete NEW!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 10th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323077477
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323077484
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291392
About the Author
Lisa Maxey
Jim Magnusson
Reviews
"This book is awesome! It should really be called 'here is everything you need to know about rehabilitation and all the good stuff you have forgotten about'...This book gives you up to date information on the etiology of orthopaedic conditions, surgical procedures as well as surgical indications and considerations. However, its real strength lies in the guidelines and suggestions it has for the rehabilitation programs. The rehabilitation exercises are realistic, easy to implement and full of clinical nuggets which definitely makes the book come alive...This book will serve as a great reference point for any physiotherapists, or if you're like me it inspired a lot of new ideas for my clinic."
In Touch, July 2013