Regulatory Proteolytic Enzymes and Their Inhibitors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080226286, 9781483153896

Regulatory Proteolytic Enzymes and Their Inhibitors

1st Edition

11th Meeting Copenhagen 1977

Editors: Staffan Magnusson Martin Ottesen Bent Foltmann
eBook ISBN: 9781483153896
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 244
Description

Regulatory Proteolytic Enzymes and Their Inhibitors consists of contributed papers from the 11th Meeting of the Federation of European Biochemical Societies in Copenhagen in 1977. This collection describes the role of proteases in the physiological regulation, a matter of the activation and de-activation of enzymes. The text also discusses the activation mechanism of pepsinogen and other acid protease zymogens. One paper reviews a discovery — that of a separate and distinct class of precursors, the pre-secretary proteins, and then discusses other studies on preproinsulin.
The text then discusses the primary structures and presumed functions of immunoglobulin precursors. Another paper continues with the work of Reich and co-workers who found that transformation of cultured fibroblasts from different species by oncogenic viruses is related to the production and release of proteases that are responsible in activating the proenzyme plasminogen into plasmin. Another paper discusses plasminogen activation as having some relationship with pathological processes.
The book also reviews the plasminogen activator secretion by normal and neoplastic human tissues. The text discusses the results when primary cultures established from biopsies of normal kidneys secreted plasminogen activators in amounts over those secreted by actual malignant tissues. The book then notes the role of neutral and acid proteinases in male reproduction and the role of plasminogen activators in female ovulation.
This collection can be useful for micro-biologists, research biologists, molecular scientists, and students of molecular biology.

Table of Contents


General Introduction to the Proceedings

The Role of Proteases in Physiological Regulation: An Overview

Activation, Action and Inhibition of Trypsin as Deduced from the Three Dimensional Structures of Trypsinogen, Trypsin and their Complexes with the Basic Pancreatic Trypsin Inhibitor

The Activation Mechanism of Pepsinogen and other Acid Protease Zymogens

Conformation Dependent Function of Carboxypeptidase A

Biosynthesis of Polypeptide Hormones in Intact and Cell-Free Systems

The Biosynthesis of Melittin: From the Primary Product of Translation to the Lytic Peptide

Role of Proteases in the secretion of Lysozyme, Ovomucoid, Conalbumin and Ovalbumin from the Chick Oviduct

Complete Primary Structures and Presumed Functions of Immunoglobulin Precursors

Proteases from Cultured Malignant Cells

The Tissue Activator of Plasminogen

Effects of Thrombin, other Proteases and Malignant Transformation on the Major Cell Surface-Associated Glycoprotein, Fibronectin

Cell Surface Proteolysis and the Transformed Phenotype

Plasminogen Activator Secretion by Normal and Neoplastic Human Tissues Cultured In Vitro

The Structures of Fibrinogen and Fibrin

Sperm Proteinases and their Inhibitors

Studies on the Role of Plasminogen Activator in Ovulation and Early Embryogenesis

Granulocyte Proteases, Their Release and Inhibition in the Body

Evolution of Avian Ovomucoids

Structure-Function Relationships of Soybean Double-Headed Proteinase Inhibitors

Function and Structure of Human Plasma al-Antitrypsin

Liberation of Kunitz-Type Inhibitors from the Inter-Alpha-Trypsin-Inhibitor by Limited Proteolysis

Index

Details

No. of pages:
244
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483153896

