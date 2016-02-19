Regulatory Proteolytic Enzymes and Their Inhibitors
1st Edition
11th Meeting Copenhagen 1977
Regulatory Proteolytic Enzymes and Their Inhibitors consists of contributed papers from the 11th Meeting of the Federation of European Biochemical Societies in Copenhagen in 1977. This collection describes the role of proteases in the physiological regulation, a matter of the activation and de-activation of enzymes. The text also discusses the activation mechanism of pepsinogen and other acid protease zymogens. One paper reviews a discovery — that of a separate and distinct class of precursors, the pre-secretary proteins, and then discusses other studies on preproinsulin.
The text then discusses the primary structures and presumed functions of immunoglobulin precursors. Another paper continues with the work of Reich and co-workers who found that transformation of cultured fibroblasts from different species by oncogenic viruses is related to the production and release of proteases that are responsible in activating the proenzyme plasminogen into plasmin. Another paper discusses plasminogen activation as having some relationship with pathological processes.
The book also reviews the plasminogen activator secretion by normal and neoplastic human tissues. The text discusses the results when primary cultures established from biopsies of normal kidneys secreted plasminogen activators in amounts over those secreted by actual malignant tissues. The book then notes the role of neutral and acid proteinases in male reproduction and the role of plasminogen activators in female ovulation.
This collection can be useful for micro-biologists, research biologists, molecular scientists, and students of molecular biology.
Table of Contents
General Introduction to the Proceedings
The Role of Proteases in Physiological Regulation: An Overview
Activation, Action and Inhibition of Trypsin as Deduced from the Three Dimensional Structures of Trypsinogen, Trypsin and their Complexes with the Basic Pancreatic Trypsin Inhibitor
The Activation Mechanism of Pepsinogen and other Acid Protease Zymogens
Conformation Dependent Function of Carboxypeptidase A
Biosynthesis of Polypeptide Hormones in Intact and Cell-Free Systems
The Biosynthesis of Melittin: From the Primary Product of Translation to the Lytic Peptide
Role of Proteases in the secretion of Lysozyme, Ovomucoid, Conalbumin and Ovalbumin from the Chick Oviduct
Complete Primary Structures and Presumed Functions of Immunoglobulin Precursors
Proteases from Cultured Malignant Cells
The Tissue Activator of Plasminogen
Effects of Thrombin, other Proteases and Malignant Transformation on the Major Cell Surface-Associated Glycoprotein, Fibronectin
Cell Surface Proteolysis and the Transformed Phenotype
Plasminogen Activator Secretion by Normal and Neoplastic Human Tissues Cultured In Vitro
The Structures of Fibrinogen and Fibrin
Sperm Proteinases and their Inhibitors
Studies on the Role of Plasminogen Activator in Ovulation and Early Embryogenesis
Granulocyte Proteases, Their Release and Inhibition in the Body
Evolution of Avian Ovomucoids
Structure-Function Relationships of Soybean Double-Headed Proteinase Inhibitors
Function and Structure of Human Plasma al-Antitrypsin
Liberation of Kunitz-Type Inhibitors from the Inter-Alpha-Trypsin-Inhibitor by Limited Proteolysis
Index
