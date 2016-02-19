Regulatory Mechanisms in Lymphocyte Activation
Regulatory Mechanisms in Lymphocyte Activation covers the proceedings of the 11th Leukocyte Culture Conference, held at the Arizona Medical Center, University of Arizona on September 19-23, 1976. The contributors cover the various aspects of the conference theme ""Regulatory Mechanisms in Lymphocyte Activation."" This book is organized into 15 parts encompassing 160 chapters. The three symposium parts discuss the parameters of lymphocyte activation, positive regulation, and suppression. Considerable sections explore the membrane determinants and receptors; major histocompatibility complex; lymphocyte response; and kinetics of DNA synthesis and cell proliferation in lymphocyte activation. Other general topics covered include subpopulations of immune reactive cells, leukocyte separation techniques, cell interactions, and ontogeny of lymphocytes. The remaining parts consider the leukocyte regulatory mechanisms and issues in lymphocytotoxicity. Immunologists and cell biologists will find this book invaluable.
Symposium I. Parameters of Activation and Regulation
An Integrative Approach to Activation and Sequential Metabolic Regulation of the Immune Response
Catecholamine Hormone Receptors and Cell Division
The Role of Cation Flux in Triggering and Maintaining the Stimulated State in Lymphocytes
Parameters of Lymphocyte Activation
Ribosome Utilization and Regulation of Protein Synthesis during Lymphocyte Activation
Symposium II. Positive Regulation and Facilitation of Lymphocyte Response
Role of Adherent Cell Products in the Immune Response
Genetic Regulation of Macrophage-T Lymphocyte Interaction
Regulation of B Lymphocytes by T Cell Membrane Gangliosides
Specific and Non-Specific Activities in Dialyzable Transfer Factor
Symposium III. Suppression of Lymphocyte Responses
Maintenance of the Resting State and Potential Regulators of the Proliferative Phase
Serum Factors Which Suppress the Immune Response
Suppression of Immune Responses by Products of Activated T Cells
Dysfunction of Suppressor Mechanisms Associated with Immunodeficiency and Autoimmunity
Immunosubversive Activity of Tumor Cells as an Escape Mechanism
Short Papers. Membrane Determinants and Receptors
T Cell Activation Induced by Cross-Linking of Anti-T Cell Directed Antibodies with Anti-Immunoglobulin
Concanavalin A Induced Triggering of Allosensitized Memory Lymphocytes into Secondary Cytotoxic Lymphocytes
Identification and Characterization of the Chemical Moiety of LSP Responsible for C3H/HeJ Spleen Cell Mitogenicity
Isolation of a Mitogenetic Protein from Wheat Germ with the Same Specificity for the Lymphocyte Membrane as Wheat Germ Agglutinin
A Receptor for Normal Human Serum Low Density Lipoproteins on Peripheral Blood Lymphocytes
Characterization of the Mouse Lymphocyte Receptor for Human ß2-Microglobulin
Mechanism of Anti-µ Induced Suppression of LPS Induced Immunoglobulin Synthesis
The Mechanism of FC Receptor-Mediated Inhibition of B Lymphocyte Activation by Antigen
Decreased Responsiveness of Lymphocytes Tagged with Dinitrofluorobenzene (DNFB) to Phytomitogens
Inhibition of Macrophage-Induced Thymic Lymphocyte Maturation by Cytochalasin B
The Insulin Receptor on the T Cell: A Marker of Activation after Stimulation
A Rosette Marker for Mitogen Activated Human Lymphocytes
Labeling of Human Leukocyte Surface Receptors with Microspheres, in Giemsa Stained Preparations
Studies on the Human T Lymphocyte—Sheep Erythrocyte Receptor
Re-Evaluation of Receptors for IgG on Human Lymphocytes
Rabbit T and B Lymphocytes: Surface Markers and Functional Characteristics
Reactions of Human Peripheral Blood Lymphocytes with C5b-9 Complement Complex-Specific Antibodies
Identification of Human Lymphocyte Subpopulations by Rapid Microrosette Technique
Separation Methods, Surface Markers, and Cytotoxic Capabilities of Human Eosinophils
Effect of Ficoll-Hypaque Separation on Activation and DNA Synthesis of Human Blood Lymphocytes
Augmentation of in Vitro Generated Cell Mediated Cytotoxicity by Neuraminidase
Isolation of Tumor Associated Antigen(s) from a Moloney Virus Induced Leukemia (MBL-2)
Short Papers. Major Histocompatibility Complex
Expression of H-2 Specificities and of MuLV Envelope Antigens on Murine Tumors
Antigen Mapping for T Cell Recogniton: Immune Response Gene Control of Determinant Selection
Specificity of Anamnestic Responsiveness in Vitro to Antigens under Histocompatibility-linked IR Gene Control in Rats
The TYN-PLOP Phenomenon in HLA-D Typing
MLR Inhibition, HLA-D Typing Using Homozygous Typing Cells and in Vitro Primed Lymphocytes versus a B Cell Specific Antigenic System
Primed LD Typing: Analysis of the HLA-D Complex
In Vitro Stimulation of Ur primed Lymphocytes by Allogeneic
Semi-Soluble Lymphocyte Membrane Fragments
The Primed Canine MLC: Allograft Immunity in Vitro
Primary in Vitro Sensitization of Isogeneic and Allogeneic
Murine Lymphocytes to Normal and SV40-Transformed BALB/c 3T3 Cells
Extraction of la-Like Antigen from Cultured Human B
Lymphoblasts and Its Expression on Leukemic Cells
Workshop Report. H-2 Restriction of T Cell Function
Short Papers. Lymphocyte Response
Processing of LPS by Cells Competent to Respond: Conversion to a Low Molecular Weight Form Strongly Mitogenic for C3H/HeJ Low Responders
Mitogenicity of Derivatives of the Iipoprotein from the Outer Membrane of Escherichia Coli
Lymphocyte Surface Glycosyltransferases
Functional Mosaicism of the Lymphocyte Plasma Membrane
The Specificity of Con A-Induced Decrease in Lymphocyte Potassium
Transmembrane K+ Turnover by Phytohemagluttinin (PHA)-Stimulated Human Lymphocytes
Differential Alteration of Membrane Transport in Non-Adherent Spleen Cells from Con-A Stimulated Mice
Effect of the Ionophore A23187 upon Lymphocyte Calcium Metabolism
Changes in the Iipid Components of Stimulated Human Lymphocytes
Fc Receptor Mediated Increases in Intracellular cAMP
A Single Second Signal for Mitogenesis?
Synthesis of Albumin by Rabbit Lymphoid Cells
In Vitro Modulation of Phytohemagglutinin-P Induced Blastogenesis by Parathyroid Hormone
Evidence for an Early Sulfhydryl Reagent Sensitive Step during Lymphocyte Activation
Factors Influencing Stimulation and Proliferation in Mitogen Stimulated Thymocytes
Factors Affecting the Measurement and Interpretation of in Vitro Lymphocyte Reactivity
Pitfalls in the Lymphocyte Proliferation Assay: Variations in Proliferation Kinetics and Cold Thymidine Pools
Is There Gene Amplification or Other Nonduplicative DNA Synthesis in Human Lymphocyte Activation?
Cellular Cooperation in the Release of DNA by Human Lymphocytes
Intermediates of DNA Synthesis of Mouse Thymocytes
Workshop Report. Kinetics of Dna Synthesis and Cell Proliferation in Lymphocyte Activation
Short Papers. Subpopulations of Immune Reactive Cells
Analysis of Surface Properties, Fine Structure and Organ
Distribution of Two Distinct T-Cell Subpopulations: Tµ and Ty
Proliferative Responsiveness of Two Distinct Human T-Cell Subpopulations to Con A, PHA and Alloantigens
Separation of Tumor Enhancing Murine Thymocytes by Agglutination with a Peanut Lectin (PNA)
Spontaneous Cytotoxicity by Human Peripheral Blood Lymphocytes
Studies of Monocyte Fc Receptor Avidity and Monocyte Mediated Antibody Dependent Cellular Cytotoxicity (MMADCC) in Man
Binding of Immunoglobulin-Bearing Lymphoid Cells to Allogeneic and Synegeneic Target Cells
Antibody Dependent Cell Mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC) in Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID)
Characterization of the Effector Cell in an Antibody Dependent Cell Mediated Cytotoxicity System
Regeneration and Proliferation in Vitro of Cytolytic T Lymphocytes Specific for MSV-Associated Tumor Antigens
Cytotoxicity of Human Lymphocytes in Cell-Mediated Lympholysis (CML) and Antibody-Dependent Lymphocytotoxicity (ADL)
Different Mechanisms for Natural Killer (NK) and Antibody-Dependent Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC) by Fc-Receptor Bearing Lymphocytes
In Vitro Induction of Natural Killer (NK) and Killer (K) Cells
Is There a Relationship between Effector-Target Cell Binding and Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity?
Mechanisms of Target Cell Killing by Activated Lymphocytes in Vitro
Identification of Lymphotoxin (LT) As the Mediator of Direct Cytolysis of L-929 Cells by Mitogen Activated Human Lymphocytes in Vitro
Fractionation of Human Lymphocytes on Linear Density Gradients
Primary in vitro Antibody Response from Human Peripheral Blood Lymphocytes
Plaque Forming Cell Assay for the Measurement of Polyclonal Activation of Human Peripheral Blood Lymphocytes. Cellular Requirements and Interactions
Effect of Antigen on Localization of Immunologically Specific B Cells
Identification of Five Human Lymphocyte Subpopulations by Differential Labeling with Bacteria
The Toxicity of Cyclophosphamide for T and B Cells
In Vitro Growth of Canine and Murine Granulocyte-Monocyte, Fibroblast and Lymphocyte Colonies: Preliminary Results
Workshop Report. Leukocyte Separation Techniques
A Critique of Techniques of Macrophage-Monocyte Depletion in Studies of Human Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Leukocyte (MNL) Function
Technical Considerations for the Separation of Human Peripheral Blood Lymphocyte Subpoputations by Rosetting with Sheep Erythrocyte
Modifications of Anti-Fab Immunoabsorbent Separation of Human Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells
Separation of Human Lymphocytes by Their FC Receptor
Workshop Conclusions
Short Papers. Cell Interactions
Generation of Cytotoxic T Cells Requires Antigen-Specific Helper T Cells
In Vitro Induction and Assay of Helper T-Cells Using Unprimed Purified Mouse Cell Populations
Periodate-Induced Blast Transformation in Mixtures of Rat Lymphoid Cells
Enhancement of Weak MLC Type Reactions by Hydiophilic Polymers
Role of Rat Lymphocyte Subpopulations in the Mixed Lymphocyte Culture (MLC)
Inhibition of the Human Mixed Lymphocyte Culture (MLC) Interaction by Cytotoxic Agents Conjugated to Anti-Lymphocyte Globulin
Virus-Macrophage-Lymphocyte Interactions
Workshop Report. Macrophage-Lymphocyte Interaction
Short Papers. Ontogeny of Lymphocytes
Thymosin-Induced Enhancement of MIF Production by Peripheral Blood Lymphocytes of Thymectomized Guinea Pigs
T Cell Function in Congenitally Asplenic (Dh/+) Mice
Interactions of Human Neonatal T and B Lymphocytes and Evidence for Functional Immaturity
Cell-Mediated Lympholysis by Human Neonatal Lymphocytes
To the Question of Null Cells in the Avian Bursa of Fabricius
Short Papers. Regulatory Mechanisms
Spontaneous Cytotoxicity by Human Peripheral Blood Lymphocytes Due to a Time Dependent Loss of Suppressor Cells
Regeneration of Effector Function in Vitro
Role of H-2 CD Antigens in Secondary Responses
Analysis of Secondary MLR by Titration of in Vitro Primed Human Lymphocytes
Enhancement of Pinocytosis in the Macrophage by Macrophage Activating Factor
Migration of Normal Human Lymphocytes Cultured in the Presence of Candida Albicans Extract
Mechanism of Leukocyte Adherence Inhibition
Modulation of Human EA Rosette Formation and Antibody-Dependent Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity by Promethazine and Agents Which Alter Cyclic Nucleotide Levels
Cellular Cytotoxicity Induced by Calcium Ionophore A23187
The Role of Opsonins in Phagocytosis and Intracellular Killing of Gram-Negative Bacteria by Human Polymorphonuclear Leukocytes (PMN)
Spontaneous Lymphocyte Proliferation in Hodgkin's Disease
Activation of Isolated T Cells in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) by Mitogens
Purine Metabolism in Severe Combined Immunodeficiency
Production in MLC Reaction as a Measure of Immunocompetence in Immunodeficiency Diseases
Further Characterization of Neoplastic Helper T Cells from
Patients with the Sdzary Syndrome
Adjuvant Properties in Human Dialysable Leukocyte Extracts (DLE) Containing Transfer Factor
Interaction of Dextran-Triggered Murine Splenic Cell Supernatants and Allogeneic Effect Factor
T-Cell Mediator Induction of Non-T Cell Cytotoxicity
Anti-IgD (ä) and F(ab')2 Anti-IgD Activated B Cells Enhance PHA Responsiveness
Kinetics of the Potentiation of DNA Synthesis by "Lymphocyte Activating Factor"
Stimulation of Human Lymphocytes: Activation by a Sodium Periodate Induced Growth Factor
The Effect of Various Thymic Extracts on the in Vitro Immune Response against SRBC and on Mitogen Responses and IntracellularcAMP Levels of T Cells
Suppression of the Immune Response to UV Induced Tumors by UV Light
Effect of Cyclosporin A on Murine Lymphoid Cells
Failure of Levamisole to Stimulate Humoral or Cellular Immunity to Sheep Erythrocytes in Normal or T Cell Deprived Mice
Human Monocyte-Lymphocyte Interaction Mediated by Concanavalin A: The Effect of Levamisole
Nonspecific Suppression of the Initiation of the Primary Immune Response in Vitro
Regulation of Autoimmunity by the Mode of Presentation of Autoantigen to Lymphocytes
Serum Factors Affecting the Incorporation of [3H] Thymidine by Lymphocytes Stimulated by Aptigen: Increased Divergence between Antigen Dose-Response Curves in Heated and Control Serum with Cells from Rabbits Immunized to Increase the Proportion of High Specificity Cells
Suppression of the in Vivo Humoral Immune Response by a Species of Normal Human Serum Low Density lipoprotein
The Bioregulatory Properties of Serum Low Density lipoprotein Inhibitor (LDL-IN) on the Generation of Killer T Cells
Inhibition of Antigen-Induced Human Lymphocyte Proliferation by Daudi Cell Line Supernatant
Naturally Tolerant Pigs—Reactivity of Peripheral Blood Lymphocytes (PBL) in Mixed Lymphocyte Culture (MLC) and Cell Mediated Cytolysis (CMC)
Two Distinct Human T-Cell Subpopulations: Suppressor Activity on PWM-Induced B-Cell Differentiation Is Restricted to T Cells Bearing Fc-IgG Receptors
Heterogeneity among Suppressor T Cells
The Persistence of in Vivo and in Vitro Immune Responses in Thymectomized Rabbits
Evidence for T Suppressor Cell Function in a Thymus Independent Mitogenic Response to Lipopolysaccharide
Regulation of the Immune Response of Rabbit Lymphocytes by Antigen Activated Suppressor Cells
In Vitro Generation of Specific and Non-Specific Suppression of Cell Mediated Cytotoxicity (CMC)
Radiation Sensitivity of the Mechanism Inducing Non-Specific Desensitization (Anergy) in Guinea Pigs
Inhibition by Measles Virus of Lymphocyte Stimulation in Vitro
Suppression of the HGG Response in Normal Mice with a Spleen Cell Lysate from Tolerant Mice
Evidence for Aberrant Immunoregulation of NZB Autoantibody-Secreting Precursor B Lymphocytes
Failure of Concanavalin A-Stimulated Lymphocytes to Suppress Responsiveness to PHA and Allogeneic Cells as a Marker of Disordered Immunoregulation
Immunoglobulin Class Specific Suppressor T Cells
Enhancement of PGEi Sensitivity in Macrophages
A Comparison of Alveolar and Peritoneal Macrophages as Accessory Cells in PHA Induced Proliferation of Guinea Pig Lymphocytes
Adherent Cell Populations and the Responses to PHA, Con A, and PPD
The Effect of Macrophages on TdR Incorporation into Mitogen Stimulated Rat Lymphocytes
Macrophage-Monocyte Regulation of the Mitogenic Activation of X-Rayed, Purified Human T Lymphocytes
Macrophage Mediated Inhibition of Mitogen-Induced Lymphocyte Blastogenesis in Mice
Adherent Suppressor Cells in Normal Rat Spleens
Characterization of the Adherent Splenic Suppressor Cells
Presence of Splenic Suppressor Cells in Allograft Enhanced Rats
Workshop Report. Recent Advances and Questions in Lymphocytotoxicity
Workshop Report. Suppression
Index
