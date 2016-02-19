Regulatory Functions of the CNS Subsystems
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Sciences, Budapest, 1980
Advances in Physiological Sciences, Volume 2: Regulatory Functions of the CNS Subsystems covers the proceedings of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Sciences, held in Budapest in 1980. This volume is divided into five parts. Before this book presents the five major themes, it first discusses the synaptic plasticity in the red nucleus and the functional units of cerebellum. Then, this text concentrates on explaining the central nervous system’s ontogenic development and differentiation. The modular organization principles in the system, as well as the perspectives in cerebellar physiology and striatal mechanisms, are then looked into. This volume concludes by explaining neuronal mechanisms of subcortical sensory processing. This book will be valuable to those studying the central nervous system, specifically the functions of its subsystems.
Foreword
Preface
Synaptic Plasticity in the Red nucleus
Sagittal Zones and Micro-zones - The Functional Units of Cerebellum
Ontogenic Development and Differentiation of the Central Nervous System
Effects of Monocular Stroboscopic Experience on the Kitten's Visual Cortex
Interactions between Goldfish Retina and Tectum Modulate Tubulin Synthesis during Optic Nerve Regeneration
The Trans-neuronal Induction of Sprouting and Synapse Formation
Modular Organization Principles in the Central Nervous System
Modular Organization Principles in the Ventral Nervous System. Opening Remarks
Areal and Laminar Distribution of Visual Association Fibers and their Termination in Multiple Patches or Continuous Fields
Cross-correlation Study of the Cat's Visual Cortex
Modular Organization of Rat Neocortex: Vascularization, Growth and Connectivity
Concluding Remarks: Organization in the CNS
Perspectives in Cerebellar Physiology
Perspectives in Cerebellar Physiology. Introductory Remarks
Evidence for Modifiability of Parallel Fiber-Puikinje Cell Synapses
Plastic Reorganization of Cerebellar Circuitry
Development of Synaptic Circuitry in the Cerebellar Cortex: Role of Mossy and Climbing Afferents
Climbing Fiber Elicited Prolonged Depolarizations in Purkinje Cell Dendrites
About the Function of the Tonic Activity of Cerebellar Climbing Fibers
The Action of Climbing Fibers on Purkinje Cell Responsiveness to Mossy Fiber Inputs
The Effect of Harmaline and 3-Acetylpyridine on the Olivo-cerebello-nuclear System in Rats Studied with 14C 2-Deoxyglucose
Concluding Remarks: Cerebellar Cymposium
Striatal Mechanisms
The Present State of Striatal Circuitry. Introductory Remarks to the Symposium on Striatal Mechanisms
Synaptic Organization of the Striatum and Pallidum in the Monkey
Physiological and Morphological Analyses of Developing Basal Ganglia
Non-dopaminergic Nigral Efferents
Neuronal Responses in the Striatum of the Behaving Monkey: Implications for Understanding Striatal Function and Dysfunction
Peptide Containing Neurones in Striatal Circuits
Physiological Significance of the Striatal System: New Light on an Old Concept
Intrinsic Caudate Morphology, Physiology and Circuitry
Responses of Neurons on the Basal Ganglia by Stimulation of Peripheral, Vestibular and Visual Systems
Structural-Functional Correlates in the Basal Ganglia. Concluding Remarks to the Symposium on Striatal Mechanisms
Neuronal Medianisms of Subcortical Sensory Processing
Morphological Types and Topographical Distribution of Ganglion Cells in the Cat Retina
Development of Ideas on the Functional Organization of Retinal Ganglion Cells
Functional Properties and Presumed Roles of Retinal Ganglion Cells of the Monkey
The Lateral Geniculate as an Interface between the Eye and the Brain
Visuo-motor Properties of Neurons in Superior Colliculus and Pulvinar Nucleus of the Monkey
Functions of the Cat's Superior Colliculus Isolated from the Lower Brainstem and the Forebrain
Index
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483190235