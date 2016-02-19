Advances in Physiological Sciences, Volume 2: Regulatory Functions of the CNS Subsystems covers the proceedings of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Sciences, held in Budapest in 1980. This volume is divided into five parts. Before this book presents the five major themes, it first discusses the synaptic plasticity in the red nucleus and the functional units of cerebellum. Then, this text concentrates on explaining the central nervous system’s ontogenic development and differentiation. The modular organization principles in the system, as well as the perspectives in cerebellar physiology and striatal mechanisms, are then looked into. This volume concludes by explaining neuronal mechanisms of subcortical sensory processing. This book will be valuable to those studying the central nervous system, specifically the functions of its subsystems.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Preface

Synaptic Plasticity in the Red nucleus

Sagittal Zones and Micro-zones - The Functional Units of Cerebellum

Ontogenic Development and Differentiation of the Central Nervous System

Effects of Monocular Stroboscopic Experience on the Kitten's Visual Cortex

Interactions between Goldfish Retina and Tectum Modulate Tubulin Synthesis during Optic Nerve Regeneration

The Trans-neuronal Induction of Sprouting and Synapse Formation

Modular Organization Principles in the Central Nervous System

Modular Organization Principles in the Ventral Nervous System. Opening Remarks

Areal and Laminar Distribution of Visual Association Fibers and their Termination in Multiple Patches or Continuous Fields

Cross-correlation Study of the Cat's Visual Cortex

Modular Organization of Rat Neocortex: Vascularization, Growth and Connectivity

Concluding Remarks: Organization in the CNS

Perspectives in Cerebellar Physiology

Perspectives in Cerebellar Physiology. Introductory Remarks

Evidence for Modifiability of Parallel Fiber-Puikinje Cell Synapses

Plastic Reorganization of Cerebellar Circuitry

Development of Synaptic Circuitry in the Cerebellar Cortex: Role of Mossy and Climbing Afferents

Climbing Fiber Elicited Prolonged Depolarizations in Purkinje Cell Dendrites

About the Function of the Tonic Activity of Cerebellar Climbing Fibers

The Action of Climbing Fibers on Purkinje Cell Responsiveness to Mossy Fiber Inputs

The Effect of Harmaline and 3-Acetylpyridine on the Olivo-cerebello-nuclear System in Rats Studied with 14C 2-Deoxyglucose

Concluding Remarks: Cerebellar Cymposium

Striatal Mechanisms

The Present State of Striatal Circuitry. Introductory Remarks to the Symposium on Striatal Mechanisms

Synaptic Organization of the Striatum and Pallidum in the Monkey

Physiological and Morphological Analyses of Developing Basal Ganglia

Non-dopaminergic Nigral Efferents

Neuronal Responses in the Striatum of the Behaving Monkey: Implications for Understanding Striatal Function and Dysfunction

Peptide Containing Neurones in Striatal Circuits

Physiological Significance of the Striatal System: New Light on an Old Concept

Intrinsic Caudate Morphology, Physiology and Circuitry

Responses of Neurons on the Basal Ganglia by Stimulation of Peripheral, Vestibular and Visual Systems

Structural-Functional Correlates in the Basal Ganglia. Concluding Remarks to the Symposium on Striatal Mechanisms

Neuronal Medianisms of Subcortical Sensory Processing

Morphological Types and Topographical Distribution of Ganglion Cells in the Cat Retina

Development of Ideas on the Functional Organization of Retinal Ganglion Cells

Functional Properties and Presumed Roles of Retinal Ganglion Cells of the Monkey

The Lateral Geniculate as an Interface between the Eye and the Brain

Visuo-motor Properties of Neurons in Superior Colliculus and Pulvinar Nucleus of the Monkey

Functions of the Cat's Superior Colliculus Isolated from the Lower Brainstem and the Forebrain

Index